Star Tracks: Thursday, March 1, 2012

Hayek sizzles in style during Paris Fashion Week. Plus: Lady Gaga, Jon Hamm, Kate Middleton, Natalie Portman and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

1 of 15

VA-VA-VOOM

Credit: Joseph Kerlakian/Rex

Accompanied by hubby François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek flaunts her style sense – and enviable figure! – at the Balenciaga runway show Thursday during Paris Fashion Week.

2 of 15

BORN LEADER

Credit: Matthew West/Polaris

Lady Gaga doesn't let a little snowfall stop her from launching her Born This Way Foundation, an organization that celebrates individuality and empowers young people, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Wednesday.

3 of 15

A 'LATE' ARRIVAL

Credit: Enrique RC/Pacific Coast News

Jon Hamm flashes his signature grin at fans Wednesday outside the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City, where he's promoting his upcoming film, Friends with Kids (out March 9), which was written and directed by longtime love Jennifer Westfeldt.

4 of 15

FLORAL SALUTE

Credit: PR Photos

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge finds a young admirer Thursday during a visit to London's Fortnum amp Mason food store, where Middleton joined the Queen and Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall for tea.

5 of 15

ALL DECKED OUT

Credit: x17online

Someone's ready for the dance floor! DWTS's newest contestant Sherri Shepherd shows off her sparkling dancing ensemble outside the show's L.A. studios on Wednesday.

6 of 15

SPARKLY STATEMENT

Credit: GSI Media

Fresh off the Oscars and a rumored secret wedding, Natalie Portman continues to sport her new ring as she heads to a business meeting Wednesday in Los Angeles.

7 of 15

GO CART

Credit: Splash News Online

Katherine Heigl and hubby Josh Kelley load up on a few essentials during a shopping trip Wednesday in Los Feliz, Calif.

8 of 15

CANINE COMFORT

Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

With his pooch at his side, an on-the-mend Nick Cannon is in good spirits Wednesday at Teqa restaurant's one-year anniversary party in New York.

9 of 15

AUSSIE ARRIVAL

Credit: Beverly News

Taylor Swift makes a casually chic landing Wednesday in Sydney, Australia, where she's kicking off the Down Under leg of her Speak Now tour.

10 of 15

WELL PLAID

Credit: Splash News Online

Reformed party girl Lindsay Lohan stays hydrated while out and about in New York City, where she's set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend.

11 of 15

CAMPUS SCENE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

She's on a call! Blake Lively films scenes for Gossip Girl at New York's Fordham University on Wednesday.

12 of 15

HOWDY, PARTNER!

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Kristen Chenoweth showcases her Southern charm as she interacts with fans Wednesday in N.Y.C., where she promoted her new TV show, GCB, on ABC's Good Morning America.

13 of 15

A GOOD SIGN

Credit: Derek Storm/Everett

Also making a Good Morning America appearance Wednesday, actor Taylor Kitsch works his Sharpie skills while greeting the N.Y.C. crowd. The former Friday Night Lights star was in town to promote his latest film, John Carter.

14 of 15

DOTING DAD

Credit: Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Rocker Pete Wentz keeps his adorable son Bronx, 3, close as he takes his new girlfriend out for breakfast Wednesday in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

15 of 15

DRY IDEA

Credit: Ouzounova/Splash News Online

Braving the dreary weather, Emily Blunt utilizes her trusty umbrella Wednesday after visiting Good Day Philadelphia to promote her new movie, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.

By People Staff