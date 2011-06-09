Star Tracks: Thursday, June 9, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

DASHING DEBUT

Credit: Rex

Talk about a blushing bride! With her husband Prince William at her side, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge sparkles in a pink Jenny Packham gown Thursday as she attends her first official function as a royal at the 10th annual Absolute Return for Kids (ARK) gala dinner in London.

EASY BREEZY

Credit: Julian Finney/Getty

A windswept Pippa Middleton leaves her Pipparettes behind to enjoy some solo time with ex-boyfriend George Percy at the AEGON tennis championships in London on Thursday.

FILM FORUM

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Tom Cruise shares the spotlight with Elle Fanning – Dakota's little sis – Wednesday on the black carpet at the L.A. premiere of her new movie, Super 8.

ORANGE YOU CHIC?

Credit: DS/Flynet

Meanwhile, Cruise's stylish wife Katie Holmes brightens up her head-to-toe denim ensemble with an orange handbag while grabbing a bite with a girlfriend at Urth Caffé in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

FLY GUY

Credit: GSI Media

No bodyguard necessary! Ryan Reynolds tries to fly under the radar while making his gorgeous way through Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

FACE TIME

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Dior spokesmodel Charlize Theron and Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz strike a pretty pose Wednesday during the launch party for the new watch line, Dior VIII, at the brand's New York City boutique.

SPRITZ PARTY

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Also in London: Leighton Meester, who shows off her style scents Thursday at the launch of Vera Wang's Lovestruck perfume, for which she's a spokesperson.

MOVING FORWARD

Credit: Willi Schneider/Rex

After hinting he will soon be leaving Grey's Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey jets to Munich, Germany, on Wednesday where he attended the city's Intersolar Europe trade show.

GONE COUNTRY

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Sheryl Crow and Justin Bieber join forces backstage at Wednesday's CMT Music Awards in Nashville, where Bieber picked up a statue for "That Should Be Me" – his collaboration with Rascal Flatts.

STEPPING TO IT

Credit: Jayme Oak/Startraks

Nick Jonas gets tied up while making a dapper exit from his New York City hotel on Wednesday.

SOLO STROLL

Credit: Pedro Andrade/Kevin Perkins/Pacific Coast News

Following a formal family outing, Matthew McConaughey returns to his signature surfer style Wednesday while stepping out in Santa Monica, Calif.

SHOW OF HANDS

Credit: Olivier Douliery/Abaca

Artist ambassador Jennifer Garner makes her stand for non-profit organization Save the Children Wednesday during a news conference promoting childhood education at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

POSTER GIRL

Credit: Curtis Hilbun/AFF

Shania Twain announces her plans to return to the stage with her new Las Vegas show, Still the One, at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Wednesday. The singer's two-year residency at Caesars Palace's Colosseum showroom in Las Vegas kicks off December 2012.

LAUGH TRACK

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Also in Nashville: LeAnn Rimes, who takes the mic during SiriusXM's "The Highway Super Fan Concert Series" on Wednesday – mere days after defending her svelte figure.

WELL SUITED

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Say cheese! Ricky Martin smiles for the cameras Tuesday after meeting with Argentine president Cristina Fernéndez de Kirchner at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires.

BUMP IN THE ROAD

Credit: LC/Bauer-Griffin

Mom-to-be January Jones keeps it loose Wednesday in a printed peasant skirt as she makes her way through L.A.'s Larchmont Village shopping district.

