Star Tracks: Thursday, June 4, 2009
LUNCH BUNCH
After causing quite a online stir with his "Single Ladies" dance, Joe Jonas leaves the spandex at home for a casual lunch date at Joan's on Third in Los Angeles with girlfriend Camilla Belle on Wednesday.
LONG AND SHORT OF IT
Still in London, a scarf-bedecked Lindsay Lohan checks out the nightlife scene with a visit Wednesday to club Bungalow 8. Also reportedly there: ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson, who left minutes before the actress.
THIS IS THE REMIX
Kicking off the European leg of her Circus tour, Britney Spears adds sexy new costumes and remixed tracks to her set during a stop at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday. The pop star, who received mixed reviews for the performance, will remain in London for seven more shows before heading to Dublin, Paris and Scandinavia.
QUALITY TIME
With Gossip Girl on hiatus for the summer, a bearded Penn Badgely finds time for making new acquaintances – astronaut Buzz Aldrin! – while celebrating the 40th anniversary of the moon landing with a cocktail party at the Omega Flagship boutique Wednesday in New York.
ON A ROLL
Also on hiatus from Gossip Girl, Chace Crawford – sporting a retro Jimi Hendrix T-shirt – is a man on the move Wednesday as he heads to Los Angeles International Airport. His destination? Back to his stomping grounds in New York.
GOOD 'COMPANY'
After breaking for a quick lunch, it's back to work for a plaid-clad Ben Affleck on the set of his drama The Company Man, shooting Wednesday in Boston. The film also stars Kevin Costner (not pictured).
HOW SWEET IT IS
Looks like they're still going strong! After getting close in Vancouver, Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez take their friendship to Los Angeles, stepping out for a sweet and frozen treat on Tuesday.
MAKING A POINT
Looks like Kathy Griffin got some great financial advice from money guru Suze Orman! The ladies teamed up Wednesday at the 34th Annual American Women in Radio and Television Gracie Awards gala at New York City's Marriott Marquis, where both were honored for their media contributions.
HIGH HEELS
There's no place like ... Vegas? Sporting her own version of the iconic ruby slippers, Holly Madison celebrates the 70th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz at the Ruby Slipper Collection amp Inspirations of Oz Fine Art Exhibition Tuesday at Sin City's Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.
RUNNING MAN
It's a race! Matthew McConaughey keeps the pace behind pup B.J. while engaging in his favorite pastime – jogging on the beach – Wednesday in Malibu.
VISITING HOURS
After scoring a best kiss win at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards, Twilight star Kirsten Stewart enjoys a casual day off, visiting with a friend in Hidden Hills, Calif., on Wednesday.
GETTING AHEAD
With his new album Monster set for a fall release, Usher finds time to play and shop, dropping by the Malibu Colony Company in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday.
SKIRTING THE ISSUE
Jessica Biel makes a color-coordinated arrival Wednesday for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, where the actress talked about her latest film, Easy Virtue.
MOBILE PHONE
Think he's on roaming? Tracy Morgan stays dialed into work (literally!) while filming a new movie, A Couple of Dicks, on Wednesday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The comedy also stars Bruce Willis (not pictured).
HOT LIST
The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel gets a leg up on rockers Sebastian Bach and Constantine Maroulis Wednesday as they arrive for IFC's America's Hottest Rocker Mom contest in New York City.