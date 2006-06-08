Star Tracks - Thursday, June 8, 2006

1 of 12

Oh, Baby!

It's the first official photo of Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, born in Namibia on May 27 to a "very excited and happy" Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. See more exclusive photos of the beautiful baby girl in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

2 of 12

THE SIMPLE LIFE

Britney Spears and a swaddled 9-month-old Sean P. are on the go Tuesday in Orange County, Calif. The pregnant pop star, with baby and new bodyguard Perry Taylor in tow, is getting some RampR at the ritzy St. Regis beach resort.

3 of 12

SHOP GIRL

It's in the bag! Reese Witherspoon leaves Italian boutique Marni with a fashionable haul in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

4 of 12

SELF-PROMOTION

Paris Hilton is in tune with her new song "Stars Are Blind," carrying a copy of the single in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The reggae-infused song hit airwaves on June 2.

5 of 12

ON THE ROAD

Ashlee Simpson, who kicked off her two-month summer tour June 5 for her album I Am Me, performs at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

6 of 12

BATTER UP

Mandy Moore is in high spirits despite watching home team the L.A. Dodgers lose 9-7 to the New York Mets at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday.

7 of 12

WATERED DOWN

Nicole Richie takes aim at the paparazzi on Wednesday as she leaves a Mexican restaurant in Hollywood.

8 of 12

ANIMAL MAGNETISM

Jessica Simpson shows off her wild side after dinner with stylist pal Ken Paves at New York City's Mr. Chow on Tuesday.

9 of 12

JUST BEACHY

Though they've said they're just friends, singer James Blunt and supermodel Petra Nemcova have clearly kicked things up a notch while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on Wednesday.

10 of 12

'TOAST' OF THE TOWN

Teri Hatcher, who's on hiatus from Desperate Housewives, promotes her memoir Burnt Toast in London on Wednesday.

11 of 12

RETRO FIT

A 1940s-styled Mischa Barton stays hydrated Tuesday on the Hamilton, Ontario, set of Closing the Ring. The actress plays the younger version of Shirley MacLaine in the period drama.

12 of 12

SHARP-DRESSED MAN

Seal cuts a dashing figure outside the London High Court. The singer gave evidence in a lawsuit by his former manager before heading to South Africa for a performance.

