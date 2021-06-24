Mary J. Blige Shines in Silver at Her Documentary Premiere in N.Y.C., Plus Kathy Hilton, Gigi Hadid and More
'Life' Outtake
Mary J. Blige dazzles in a metallic dress at the premiere of her documentary My Life on June 23 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.
Playing Tourist
Kathy Hilton takes in the view from The Empire State Building on June 23 in N.Y.C.
Street Style
Gigi Hadid struts her stuff in an all-black ensemble on June 23 in N.Y.C.
Family Time
Dominic West and his daughter Martha attend a private screening of Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser on June 23 in London.
Keeping It Cozy
Dale Moss and Clare Crawley pose together during Day 2 at Alo House in L.A. on June 23.
Go Big or Go Home
Cynthia Erivo steps out in oversized sunglasses, a two-piece set and platform heels on June 23 at the Rhude SS22 Runway Show in Beverly Hills.
Dinner Date
Bill and Hillary Clinton step out for a bite to eat on June 23 in N.Y.C
Robotics Rule
Will.i.am and his i.am.angel foundation teams up with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner and FIRST Robotics to launch Robotics clubs across over 400 local schools on June 23 in L.A.
Disney Date
Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein spend a day date at Disney World in Florida on June 22.
City Chic
Tayshia Adams looks stylish in a button-down dress and white boots while out in N.Y.C. on June 23.
Lady in Red
Vanessa Hudgens steps out in L.A. wearing a matching red set and sneakers on June 23.
Spotted in the City
Benicio del Toro goes for a walk with a friend on June 21 in N.Y.C.
Big Heart
Vin Diesel spreads love during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 22 in N.Y.C.
High Honors
Kemp Powers, Regina King and Bradley Cooper attend Bring On The Light: The 2021 Moth Ball Honoring Regina King and Kemp Powers at Spring Studios on June 22 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Whitney Peak and Tavi Gevinson film Gossip Girl uptown in N.Y.C. on June 22.
Darling Dates
Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren have a date night at Avra in Beverly Hills on June 22.
Big Boss Family
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and their children - Rafael, Eduardo, Leonardo, Romeo, Lucia and Carmen - attend The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere at SVA Theater on June 22 in N.Y.C.
Tea Time
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoy afternoon tea beside a statue of playwright Nöel Coward during a visit to Theatre Royal on June 23 in London.
Fun on Wheels
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson stop by Peacock's Girls5eva karaoke bus in support of the show's Emmy 5YC campaign in L.A. on June 11.
Swim Fan
Joel Edgerton goes for a night swim at North Bondi Beach in Sydney on June 22.
Dinner Date
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie arrive at an exclusive dinner hosted by Poppy Jamie to celebrate the launch of her first book Happy Not Perfect at Isabel on June 22 in London.
City Stroll
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi step out together in N.Y.C. on June 19.
On the Move
Tessa Thompson runs errands with her dog in L.A. on June 21.
Disney Date
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth cozy up together at Disneyland on June 21.
Sister Act
Nicky and Paris Hilton film a sequel to the This Is Paris documentary in N.Y.C. on June 21.
Out & About
Kate Middleton visits The Urban Nature Project at The Natural History Museum in London on June 22.
Paris Chic
Hailey and Justin Bieber look chic in formal looks as they leave a restaurant in Paris on June 21.
Gone Fishing
Kevin Costner heads to Big 5 Sporting Goods to grab fishing gear in Santa Barbara on June 21.
Street Style
Irina Shayk leaves an office building in N.Y.C. wearing an oversized top, shorts and sandals on June 22.
Anniversary Celebration
Isaac Hempstead Wright takes his seat on the throne during the Games of Thrones Iron Throne unveiling, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the show, on June 22 in Leicester Square, London.
Milan Moment
Adrien Brody arrives at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Men's Fashion Week on June 21 in Milan.
Story Time
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall reads to children during her visit to Griffin Primary School to open the new Life-changing Library on June 22 in London.
City Stroll
Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush link arms during their walk through N.Y.C. on June 20.
Movie Night
Becky G attends Fast & Furious 9 at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center on June 21 in L.A.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Brook Shields strikes a pose with daughters Rowan and Grier while matching at the beach in Southampton, New York on June 20.
Pretty in Purple
Diane Kruger sports a purple polka dot dress while enjoying some ice cream on a hot day in N.Y.C. on June 21.
Sweat Sesh
Miles Teller leaves the gym after a workout in L.A. on June 20.
Fashion Fan
Kate Bosworth arrives in all white at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Men's Fashion Week on June 21 in Milan.
Green Machine
Matthew McConaughey gets the crowd going on June 19 before the start of the inaugural home game between the San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC at O2 Stadium in Texas.
Summer Style
Gabrielle Union makes the sidewalk her catwalk while leaving her N.Y.C. hotel on June 20.
This Is Us
Paris Hilton pops her foot while joining fiancé Carter Reum at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her documentary This Is Paris in N.Y.C. on June 20.
One Cool Couple
Kacey Musgraves and rumored new boyfriend Cole Schafer stroll hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.
So in Step
Justin and Hailey Bieber are in sync on June 21 after a stop at the KITH store in Paris.
Big Moment
The Foo Fighters stop for a moment backstage at Madison Square Garden on June 20 ahead of the first post-pandemic concert at the venue for fully vaccinated fans.
The Bold Types
Julia Stiles and Colman Domingo bring the patterns to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The God Committee in Brooklyn on June 20.
All Up from Here
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates his album Tickets to My Downfall going platinum with a rooftop concert in Venice Beach.
Dinner for Two
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade dress up for date night at Le Pavillon in N.Y.C.
Keeping Up with MGK
Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae take a selfie at Machine Gun Kelly's rooftop concert in Venice Beach.
Red Carpet Debut
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Clean at the Tribeca Film Festival.
From Sugarland to Broadway
Jennifer Nettles and the rest of the Broadway Our Way LIVE stars take in some applause during their curtain call on Little Island in New York.
Checking In
Sophia Bush is spotted outside the Bowery Hotel as she returns to New York City with boyfriend Grant Hughes.
Louise & Thelma
Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunite for the Thelma & Louise 30th anniversary drive-in charity screening in Los Angeles.
Nine Fast, Nine Furious
Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Anna Sawai, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jordana Brewster, Shad Moss, and Sung Kang attend the world premiere of F9 in Hollywood.
Back in Sync
Joey Fatone and Lance Bass of NSYNC and Nick Carter and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys team up for Bingo Under the Stars in Los Angeles in honor of Pride Month.
Namaste, Nina
Danish model Nina Agdal gives a peace sign after teaching a Yoga Class in the Hamptons.