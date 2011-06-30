Star Tracks: Thursday, June 30, 2011
FIERCE FACTOR
Making another surprise appearance, Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stage to perform "Forget You" Wednesday alongside the Glee cast during their tour stop at London's O2 Arena.
JOINED AT THE HIP
Two-year-old Knox gets carried away by mom Angelina Jolie Thursday during another family outing in St. Julian's, Malta, where dad Brad Pitt is busy shooting his new film World War Z.
IN THE NAVY
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dons another blue suit Thursday as she boards a plane at London's Heathrow Airport. The newlywed and husband Prince William will kick off their North American tour later today in Canada.
POOCH PATROL
Stylish mom-to-be Selma Blair links up with boyfriend Jason Bleick during a walk with their dog in L.A.
TRANSPORTERS
Jason Statham takes the lead Wednesday, making his way through Los Angeles International Airport with girlfriend, Transformers: Dark of the Moon beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
LIVING SINGLE
Despite her busy social life, single girl Olivia Wilde opts for a solitary walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
CUB SCOUTS
A nearly unrecognizable Bradley Cooper (check out those dreadlocks!) snuggles up to a tiger cub Tuesday while shooting a new project with pal Dax Shepard in L.A.
DOUBLE BAGGED
A beaming Julianne Hough touches down in L.A. Thursday with her beloved canine companions, Lexi and Harley, in tow.
FUEL FOR THOUGHT
Two and a Half Men's newest star Ashton Kutcher gets caffeinated on his way to a Culver City, Calif., studio on Wednesday.
LONE STAR
After a fun family outing earlier in the week, it's back to business for Brad Pitt, who continues filming World War Z in Malta Wednesday.
THE HIGH LIFE
Love, Wedding, Marriage costars Kellan Lutz and Jessica Szohr beat the Manhattan heat Tuesday at Coach's Summer Party on the High Line in New York City.
LONDON LAD
Joe Jonas waves hello while arriving at London's BBC Radio 1 studios Wednesday, where the middle JoBro talked up his upcoming solo album.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
After receiving an early release from house arrest, Lindsay Lohan makes a speedy exit from her Venice, Calif., townhouse Wednesday with multiple boxes of baked goods in tow.
BUTTONED UP
Transformers: Dark of the Moon star Patrick Dempsey gives the camera his best McDreamy grin Wednesday before taping an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.
STREET CHIC
After making a grocery run in Brentwood, Reese Witherspoon goes for casual chic in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
BRIGHT EYES
Staying up on the neon trend, Josh Hartnett keeps mobile Wednesday while running errands in New York's Soho neighborhood.