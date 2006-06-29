Star Tracks - Thursday, June 29, 2006
SHE'S BACK
In a wig, Winona Ryder vamps it up Wednesday on the Los Angeles set of her comedy Sex and Death 101, in which she plays a femme fatale who targets men guilty of sex crimes.
TWIST AND SHOUT
While out and about in New York City on Wednesday, Jessica Simpson plays around with her hairstyles – and tries to beat the heat with a braid. The singer is in town to promote her new song, "A Public Affair."
MADE IN THE SHADE
On the opposite coast, Simpson's soon-to-be-ex Nick Lachey stays cool Tuesday in Malibu while filming the video for his new single, "I Can't Hate You Anymore."
DEMI DO
It's the shot that has the bloggers buzzing: a pregnant Britney Spears, baring it all on the August cover of Harper's Bazaar – much like Demi Moore once did for Vanity Fair. But the singer's newly dyed locks caught the photographers, who were planning a Brigitte Bardot-themed shoot, by surprise, a source tells PEOPLE.
CARRIED AWAY
Eva Longoria and beau Tony Parker prepare to take the plunge from their over-water bungalow in Tahiti on Monday. The couple have been vacationing in the South Pacific island.
BACKSTAGE PROPS
Back from pal Nicole Kidman's nuptials in Australia, Naomi Watts helps boyfriend Liev Schreiber get through any opening-night jitters as he prepares to play the title role in Macbeth at New York City's Delacorte Theater on Wednesday. The production runs through July 7.
HERO WORSHIP
Kate Bosworth gives Brandon Routh an affectionate pat during the Superman Returns costars' visit to MTV's TRL on Wednesday.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Charlize Theron (in Bottega Veneta) cuddles with Target's (seemingly unfazed) mascot pooch at the Los Angeles Film Festival's second annual Spirit of Independence award ceremony on Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actress was honored for her commitment to artistic independence.
LEG UP
Mary-Kate Olsen ditches her oversized boho look and shows off her gams while hitting downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.
BREEZING BY
Kelly Ripa and her laid-back guy, 3-year-old son Joaquin, catch a (slight) breeze as they ride – top down – out of New York's Central Park on a muggy Wednesday.
STAR TREATMENT
Penelope Cruz indulges in a day of pampering in Beverly Hills on Wednesday: The actress got her hair done at the Chris McMillan salon and shopped at exclusive boutique Lilly. Cruz recently returned from her native Spain, where she's been shooting the film Manolete.
GETTING LUCKY
Heath Ledger arms himself with a good-luck charm – a peacock feather – as he takes to the streets of New York City on Wednesday.
SAND & SUN
Teri Hatcher gets geared up for a dip in the Caribbean, where the actress vacationed recently. She heads back to work on the set of Desperate Housewives in July.
MODEL MALE
As female fans snap cell-phone photos (who can blame them?), George Clooney cuts a dashing figure outside the Giorgio Armani runway show at Men's Fashion Week in Milan on Wednesday. The Oscar winner has a summer home 30 miles north of the fashion capital in Italy's Lake Como.
GIRLS ONLY
Faith Hill wrangles her three lookalike daughters (from left, Gracie, 9, Audrey, 4, and Maggie, 7) into a waiting SUV outside their New York City hotel Tuesday. The country singer and husband Tim McGraw have been traveling with their brood for their Soul2Soul tour.
ON THE MOVE
Lindsay Lohan springs into action Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of her new movie Georgia Rule. The actress, who spent a whirlwind week in New York City, will celebrate her 20th birthday Sunday. a
THREE'S COMPANY
Benjamin McKenzie, on summer break from filming The O.C., enjoys making a scene Tuesday with two pretty lunch companions in Los Angeles.
QUICK CHANGE
Kate Bosworth rushes from one appearance to another – from NBC's Today show to ABC's Regis amp Kelly – to promote Superman Returns on Wednesday. Bosworth stars as a modern Lois Lane, playing a Pulitzer-prize winning reporter and a working mom.
PUMPED UP
Mena Suvari shows off a body of work – her flat abs – as she refuels on Wednesday. The actress's drama Brooklyn Rules is due out in September.