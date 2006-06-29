Star Tracks - Thursday, June 29, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 19

SHE'S BACK

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Pacificcoastnews

In a wig, Winona Ryder vamps it up Wednesday on the Los Angeles set of her comedy Sex and Death 101, in which she plays a femme fatale who targets men guilty of sex crimes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

TWIST AND SHOUT

Credit: Jeff Steinberg/INFGoff

While out and about in New York City on Wednesday, Jessica Simpson plays around with her hairstyles – and tries to beat the heat with a braid. The singer is in town to promote her new song, "A Public Affair."

3 of 19

MADE IN THE SHADE

Credit: Pacific Coast NEws

On the opposite coast, Simpson's soon-to-be-ex Nick Lachey stays cool Tuesday in Malibu while filming the video for his new single, "I Can't Hate You Anymore."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

DEMI DO

Credit: Alexi Lubomirski

It's the shot that has the bloggers buzzing: a pregnant Britney Spears, baring it all on the August cover of Harper's Bazaar – much like Demi Moore once did for Vanity Fair. But the singer's newly dyed locks caught the photographers, who were planning a Brigitte Bardot-themed shoot, by surprise, a source tells PEOPLE.

Advertisement

5 of 19

CARRIED AWAY

Eva Longoria and beau Tony Parker prepare to take the plunge from their over-water bungalow in Tahiti on Monday. The couple have been vacationing in the South Pacific island.

6 of 19

BACKSTAGE PROPS

Credit: William Gratz/ABACA

Back from pal Nicole Kidman's nuptials in Australia, Naomi Watts helps boyfriend Liev Schreiber get through any opening-night jitters as he prepares to play the title role in Macbeth at New York City's Delacorte Theater on Wednesday. The production runs through July 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

HERO WORSHIP

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Kate Bosworth gives Brandon Routh an affectionate pat during the Superman Returns costars' visit to MTV's TRL on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Credit: Dave Edwards/DailyCeleb

Charlize Theron (in Bottega Veneta) cuddles with Target's (seemingly unfazed) mascot pooch at the Los Angeles Film Festival's second annual Spirit of Independence award ceremony on Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actress was honored for her commitment to artistic independence.

Advertisement

9 of 19

LEG UP

Credit: X17

Mary-Kate Olsen ditches her oversized boho look and shows off her gams while hitting downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

BREEZING BY

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/ Splash news and pictures

Kelly Ripa and her laid-back guy, 3-year-old son Joaquin, catch a (slight) breeze as they ride – top down – out of New York's Central Park on a muggy Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

STAR TREATMENT

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News and Pictures

Penelope Cruz indulges in a day of pampering in Beverly Hills on Wednesday: The actress got her hair done at the Chris McMillan salon and shopped at exclusive boutique Lilly. Cruz recently returned from her native Spain, where she's been shooting the film Manolete.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

GETTING LUCKY

Credit: INFGoff

Heath Ledger arms himself with a good-luck charm – a peacock feather – as he takes to the streets of New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

SAND & SUN

Credit: Tsui/Wilson/Splash

Teri Hatcher gets geared up for a dip in the Caribbean, where the actress vacationed recently. She heads back to work on the set of Desperate Housewives in July.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

MODEL MALE

Credit: Andrew Thomas/Catwalking/Getty

As female fans snap cell-phone photos (who can blame them?), George Clooney cuts a dashing figure outside the Giorgio Armani runway show at Men's Fashion Week in Milan on Wednesday. The Oscar winner has a summer home 30 miles north of the fashion capital in Italy's Lake Como.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

GIRLS ONLY

Credit: Ali Goldstein/MB Pictures

Faith Hill wrangles her three lookalike daughters (from left, Gracie, 9, Audrey, 4, and Maggie, 7) into a waiting SUV outside their New York City hotel Tuesday. The country singer and husband Tim McGraw have been traveling with their brood for their Soul2Soul tour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

ON THE MOVE

Credit: X17

Lindsay Lohan springs into action Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of her new movie Georgia Rule. The actress, who spent a whirlwind week in New York City, will celebrate her 20th birthday Sunday. a

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Drew Lee/Pacific Coast News

Benjamin McKenzie, on summer break from filming The O.C., enjoys making a scene Tuesday with two pretty lunch companions in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

QUICK CHANGE

Credit: Roger Wong/INFGoff

Kate Bosworth rushes from one appearance to another – from NBC's Today show to ABC's Regis amp Kelly – to promote Superman Returns on Wednesday. Bosworth stars as a modern Lois Lane, playing a Pulitzer-prize winning reporter and a working mom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

PUMPED UP

Credit: X17

Mena Suvari shows off a body of work – her flat abs – as she refuels on Wednesday. The actress's drama Brooklyn Rules is due out in September.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff