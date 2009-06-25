Star Tracks: Thursday, June 25, 2009

SINGING A NEW TUNE

Leighton Meester makes a cheerful exit in a floral dress after a taping of MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung at the MTV studios in New York's Times Square. On the show, the Gossip Girl star previewed her new music video with Cobra Starship.

GUEST STAR

How sweet! Jake Gyllenhaal pays a visit to girlfriend Reese Witherspoon on the set of her movie, How Do You Know, late Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. And the couple have been spotted out together at all hours, recently grabbing breakfast – in matching outfits!

IT'S A DATE

Coordinated in black, Pete and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz leave 7-month-old son Bronx Mowgli at home for a night on the town, attending the Axe Instinct Power of Leather launch party at the Hard Rock Live in New York City on Wednesday.

DESIGNING WOMAN

Is she remodeling? A casually chic Halle Berry reportedly shops for a new kitchen with a designer pal in Century City, Calif., on Wednesday.

COSTAR'S 'KEEPER'

Cameron Diaz embraces her onscreen daughter, 13-year-old actress Abigail Breslin, at the premiere of their new drama, My Sister's Keeper, in New York on Wednesday.

SHE'S RIPPED!

In another chic and shredded ensemble, Fergie leaves her hotel in Paris, where she's promoting her album, The E.N.D., with the Black Eyed Peas.

'SUMMER' OF LOVE

(500) Days of Summer costars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel get mushy on the red carpet at the premiere of their new romantic comedy in Hollywood. In the film, out July 17, Deschanel plays a woman who doesn't believe in love and Gordon-Levitt is the guy who falls for her.

HANGING OUT

Courteney Cox Arquette and hubby David Arquette get a sneak peek at HBO's Hung at the show's premiere party Wednesday at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The HBO series, which debuts June 28, stars their former brother-in-law Thomas Jane (not pictured) as a male prostitute.

ONE-EIGHTH

Staying discreet in the wake of her split, Kate Gosselin and daughter Cara, 8, run errands in Reading, Pa., on Wednesday. The reality mom and husband Jon Gosselin filed for divorce on Monday.

MISSION STATEMENT

He's a man on a mission! Nick Jonas stops by Capitol Hill on Wednesday to testify at a hearing on government funding for diabetes research. The singer, who was diagnosed with diabetes at age 13, shared his story and read lyrics from the song "A Little Bit Longer," which he wrote about dealing with the disease.

MAKING THE ROUNDS

After a happy homecoming on Sunday, The Hangover star Bradley Cooper gets back to his daily routine, running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

HOT WHEELS

Talk about life in the fast lane! Paris Hilton prepares to take a turn behind the wheel of a Lamborghini on Wednesday in Dubai, where the heiress continues to shoot her reality show, Paris Hilton's My New BFF.

TOUCH DOWN

Usher keeps his cool as he arrives at New York City's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday. The singer who recently filed for divorce, is putting the finishing touches on a new album, due out in October.

BLONDE AMBITION

Who's that girl? British singer Lily Allen wigs out – trading her short brown locks for a platinum wig – while leaving supermodel Kate Moss's home in London on Tuesday.

GIRL TALK

Sporting a pair of sky-high heels, Demi Lovato loosens up with a laugh Wednesday during an appearance on It's On with Alexa Chung at the MTV studios in New York City's Times Square.

