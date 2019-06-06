Behati Prinsloo Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Michelle Williams, Halsey & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

June 06, 2019
<p>Behati Prinsloo is the picture of summer during a walk around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Jean Therapy

Behati Prinsloo is the picture of summer during a walk around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Paris Hilton goes unmasked for the Cash and Rocket Masquerade Ball in London on Wednesday.</p>
Take a Twirl

Paris Hilton goes unmasked for the Cash and Rocket Masquerade Ball in London on Wednesday.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
<p>Sam Neill gets going at the world premiere of <em>Palm Beach</em> at the 66th Sydney Film Festival Opening Night in Australia on Wednesday.</p>
Move Along

Sam Neill gets going at the world premiere of Palm Beach at the 66th Sydney Film Festival Opening Night in Australia on Wednesday.

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Samira Wiley visits the Build Series to discuss her show <em>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale</em> at Build Studio in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Ruffles on Ruffles

Samira Wiley visits the Build Series to discuss her show The Handmaid’s Tale at Build Studio in New York City on Wednesday.

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>Michelle Williams and her cute pooch make a trip to the library in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Dutiful Dog

Michelle Williams and her cute pooch make a trip to the library in New York City on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Bruce Campbell visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
About Time

Bruce Campbell visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Halsey poses for photographers on Wednesday while arriving to the KISS FM UK radio studios in London.</p>
Crop to It

Halsey poses for photographers on Wednesday while arriving to the KISS FM UK radio studios in London.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Jennifer Lawrence shares a laugh with ex-boyfriend and costar Nicholas Hoult at the world premiere of&nbsp;<em>Dark Phoenix</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence shares a laugh with ex-boyfriend and costar Nicholas Hoult at the world premiere of Dark Phoenix on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Original <em>X-Men</em> star Famke Janssen poses with Sophie Turner, who has taken up the role of Jean Grey, at the world premiere of&nbsp;<em>Dark Phoenix</em> in L.A. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Rising Together

Original X-Men star Famke Janssen poses with Sophie Turner, who has taken up the role of Jean Grey, at the world premiere of Dark Phoenix in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Famke Janssen, Sophie Turner
<p><em>Euphoria</em>&nbsp;star Zendaya looks radiant in a white dress at the L.A. premiere of her HBO show at Cinema Dome on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Star of the Show

Euphoria star Zendaya looks radiant in a white dress at the L.A. premiere of her HBO show at Cinema Dome on Tuesday. 

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Drake shows his support with a wink at the&nbsp;<em>Euphoria</em>&nbsp;premiere.&nbsp;</p>
In His Feelings

Drake shows his support with a wink at the Euphoria premiere. 

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Keith Urban performs during the 15th annual Stars for Second Harvest benefit at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday in Nashville.</p>
'Fun' Raiser

Keith Urban performs during the 15th annual Stars for Second Harvest benefit at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday in Nashville.

Erika Goldring/Getty
<p>Tituss Burgess shows his support for Pride Month and the LGBTQI community at the Saks Fifth Avenue and Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Celebration with a performance by Kesha at The Paradise Club on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Loud and Proud

Tituss Burgess shows his support for Pride Month and the LGBTQI community at the Saks Fifth Avenue and Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Celebration with a performance by Kesha at The Paradise Club on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Kyra Sedgwick supports husband Kevin Bacon at the premiere of <em>City on a Hill</em> at the SVA Theater in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Coming Soon

Kyra Sedgwick supports husband Kevin Bacon at the premiere of City on a Hill at the SVA Theater in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Noam Galai/FilmMagic
<p>Elisabeth Moss speaks during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: <em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale</em> at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Season 3 Scoop

Elisabeth Moss speaks during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: The Handmaid’s Tale at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>The stars of <em>Younger</em> &mdash; Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann &mdash; hit the red carpet for their show&rsquo;s season 6 premiere at the William Vale Hotel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Youthful Glow

The stars of Younger — Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann — hit the red carpet for their show’s season 6 premiere at the William Vale Hotel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&rsquo;s Tan France visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to discuss his new memoir, <em>Naturally Tan</em>.</p>
Bestseller Bound

Queer Eye’s Tan France visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to discuss his new memoir, Naturally Tan.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Ayesha Curry announces her upcoming ellentube original digital series&nbsp;<em>Fempire with Ayesha Curry</em>&nbsp;while cooking up some snacks for host Ellen DeGeneres and fellow guest Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A.</p>
Something's Cooking

Ayesha Curry announces her upcoming ellentube original digital series Fempire with Ayesha Curry while cooking up some snacks for host Ellen DeGeneres and fellow guest Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Little Big Town&rsquo;s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild join Kelsea Ballerini to host a brunch for Nashville&rsquo;s music community to celebrate the women of Nashville at Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday. &nbsp;</p>
Tropical Trio

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild join Kelsea Ballerini to host a brunch for Nashville’s music community to celebrate the women of Nashville at Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday.  

Courtesy Facebook + Instagram
<p>Co-chair Alicia Keys poses at The Gordon Parks Foundation&rsquo;s Annual Awards Dinner and Auction at Cipriani 42nd&nbsp;Street on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
'Key' Player

Co-chair Alicia Keys poses at The Gordon Parks Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner and Auction at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

MJ Photos/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Mario Lopez and wife Courtney visit the set of Hallmark&rsquo;s <em>Home &amp; Family </em>at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday in Universal City, California.</p>
Soon-to-Be Parents of 3

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney visit the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday in Universal City, California.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>Amal Clooney speaks during the SAP Ariba Live conference on Tuesday in Barcelona.</p>
Going Global

Amal Clooney speaks during the SAP Ariba Live conference on Tuesday in Barcelona.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty
<p><em>Late Show</em> host Stephen Colbert and guest star Emma Thompson perform a short impromptu dance number to kick off Tuesday night&rsquo;s taping in N.Y.C.</p>
Dance Duet

Late Show host Stephen Colbert and guest star Emma Thompson perform a short impromptu dance number to kick off Tuesday night’s taping in N.Y.C.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Bobby Cannavale walks to meet a friend for dinner at Kappo Masa in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Street Stylin'

Bobby Cannavale walks to meet a friend for dinner at Kappo Masa in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online
<p>Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson take a picturesque selfie on Tuesday during a photo call for their film&nbsp;<em>Men in Black: International</em>&nbsp;at Cite de l&#8217;Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris.</p>
Paris Match

Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson take a picturesque selfie on Tuesday during a photo call for their film Men in Black: International at Cite de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty
<p>Kylie Minogue leads the band on Tuesday night at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party in London.</p>
Music Makers

Kylie Minogue leads the band on Tuesday night at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party in London.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
<p>The MOMS host a Mamarazzi event with Evangeline Lilly to celebrate the release of her new children&#8217;s book <i>x</i>in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Mom Behind the Mask

The MOMS host a Mamarazzi event with Evangeline Lilly to celebrate the release of her new children’s book xin N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

RW/MediaPunch
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em>&#8216;s Dascha Polanco makes her way into Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway on Tuesday.</p>
Shimmy & Shake

Orange Is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco makes her way into Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway on Tuesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley get a treat on Tuesday, hanging with the stars of&nbsp;<em>Sesame Street</em> at the Sesame Place amusement park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.</p>
Sunny Day

Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley get a treat on Tuesday, hanging with the stars of Sesame Street at the Sesame Place amusement park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Sesame Place®
<p>Camila Cabello goes natural on Tuesday for a visit to a friend&#8217;s house in L.A.</p>
Casual Day

Camila Cabello goes natural on Tuesday for a visit to a friend’s house in L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Shay Mitchell goes chic on Saturday to celebrate celebrates HBO&#8217;s <em>Big Little Lies</em> season 2 at Amabella&#8217;s birthday party in L.A.</p>
No Lies

Shay Mitchell goes chic on Saturday to celebrate celebrates HBO’s Big Little Lies season 2 at Amabella’s birthday party in L.A.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Chadwick Boseman smiles wide at the world premiere of <em>The Black Godfather,</em> held at the Paramount Theater in Hollywood on Monday.</p>
Red Hot

Chadwick Boseman smiles wide at the world premiere of The Black Godfather, held at the Paramount Theater in Hollywood on Monday.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Honoree Jennifer Lopez gazes up at fianc&eacute; Alex Rodriguez at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.</p>
Look of Love

Honoree Jennifer Lopez gazes up at fiancé Alex Rodriguez at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Steven Ferdman/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Shailene Woodley and designer Jonathan Simkhai break it down at the CFDA Fashion Awards afterparty at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
Bust a Move

Shailene Woodley and designer Jonathan Simkhai break it down at the CFDA Fashion Awards afterparty at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Kelly Killoren Bensimon celebrates the Drybar x <em>Secret Life of Pets 2</em> pop-up collaboration with her dog Fluff Bensimon on Monday at Drybar Bryant Park in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Fluffed Up 

Kelly Killoren Bensimon celebrates the Drybar x Secret Life of Pets 2 pop-up collaboration with her dog Fluff Bensimon on Monday at Drybar Bryant Park in N.Y.C. 

Eleri Ever
<p>Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas strike a pose at the premiere of their documentary&nbsp;<em>Chasing Happiness</em>&nbsp;on Monday at the Regency Bruin Theatre in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
Happiness Found

Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas strike a pose at the premiere of their documentary Chasing Happiness on Monday at the Regency Bruin Theatre in L.A. 

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
<p>William Jackson Harper takes the stage at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations to discuss <em>The Good Place</em> at the Robin Williams Center on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Good Times

William Jackson Harper takes the stage at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations to discuss The Good Place at the Robin Williams Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Also participating in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations, co-creators Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler discuss their Netflix show <em>Russian Doll</em> at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Monday in L.A.</p>
Funny Stuff

Also participating in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations, co-creators Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler discuss their Netflix show Russian Doll at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Monday in L.A.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty
<p>Tony Hale and&nbsp;<em>Veep</em>&nbsp;costar Matt Walsh don various plaid patterns at the <em>Deadline</em> Awards Season Party on Monday in L.A.</p>
Power Clash

Tony Hale and Veep costar Matt Walsh don various plaid patterns at the Deadline Awards Season Party on Monday in L.A.

Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock
<p>Roselyn Sanchez is seen on the set of <em>Extra</em> on Monday in L.A.</p>
Giddy Guest Star

Roselyn Sanchez is seen on the set of Extra on Monday in L.A.

Shutterstock
<p>Maren Morris takes the stage at Pandora Live on Monday at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.</p>
Look A-'Live'

Maren Morris takes the stage at Pandora Live on Monday at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner color coordinate in black-and-white looks and matching boots at the&nbsp;<em>Tales of the City</em>&nbsp;premiere at The Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
City Scene

Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner color coordinate in black-and-white looks and matching boots at the Tales of the City premiere at The Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
<p>Miami Fashion Week&#8217;s Honorary President Antonio Banderas walks the runway on Saturday in Miami.&nbsp;</p>
Model Moves

Miami Fashion Week’s Honorary President Antonio Banderas walks the runway on Saturday in Miami. 

Juan Vergara Photography
<p>Audrina Patridge gives the keynote speech at Create &amp; Cultivate&#8217;s Houston Style Summit in collaboration with Simon Malls on Saturday in Houston.&nbsp;</p>
'Cultivate' Your Brand

Audrina Patridge gives the keynote speech at Create & Cultivate’s Houston Style Summit in collaboration with Simon Malls on Saturday in Houston. 

Smith House Photo
<p>Second-time mom-to-be Lauren Conrad attends the Amazon Treasure Truck and Baby Registry First Steps event in Seattle on Monday.</p>
Bump in the Road

Second-time mom-to-be Lauren Conrad attends the Amazon Treasure Truck and Baby Registry First Steps event in Seattle on Monday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Macaulay Culkin attends the L.A. premiere of Seth Green&#8217;s directorial debut feature <em>Changeland</em> at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday. The film comes out June 7 in theaters and via VOD.</p>
Star Search

Macaulay Culkin attends the L.A. premiere of Seth Green’s directorial debut feature Changeland at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday. The film comes out June 7 in theaters and via VOD.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
<p>Angela Bassett takes a seat on an oversized stuffed bear at a dinner following the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum on Monday in Berlin.</p>
'Beary' Comfortable

Angela Bassett takes a seat on an oversized stuffed bear at a dinner following the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum on Monday in Berlin.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty
<p>Hailey Bieber is seen out in L.A. on Monday, wearing a cropped white tee, gray basketball shorts and sneakers.</p>
Casual Cute

Hailey Bieber is seen out in L.A. on Monday, wearing a cropped white tee, gray basketball shorts and sneakers.

Shutterstock
<p>Danielle Brooks and honoree Nathan Lane smile for the camera at the 75th annual Theatre World Awards at the Neil Simon Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Acting Accolades

Danielle Brooks and honoree Nathan Lane smile for the camera at the 75th annual Theatre World Awards at the Neil Simon Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p><em>Billions</em>&nbsp;costars Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti smile together at the show&rsquo;s For Your Consideration event on Monday at the Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Money Makers

Billions costars Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti smile together at the show’s For Your Consideration event on Monday at the Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. 

MJ Photos/Shutterstock
<p>Chanel Iman visits MGallery&rsquo;s Pop Up Masterpiece Suite to celebrate 21c Museum Hotels joining the MGallery Hotel Collection on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Suite Life

Chanel Iman visits MGallery’s Pop Up Masterpiece Suite to celebrate 21c Museum Hotels joining the MGallery Hotel Collection on Monday in N.Y.C.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Annette Bening and Judith Light pose at the Tony Honors cocktail party thrown to present the 2019 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, and to honor the 2019 Special Award recipients, at the Sofitel Hotel on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Actor Appreciation

Annette Bening and Judith Light pose at the Tony Honors cocktail party thrown to present the 2019 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, and to honor the 2019 Special Award recipients, at the Sofitel Hotel on Monday in N.Y.C.

Jenny Anderson/Getty
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda gets to work on the N.Y.C. set of his <em>In the Heights</em> movie on Monday.</p>
New Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda gets to work on the N.Y.C. set of his In the Heights movie on Monday.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Emily Ratajkowski and her cute pup go for a walk around New York City on Monday.</p>
Urban Pooch

Emily Ratajkowski and her cute pup go for a walk around New York City on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Paul Rudd steps out on Monday to film a commercial in New York City&#8217;s West Village neighborhood.</p>
Commercial Success

Paul Rudd steps out on Monday to film a commercial in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

Splash News Online
<p>Nicky Hilton Rothschild stands out at the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum in Berlin on Monday.</p>
Mellow Yellow

Nicky Hilton Rothschild stands out at the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum in Berlin on Monday.

Franziska Krug/Getty
<p><em>Stranger Things</em> star David Harbour keeps it casual for a Monday coffee run in New York City.</p>
Daily Things

Stranger Things star David Harbour keeps it casual for a Monday coffee run in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Iskra Lawrence makes her way to the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday via Uber in N.Y.C.</p>
Sunday Style

Iskra Lawrence makes her way to the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday via Uber in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Destiny&#8217;s Child&#8217;s Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland reunite on the red carpet for WACO Theater Center&rsquo;s 3rd annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.</p>
Carpet Couture

Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland reunite on the red carpet for WACO Theater Center’s 3rd annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty
<p>Also at Saturday&#8217;s gala: Tiffany Haddish, in head-to-toe feathers.</p>
Ready to Wear

Also at Saturday’s gala: Tiffany Haddish, in head-to-toe feathers.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
<p>Olivia Wilde poses between two life-size <em>Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Super Paws</em> stars at the advanced screening held at Nickelodeon Studios in Burbank, California, on Sunday.</p>
Puppy Power

Olivia Wilde poses between two life-size Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Super Paws stars at the advanced screening held at Nickelodeon Studios in Burbank, California, on Sunday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Taylor Swift performs in a rainbow ensemble on Saturday at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.</p>
Singing Is Fun

Taylor Swift performs in a rainbow ensemble on Saturday at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p><em>Fuller House</em> castmates John Stamos and Candace Cameron-Bure are happy to reunite at iHeartRadio&rsquo;s Wango Tango festival on Saturday in Carson, California.</p>
Family Forever

Fuller House castmates John Stamos and Candace Cameron-Bure are happy to reunite at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango festival on Saturday in Carson, California.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Derek Hough shows off his six-pack during his performance at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday in L.A.</p>
Babe Alert

Derek Hough shows off his six-pack during his performance at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday in L.A.

Michael Tullberg/Getty
<p>Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara arrive at the National Animal Rights Day protest in West Hollywood on Sunday.</p>
Raising Awareness

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara arrive at the National Animal Rights Day protest in West Hollywood on Sunday.

BACKGRID
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&nbsp;stars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France pose together at the Netflix FYSEE screening for the show&rsquo;s third season in N.Y.C. on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
Fierce Friends

Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France pose together at the Netflix FYSEE screening for the show’s third season in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Ed Sheeran is spotted filming a music video in a strawberry blond wig, robe and slippers on Friday in London.</p>
Wigging Out

Ed Sheeran is spotted filming a music video in a strawberry blond wig, robe and slippers on Friday in London.

Splash News
<p>Justin Hartley gets cozy with wife Chrishell at the Critics&rsquo; Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills.</p>
'Real' Love

Justin Hartley gets cozy with wife Chrishell at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

JC Olivera/WireImage
<p>Also there: Terri Irwin with daughter Bindi and son Robert.</p>
Family Fun

Also there: Terri Irwin with daughter Bindi and son Robert.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jamie Foxx takes a swing before the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
Batter Up

Jamie Foxx takes a swing before the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in L.A. on Saturday.

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Castmates Lake Bell, Bobby Moynihan and Tiffany Haddish share laughs at the premiere of Universal Pictures&rsquo; <em>The Secret Life of Pets 2</em> at the Regency Village Theatre on Saturday in Westwood, California.</p>
Picture Purr-fect

Castmates Lake Bell, Bobby Moynihan and Tiffany Haddish share laughs at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ The Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on Saturday in Westwood, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Katie Holmes steps out in a classic white T-shirt and high-waisted jeans in N.Y.C. on Saturday.</p>
City Chic

Katie Holmes steps out in a classic white T-shirt and high-waisted jeans in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

The Image Direct
<p>Cardi B pumps up the crowd at the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.</p>
All Hail

Cardi B pumps up the crowd at the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose together at Netflix&rsquo;s Rebel + Rule Breakers Event in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
Real 'Rebels'

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose together at Netflix’s Rebel + Rule Breakers Event in L.A. on Sunday.

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>50 Cent poses with&nbsp;<em>Outlander</em>&nbsp;stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at the Starz For Your Consideration 2019 Event: Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide on Sunday in Century City, California.</p>
Worlds 'Collide'

50 Cent poses with Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at the Starz For Your Consideration 2019 Event: Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide on Sunday in Century City, California.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson celebrate their film <em>Men in Black: International</em> in London on Sunday.</p>
Shades in Black

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson celebrate their film Men in Black: International in London on Sunday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
<p>Julianne Moore is all smiles at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday.</p>
Sip Sip Hooray

Julianne Moore is all smiles at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Polo star Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier flank Michael B. Jordan at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday.</p>
Creed Meets Polo

Polo star Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier flank Michael B. Jordan at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image
<p>Also at the Polo Classic: a pretty in pink Jennifer Lawrence.</p>
Bride-to-Be

Also at the Polo Classic: a pretty in pink Jennifer Lawrence.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emily Ratajkowski looks chic on the red carpet at Saturday&#8217;s Polo Classic.</p>
Bubbly Babe

Emily Ratajkowski looks chic on the red carpet at Saturday’s Polo Classic.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
<p>Pete Davidson <a href="https://people.com/style/pete-davidson-walks-in-alexander-wang-show-to-cheers-from-crowd/">makes a surprise appearance on the runway</a> during the Alexander Wang Collection 1 fashion show at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Rockefeller Center on Friday.</p>
Model Debut

Pete Davidson makes a surprise appearance on the runway during the Alexander Wang Collection 1 fashion show at N.Y.C.’s Rockefeller Center on Friday.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<p>Christina Aguilera kicks off the grand opening of her Christina Aguilera: The Xperience residency at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Friday night.</p>
Vegas 'Dirrty'

Christina Aguilera kicks off the grand opening of her Christina Aguilera: The Xperience residency at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Steven Lawton/Getty Images
<p>Mindy Kaling and <em>Late Night</em> director Nisha Ganatra celebrate their film&#8217;s premiere on Thursday night at the afterparty at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.</p>
Late Night Fun

Mindy Kaling and Late Night director Nisha Ganatra celebrate their film’s premiere on Thursday night at the afterparty at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Thomas Rhett celebrates his new album&nbsp;<em>Center Point Road&nbsp;</em>with a stop at&nbsp;<em>Today&nbsp;</em>in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
Thumbs Way Up

Thomas Rhett celebrates his new album Center Point Road with a stop at Today in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Halle Berry shows off her summer style during a Friday walk around L.A.</p>
Casual Friday

Halle Berry shows off her summer style during a Friday walk around L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together on Friday in L.A.</p>
Workout Wear

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together on Friday in L.A.

Splash News Online
<p>Kendall Jenner sports a crisp white shirt on Friday while out in N.Y.C.</p>
Shirt the Issue

Kendall Jenner sports a crisp white shirt on Friday while out in N.Y.C.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
<p>Kaia Gerber totes her purchases during a Friday shopping trip in N.Y.C.</p>
Shop Girl

Kaia Gerber totes her purchases during a Friday shopping trip in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger attend the European premiere of <em>Animals</em> during the Sundance Film Festival 2019: London at Picturehouse Central Friday.</p>
Color Contrast

Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger attend the European premiere of Animals during the Sundance Film Festival 2019: London at Picturehouse Central Friday.

Dave Benett/WireImage
