Star Tracks - Thursday, June 26, 2008
SALT LAKE SIZZLE
Forget those breakup rumors: Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey are very much together as they catch some rays Wednesday at a hotel pool in Salt Lake City. The singer is in town to film the ABC reality show High School Musical: Summer Session, which he's hosting, and his ladylove flew in to keep him company.
RECIPE FOR ROMANCE
Guess who's on dinner duty tonight? Hilary Duff studies up on the art of grilling – she even has some mesquite seasoning ready to go! – while arriving at her Toluca Lake, Calif., home Wednesday with boyfriend Mike Comrie.
LEADING LADY
Mary-Kate Olsen makes a bright appearance Wednesday in her belted white caftan dress at a New York screening of The Wackness before heading to a rooftop afterparty for the film at the Gramercy Park Hotel. At the event, her costar Sir Ben Kingsley dished about their onscreen kiss, telling PEOPLE, "She was completely in charge."
DRIVE, THEY SAID
Daddy David Beckham takes the wheel, chauffeuring his boys, Romeo, 5, and Cruz, 3, around Beverly Hills on Wednesday in his Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.
PATRIOTIC DUTY
Christina Aguilera stands tall outside the Larry King Live studio in Hollywood on Wednesday. The pop star discussed an upcoming Rock the Vote public service announcement starring the singer and 5-month-old son Max.
TESTING THE WATERS
Keanu Reeves makes a big splash with actress China Chow during a day at the shore Wednesday in St. Tropez, France. The actor has been relaxing in Europe – and was recently spotted biking around San Remo, Italy.
GOOD OL' BOY
A snacking Kid Rock keeps things down-home on the green of the Pro-Am round of the Buick Open at Warwick Hills Golf amp Country Club Wednesday in Grand Blanc, Mich. The beer-drinking rocker put on quite a show during the tournament, even handing out concert tickets to a throng of fans at the 14th hole.
MOMMY'S LITTLE HELPER
Jennifer Garner lets 2-year-old daughter Violet take charge of their goodies Tuesday at one of their favorite spots, the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif.
GIFT OF GAB
Leighton Meester and Blake Lively give the locals something to talk about while on location in Port Washington, N.Y., to shoot Gossip Girl on Wednesday.
REVEL WITH A CAUSE
Uma Thurman and Will Smith add to the star wattage at a 90th birthday dinner in honor of Nelson Mandela Wednesday in London. The charity event raised funds for the former South African president's global 46664 campaign against HIV/AIDS and is part of several days of celebration, including an all-star concert Friday in London.
AHEAD OF THE PACK
John Mayer's bag is packed – and he's ready to go! The singer takes off from his Manchester, England, hotel before his concert Wednesday at the Manchester Academy. The singer is currently in the middle of a European tour, which winds down June 29 at the Glastonbury Festival.
QUICK-CHANGE ARTIST
Jennifer Lopez does a little fashion switcheroo, slipping on a red silk dress she picked up at a Dolce amp Gabbana boutique in Madrid after her shopping trip on Wednesday.
THE GOOD SON
Ed Westwick may be a snarling rocker onstage, but after the show he's a proper gentleman – especially when his parents are in the house! The Gossip Girl resident bad boy shared a sweaty post-gig smile with his biggest fans Tuesday night following a performance by his band, the Filthy Youth, at New York club Santos' Party House.
GOOD FELLA
Expectant dad Ethan Hawke cools off in character as a tough New York City cop on the Big Apple set of the crime thriller Brooklyn's Finest on Tuesday.
CATTLE CALL
Prince Harry feels the call of nature, examining a prize-winning Ayrshire cow at the Royal Norfolk Show Wednesday in Norwich, England. At the agricultural show, the Prince was mobbed by young fans, who clamored for pictures.
TEXT LINK
Kirsten Dunst, who's been making the social rounds in New York City, stays connected while shopping Wednesday in SoHo. Among her stops: a trip to HampM and American Apparel.