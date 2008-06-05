Star Tracks - Thursday, June 5, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

RUN, BATTER, RUN!

Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN

Carrie Underwood covers her bases during Wednesday's 18th Annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Challenge held at Greer Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Playing for the Grand Ole Opry Live team, Underwood joined fellow country stars, including Vince Gill and Sara Evans, to raise money for cancer research and treatment.

INK SPOT

Credit: Flynet

Dad-to-be Pete Wentz shows off his work of art – a fresh tattoo! – Wednesday after leaving new BFF John Mayer's house in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

VESTED INTEREST

Credit: Juan Rico/Fame Pictures

David Beckham tied one on – in a dapper vest and bow tie – at the Wednesday night opening of chef Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant in the London West Hollywood Hotel. "He's amazing. We go back a long way," the Kitchen Nightmares host tells PEOPLE of the soccer star. "Us Brits stick together"

ROYAL TOUCH

Credit: PA Photos /Landov

Prince Harry handles a sweet baby girl with care during a visit Thursday to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, Wales. The royal will soon be heading to the Kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa with members of his army regiment.

HIGH RISE

Credit: Friolo-JRI/Bauer-Griffin

Look who's a big kid now? Liv Tyler goes up, up and away with son Milo, 3, on the Frog Hopper during an afternoon playdate Wednesday at Santa Monica's Pacific Pier Amusement Park.

JUMP AROUND

Credit: Ramey

The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Nick, Joe and Kevin – look to be on a caffeine buzz as they hit the stage to open for fellow rocker Avril Lavigne Wednesday at London's O2 Arena.

SETTING THE STAGE

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

They're fierce! Project Runway winner Christian Siriano and show mentor Tim Gunn make it work on stage at the Wednesday taping of Bravo's A-List Awards. The show, which honors the best in pop culture, fashion, beauty, food and design, is hosted by Kathy Griffin and will air June 12.

FLOWER POWER

Credit: Vince Flores/ Celenrity Photo

Mischa Barton makes a bright statement in her golden vest as she arrives at the Billabong 2nd Annual Design for Humanity Event at the Avalon in Hollywood on Wednesday.

CLICK MAGNET

Credit: Banks-Brewer/Splash news

After a jam session with Pete Wentz, John Mayer plays photographer Wednesday outside of his Pacific Palisades, Calif., home.

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL

Credit: Mike DiSciullo/Bauer-Griffin

Tatum O'Neal – who is finding support in her three kids following her recent arrest – keeps her head held high Wednesday as she faces questions from reporters during a walk through New York's Lower East Side.

OFF THE RACK

Credit: Goff/INF

Melanie Brown takes a break from pursuing an acting career Wednesday, hitting London department store Debenhams to help promote U.K. lingerie line Ultimo.

CROSSING GUARD

Credit: A. Macpherson / Splash News Online

On- and off-screen couple Penn Badgley and Blake Lively use caution before crossing a New York City street Wednesday, after spending their afternoon strolling and shopping.

TOUGH CHICK

Credit: INF

After sporting a plunging black dress earlier in the week, a leather-clad Halle Berry continues her dark streak Wednesday as she arrives for work in Los Angeles.

MUSCLING THROUGH

Credit: Antony Jones/UK Press/ABACA

A beaming Madonna – whose adoption of David Banda was recently finalized – grins and bares those famous biceps Wednesday following a workout at her London gym.

MONEY MAN

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Jay-Z – paying homage to the Presidential portraits that appear on American bills – gives a smile to fans waiting outside of New York hotspot Cipriani Tuesday night.

