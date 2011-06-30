Star Tracks: Thursday, June 30, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

FIERCE FACTOR

Credit: Brian Rasic/Rex USA

Making another surprise appearance, Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stage to perform "Forget You" Wednesday alongside the Glee cast during their tour stop at London's O2 Arena.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

JOINED AT THE HIP

Credit: INF

Two-year-old Knox gets carried away by mom Angelina Jolie Thursday during another family outing in St. Julian's, Malta, where dad Brad Pitt is busy shooting his new film World War Z.

3 of 16

IN THE NAVY

Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dons another blue suit Thursday as she boards a plane at London's Heathrow Airport. The newlywed and husband Prince William will kick off their North American tour later today in Canada.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

POOCH PATROL

Credit: National Photo Group

Stylish mom-to-be Selma Blair links up with boyfriend Jason Bleick during a walk with their dog in L.A.

Advertisement

5 of 16

TRANSPORTERS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Jason Statham takes the lead Wednesday, making his way through Los Angeles International Airport with girlfriend, Transformers: Dark of the Moon beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

6 of 16

LIVING SINGLE

Credit: Sam Sharma/Jeff SteinbergPacific Coast News

Despite her busy social life, single girl Olivia Wilde opts for a solitary walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

CUB SCOUTS

Credit: GSI Media

A nearly unrecognizable Bradley Cooper (check out those dreadlocks!) snuggles up to a tiger cub Tuesday while shooting a new project with pal Dax Shepard in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

DOUBLE BAGGED

Credit: Sharky/Splash News Online

A beaming Julianne Hough touches down in L.A. Thursday with her beloved canine companions, Lexi and Harley, in tow.

Advertisement

9 of 16

FUEL FOR THOUGHT

Credit: Crow/Broadimage

Two and a Half Men's newest star Ashton Kutcher gets caffeinated on his way to a Culver City, Calif., studio on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

LONE STAR

Credit: Snowflake/Bauer-Griffin

After a fun family outing earlier in the week, it's back to business for Brad Pitt, who continues filming World War Z in Malta Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

THE HIGH LIFE

Credit: Nicholas Hunt/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

Love, Wedding, Marriage costars Kellan Lutz and Jessica Szohr beat the Manhattan heat Tuesday at Coach's Summer Party on the High Line in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

LONDON LAD

Credit: Alpha/Landov

Joe Jonas waves hello while arriving at London's BBC Radio 1 studios Wednesday, where the middle JoBro talked up his upcoming solo album.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

After receiving an early release from house arrest, Lindsay Lohan makes a speedy exit from her Venice, Calif., townhouse Wednesday with multiple boxes of baked goods in tow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

BUTTONED UP

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Ace Pictures

Transformers: Dark of the Moon star Patrick Dempsey gives the camera his best McDreamy grin Wednesday before taping an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

STREET CHIC

Credit: Charlie Luciano/Startraks

After making a grocery run in Brentwood, Reese Witherspoon goes for casual chic in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

BRIGHT EYES

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Staying up on the neon trend, Josh Hartnett keeps mobile Wednesday while running errands in New York's Soho neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff