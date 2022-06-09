Katy Perry Is Honored in Vegas, Plus Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana DeBose & Zendaya and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
That's the Key
Katy Perry receives the key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 8.
Color Up
Keke Palmer looks out of this world on June 8 at the Los Angeles premiere of Lightyear.
Flower Child
Jennifer Lopez is thinking spring on June 8 while out in N.Y.C.
Dressed to Impress
Ariana DeBose and Zendaya make for a glamorous pair inside the TIME 100 Gala at N.Y.C.'s Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 8.
All the Feels
Taika Waititi and Simu Liu share a silly moment on the red carpet of the TIME 100 Gala at New York City's Lincoln Center on June 8.
Peace Offering
Andrew Garfield dons a tux on June 8 at the annual TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.
Table Talk
Inside the gala, Tyra Banks and Amanda Seyfried hang with TIME executive editor Dan Macsai.
Legends Only
Julie Andrews has the seat of honor on June 8 at a private cocktail reception celebrating her American Film Institute life achievement honor at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles.
So Happy Together
Veep costars Tony Hale and Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunite on June 7 at the NRDC Night of Comedy benefit, honoring the actress, at Neuehouse Los Angeles.
Fierce Photobomb
Look out! Al Roker, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum have a scary pal lurking nearby for a segment on Today about Jurassic World: Dominion in N.Y.C. on June 8.
Raise a Glass
Christina Aguilera is the toast of the town on June 8 at the Fun Wine Los Angeles Pride pop-up at Momenti.
Old Hat
Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a moment on June 8 at the Los Angeles tastemaker event for FX's The Old Man season 1 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
To the Point
President Joe Biden sits down for a chat with Jimmy Kimmel on June 8 on Kimmel's eponymous talk show in L.A.
Ride the Wave
A casual Gigi Hadid runs errands in N.Y.C. on June 8.
City Pretty
Anne Hathaway sports a smile while leaving her New York City hotel on June 7.
Music Man
Thomas Rhett gets the crowd going on June 7 at the SiriusXM and Pandora LIVE event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.
Serious Star
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley receives the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Award at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 8.
Warm Welcome
Kyra Sedgwick, Katie Holmes and Rufus Wainwright put their heads together at the jury welcome lunch during day one of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival at City Winery in N.Y.C. on June 8.
Power Lunch
Robert DeNiro and Whoopi Goldberg attend the jury welcome lunch during day one of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival at City Winery in N.Y.C. on June 8.
Meeting of the Minds
Famed directors Martin Scorsese and George Lucas attend the MoMA Party in the Garden in New York City on June 7.
Three's Company
Romola Garai, Alicia von Rittberg and Jessica Raine attend STARZ's Becoming Elizabeth New York City premiere event at The Plaza in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Star Sighting
Chris Evans greets photographers outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 7.
Mic Check
Melissa McCarthy and cousin Jenna Perusich talk up their new home improvement show The Great Giveback at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Colorful Couple
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson take a walk through N.Y.C. on June 7.
Ruffled Up
Another day, another stunning ensemble for Priyanka Chopra, who leaves The Ritz hotel in Paris on June 7.
Listen Up
Queen Latifah stops by Sway's Universe at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Rainbow Connection
Laverne Cox attends UGG & The Trevor Project host a 'FEEL HEARD' panel for Pride 2022 with ALOK at the UGG N.Y.C. flagship store on June 7.
Mix It Up
Eva Longoria mixes Casa del Sol cocktails on June 7 at the Women's Empowerment Forum benefiting Global Gift Foundation USA at the Immersive Frida Kahlo Exhibit at Lighthouse Artspace in Los Angeles.
Top of the World
Lorna Luft celebrates her mom Judy Garland's would-be 100th birthday atop the Empire State Building on June 7 in N.Y.C.
Perfect Pairing
Kylie Minogue and Christian Siriano attend the Kylie Minogue Wines U.S. launch at N.Y.C.'s Café Carlyle on June 6.
Three of a Kind
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor John Smith attend the Where the Crawdads Sing photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 7.
Perfectly Posed
Iman Vellani takes a seat on June 7 at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Backstage Pass
Actors Tony Danza, Marilu Henner and Henry Winkler visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Style File
Dwyane Wade cuts a stylish figure on June 7 while walking around N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side.
Book Smart
Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton film scenes for Book Club 2 in Rome's Piazza di Spagna on June 7.
Boys Will Be Boys
Jack Quaid attends the Sydney preview screening of The Boys season 3 at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Australia on June 7.
Couch Potatoes
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan goof off at Searchlight Pictures' Fresh FYC Q&A in Los Angeles on June 6.
Popcorn Fare
Tessa Thompson and Alia Shawkat attend Cinespia's screening of American Psycho on June 4 at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios
Wonderful World
Leighton Meester joins Project Zero and Rothy's to celebrate World Oceans Day on Malibu Pier in California on June 2.
All the Lights
Jaden Smith performs at Somewhere Nowhere nightclub in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood
Star Selfie
Jurassic World: Dominion costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt snap a shot while walking the red carpet at the film's Hollywood premiere on June 6.
Toothsome Twosome
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni show no fear while hanging with a dinosaur on June 6 at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in Hollywood.
Final Farewell
Trace Ellis Ross peaces out on June 6 during ABC's black-ish special screening event at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A.
Triple Play
Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Lisa brighten the night at the Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders exhibition in Paris on June 6.
Beach Buds
Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke film scenes for Leave the World Behind in Sunken Beach Parkway, New York, on June 6.
Blue Belle
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan lights up London's Harrods department store in Tiffany Blue on June 6 to celebrate Tiffany & Co.'s 150th anniversary installation.
Field of Dreams
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker stay close at the 2022 Folds of Honor Tennessee Rock N' Jock Celebrity Softball Game at First Horizon Park in Nashville on June 6.
Good Greet
Betty Gilpin greets the cameras outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 6. o
Muscle Men
Lil Nas X and Diplo hang out on June 4 inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Casually Cool
Bella Hadid sports a smile while out in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood on June 6.
Mic Check
Camila Cabello performs during Wild 94's Wazzmatazz in Mountain View, California, on June 5.
Premiere Ready
Andrew Garfield attends the Disney FYC Event for FX's Under the Banner of Heaven in L.A. on June 5.
Live and In Person
Jimmy Kimmel, Jim Burrows, Allison Tolman, Norman Lear and Brent Miller attend the special screening and Disney FYC of Live in Front of a Studio Audience in L.A. on June 5.
Icons Only
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez pose together at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 5 in L.A.
Showing Pride
Cardi B sports rainbow hair while celebrating at WeHo Pride in L.A. on June 5.
Hot Stuff
Jack Black accepts the Comedic Genius Award onstage at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in L.A. on June 5.
Behind the Scenes
Vanessa Hudgens and Snoop Dogg hang out backstage in L.A. on June 5 at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Enjoying the Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5 in London, topping off four days of festivities celebrating Her Majesty.
Kiss, Kiss
Andy Garcia and Adria Arjona attend the 2022 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival screening of Father of the Bride in Hollywood on June 5.
Suit Up
Jake Borelli attends Point Foundation's annual Point Honors Gala in L.A. on June 4.
Work Family
Annie Murphy, Charlie Barnett, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Greta Lee join forces as they attended Netflix's Russian Doll FYSEE event at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles on June 4.
Art Lovers
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant hold hands while posing for the camera at the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 4 in Los Angeles.
Honouring Pride
Hayley Kiyoko slays the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall during the Proud & Loud event on June 4 to kick off Pride Month in London.
Multitasking
Host Fred Armisen shows off his guitar skills as he performs onstage at the 37th Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards during 2022 NAMM Show on June 4 in Anaheim, California.
Bright Smiles
Eva Longoria looks happy in yellow dress while posing next to Eugenio López Alonso as the two attend the MOCA Gala 2022 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles on June 4.
Summer Fun
Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearny attend the St. Joseph Center's 45th anniversary gala at the Petersen Automotive Museum on June 4 in L.A.
Thank You Very Much
Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks pose together at the Australian premiere of Elvis at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast on June 4.
Chase Dreams
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spotted at Cipriani after his Barclays Center concert in New York City early morning on June 4.
All Aboard
Cara Delevingne hits the water for the UIM E1 World Championship launch at the Venice Boat Show on June 4 in Italy.<