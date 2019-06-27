Terry Crews Brings Big Energy to N.Y.C., Plus Chris Pine, Olivia Munn and More

Big Apple Energy
Terry Crews visits the Mike Muse show at SiriusXM Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Press Tour Trio
Costars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson and Olivia Munn reunite at Build Series in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to discuss their show The Rook at Build Studio.
Print Sprint
Daisy Ridley walks the streets of N.Y.C. in a floral wrap dress on Wednesday.
Book Worm
Chris Pine goes book shopping on Wednesday in downtown N.Y.C.
Power Moves
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Naturi Naughton attend a season 4 presentation of Power in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday.
Orange Fever
Zendaya arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about Spider-Man: Far From Home and her new HBO series Euphoria on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Culture & Commerce
Sarah Jessica Parker graces the stage during a Magical Summer Night at Hudson Yards to celebrate the arrival of 35 Hudson Yards on Tuesday in New York City.
There's Something About Mary
Mary J. Blige strikes a pose at the Love Ball III, benefitting programs that help those affected by HIV/AIDS, at N.Y.C.’s Gotham Hall on Tuesday.
Talented in Teal
America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews shows off his artistic side and dishes about his show on Today in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Playful PDA
Nikki Bella jumps into boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s arms while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Play Ball!
Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and actor Joe Keery hit the field at Fenway Park to deliver the game ball ahead of the first pitch between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Hole in One
Jesse Metcalfe putts around with wife Cara Santana at Meiomi Wines: Pinot Putt Off Celebration at Golf & Body on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Treat Yourself
Emma Stone hosts her second annual Em & Friends Drag Queen Bingo charity event sponsored by Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur in West Hollywood on Monday.
Summer Soirée
Damian Lewis and wife Helen McCrory wear their summer best to The Summer Party, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel and hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Sir David Adjaye at The Serpentine Gallery on Tuesday in London.
Blonde Beauty
Carey Mulligan exudes elegance in her all-black ensemble at BVLGARI: The Story, The Dream in Rome on Tuesday.
Shop & Stroll
Adam Sandler holds hands with his wife Jackie as they do some shopping out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Model & Muse
Billy Porter stuns at the Love Ball III in an incredible headpiece at Gotham Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
It’s Showtime!
Present Laughter costars Sophie Thompson, Andrew Scott and Indira Varma celebrate their show’s opening night during their press night after party at Skylong on Tuesday in London.
Well Heeled
Jenny Slate elevates her classic white T-shirt and jeans combination with a pair of metallic silver heels on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.
Pretty Prints
Daisy Ridley pairs colorful patterned pants with a black tank top and a fanny pack while chatting on the phone in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Coffee Break
Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis cool down with iced coffees while out on a walk on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Leopard Ladies
Vanessa Williams (center) poses with her mom Helen Williams, Kathy Ireland and daughters Jillian Hervey of the band Lion Babe and Sasha Fox at the Los Angeles Zoo to celebrate Jillian’s 30th birthday on Friday.
Time Check
Chris Hemsworth poses at the TAG Heuer Autavia Collection launch on Wednesday in Sydney.
Serving Looks
Imaan Hammam and Ashley Graham pose together at the Revlon Steps Out of Line celebration of the brand’s video collaboration with A$AP Ferg at the historic Apollo Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Thumbs Way Up
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite on Tuesday near the Eiffel Tower in Paris to film their new fashion series for Amazon Prime Video.
Little Black Dress
Kim Kardashian West flaunts her curves on Tuesday while leaving her New York City hotel.
Tour de France
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue their style tour through Paris, walking hand-in-hand on the Champs-Élysées on Tuesday ahead of brother Joe’s upcoming wedding.
Fringe Benefits
Olivia Munn wears all white for the second day in a row while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Feeling 'Hi'
FKA Twigs attends The Summer Party 2019, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery in London on Tuesday.
No Sweat
Bride-to-be Katharine McPhee leaves her London hotel in workout wear on Tuesday.
Play On
Hilary Swank takes to the tennis court on Tuesday, playing her husband Philip Schneider (not pictured) in Los Angeles.
Grand Entrance
Oprah Winfrey takes the stage to speak at Rogers Arena on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.
Monster Mash
Lady Gaga wows the crowd with her performance presented by SiriusXM + Pandora at the historic Apollo Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.
Live in Concert
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones head out for a date night in N.Y.C. on Monday to attend SiriusXM + Pandora presents Lady Gaga at the Apollo.
Joy Ride
Rashida Jones goes for a spin with costar Bill Murray while filming their upcoming movie On the Rocks on Monday in N.Y.C.
Blazer Buddies
Samuel L. Jackson and pal Robin Roberts smile at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia at Barker Hangar on Monday in Santa Monica.
And ... Action
Pete Davidson shoots hoops while filming Judd Apatow’s upcoming film Staten Island on Monday in N.Y.C.
Fashion Favorite
Naomi Campbell poses at a BFC Fashion Awards and Fashion for Relief special announcement at the Ritz Hotel on Monday in London.
Coming Soon
Costars Anthony Alabi and Tia Mowry-Hardrict are all smiles at their Family Reunion L.A. screening at the Netflix offices on Monday.
Rising Star
Lead actor Himesh Patel speaks at the New York Times ScreenTimes: Yesterday screening at French Institute Alliance Française on Monday in N.Y.C.
Filled with Pride
Jim Parsons and Billy Eichner get together at the Variety and Mercedes-Benz Power of Pride issue and WorldPride N.Y.C. celebration at Mr. Purple in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Bottle Service
Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the launch of her “A Beautiful Future” limited edition bottle in collaboration with Belvedere Vodka at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on Monday in N.Y.C.
Moment of Reflection
Michael Stipe and Jake Shears attend SAG-AFTRA’s dinner to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at Club Cumming on Monday in N.Y.C.
Back in Action
Lana Condor is seen in full character out in N.Y.C. filming the upcoming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel on Monday.
Rocking Red
Sam Smith stops by the Queer Britain x Levi’s “Chosen Family” photography exhibition launch celebrating Pride Month in London on Monday.
Sweet Stroll
Riverdale’s cutest real-life couple Charles Melton and Camila Mendes hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Monday with iced coffees in hand.
Flower Power
Emily Ratajkowski poses in a stunning field of lavender at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 show on Monday in Valensole, France.
Color Coordinated
Costars William Jackson Harper, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter pose together at the afterparty of their film Midsommar on Monday in Hollywood.
Surprise Guest
Carrie Underwood surprises fans with tickets to her show during a special workout class hosted by CALIA by Carrie Underwood in Minneapolis on Friday.
Big Night Out
Ciara cohosts the official star-studded launch party for Mohegan Sun’s new luxury nightclub, novelle, on Saturday in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Summer Whites
Olivia Munn makes her way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Spin Cycle
Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen — plus a cute tag-along — ride bikes together in the Hamptons, New York, on Monday.
Light the Night
Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya of Spider-Man: Far from Home light New York City’s Empire State Building on Monday.
Hand in Hand
Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts are all dressed up for a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Standing Proud
Pose director (and EW cover star) Janet Mock attends day one of the Human Rights Conference: WorldPride 2019 | Stonewall 50 in New York City on Monday.
In the Bag
Siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber spend their Monday shopping in New York City.
Photo Finish
Demi Moore attends a private preview of the new Cindy Sherman exhibition at National Portrait Gallery in London on Monday.
On Cloud Nine
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Legend go for a swing during the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event at Pier 94 on Sunday in New York City.
Dazzling Duo
Taraji P. Henson and host Regina Hall twin in red-and-black ensembles for their performance at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Heads Together
Cardi B and Rihanna share a sweet moment backstage at the BET Awards in L.A. on Sunday.
Ready to Rock
Lady Gaga heads in to rehearsals at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Blue Beauty
Logan Browning color-coordinates her eyeshadow and purse to her billowy blue dress while sitting front row at the Kenzo Spring/Summer 2020 Runway Show at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Sunday.
Singing in Style
Meanwhile, Solange hits the Kenzo runway to perform on Sunday.
Hi, Harry!
Zendaya hangs with star James Snyder backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One & Two on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Action Heroes
Actor and event ambassador Wang Jingchun shares a laugh with Tom Hiddleston onstage at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival Closing and Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony at the Shanghai Grand Theatre in China on Sunday.