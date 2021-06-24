Mary J. Blige Shines in Silver at Her Documentary Premiere in N.Y.C., Plus Kathy Hilton, Gigi Hadid and More

By People Staff
Updated June 24, 2021 01:10 PM

'Life' Outtake 

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Mary J. Blige dazzles in a metallic dress at the premiere of her documentary My Life on June 23 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

Playing Tourist

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Kathy Hilton takes in the view from The Empire State Building on June 23 in N.Y.C.

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Gigi Hadid struts her stuff in an all-black ensemble on June 23 in N.Y.C.

Family Time

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Dominic West and his daughter Martha attend a private screening of Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser on June 23 in London.

Keeping It Cozy

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley pose together during Day 2 at Alo House in L.A. on June 23.

Go Big or Go Home

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cynthia Erivo steps out in oversized sunglasses, a two-piece set and platform heels on June 23 at the Rhude SS22 Runway Show in Beverly Hills.

Dinner Date

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Bill and Hillary Clinton step out for a bite to eat on June 23 in N.Y.C

Robotics Rule

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Will.i.am and his i.am.angel foundation teams up with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner and FIRST Robotics to launch Robotics clubs across over 400 local schools on June 23 in L.A. 

Disney Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein spend a day date at Disney World in Florida on June 22.

City Chic

Credit: The Image Direct

Tayshia Adams looks stylish in a button-down dress and white boots while out in N.Y.C. on June 23.

Lady in Red

Credit: Backgrid

Vanessa Hudgens steps out in L.A. wearing a matching red set and sneakers on June 23.

Spotted in the City

Credit: The Image Direct

Benicio del Toro goes for a walk with a friend on June 21 in N.Y.C.

Big Heart

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/Getty

Vin Diesel spreads love during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 22 in N.Y.C.

High Honors

Credit: Bennett raglin/Getty

Kemp Powers, Regina King and Bradley Cooper attend Bring On The Light: The 2021 Moth Ball Honoring Regina King and Kemp Powers at Spring Studios on June 22 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash

Whitney Peak and Tavi Gevinson film Gossip Girl uptown in N.Y.C. on June 22. 

Darling Dates

Credit: Backgrid

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren have a date night at Avra in Beverly Hills on June 22.

Big Boss Family

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and their children - Rafael, Eduardo, Leonardo, Romeo, Lucia and Carmen - attend The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere at SVA Theater on June 22 in N.Y.C.

Tea Time

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoy afternoon tea beside a statue of playwright Nöel Coward during a visit to Theatre Royal on June 23 in London.

Fun on Wheels

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson stop by Peacock's Girls5eva karaoke bus in support of the show's Emmy 5YC campaign in L.A. on June 11.

Swim Fan

Credit: Backgrid

Joel Edgerton goes for a night swim at North Bondi Beach in Sydney on June 22.

Dinner Date

Credit: David Bennett/Getty

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie arrive at an exclusive dinner hosted by Poppy Jamie to celebrate the launch of her first book Happy Not Perfect at Isabel on June 22 in London.

City Stroll

Credit: The image Direct

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi step out together in N.Y.C. on June 19.

On the Move

Credit: The IMage Direct

Tessa Thompson runs errands with her dog in L.A. on June 21.

Disney Date

Credit: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth cozy up together at Disneyland on June 21.

Sister Act

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Nicky and Paris Hilton film a sequel to the This Is Paris documentary in N.Y.C. on June 21.

Out & About

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton visits The Urban Nature Project at The Natural History Museum in London on June 22.

Paris Chic

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC

Hailey and Justin Bieber look chic in formal looks as they leave a restaurant in Paris on June 21.

Gone Fishing

Credit: Backgrid

Kevin Costner heads to Big 5 Sporting Goods to grab fishing gear in Santa Barbara on June 21.

Street Style

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Irina Shayk leaves an office building in N.Y.C. wearing an oversized top, shorts and sandals on June 22. 

Anniversary Celebration

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Isaac Hempstead Wright takes his seat on the throne during the Games of Thrones Iron Throne unveiling, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the show, on June 22 in Leicester Square, London.

Milan Moment

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Adrien Brody arrives at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Men's Fashion Week on June 21 in Milan.

Story Time

Credit: Yui Mok/Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall reads to children during her visit to Griffin Primary School to open the new Life-changing Library on June 22 in London.

City Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush link arms during their walk through N.Y.C. on June 20.

Movie Night

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Becky G attends Fast & Furious 9 at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center on June 21 in L.A.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Brook Shields strikes a pose with daughters Rowan and Grier while matching at the beach in Southampton, New York on June 20.

Pretty in Purple

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Diane Kruger sports a purple polka dot dress while enjoying some ice cream on a hot day in N.Y.C. on June 21.

Sweat Sesh

Credit: The Image Direct

Miles Teller leaves the gym after a workout in L.A. on June 20.

Fashion Fan

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Kate Bosworth arrives in all white at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Men's Fashion Week on June 21 in Milan.

Green Machine

Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey gets the crowd going on June 19 before the start of the inaugural home game between the San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC at O2 Stadium in Texas.

Summer Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union makes the sidewalk her catwalk while leaving her N.Y.C. hotel on June 20.

This Is Us

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Paris Hilton pops her foot while joining fiancé Carter Reum at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her documentary This Is Paris in N.Y.C. on June 20.

One Cool Couple

Credit: MEGA

Kacey Musgraves and rumored new boyfriend Cole Schafer stroll hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.

So in Step

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber are in sync on June 21 after a stop at the KITH store in Paris.

Big Moment

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Foo Fighters stop for a moment backstage at Madison Square Garden on June 20 ahead of the first post-pandemic concert at the venue for fully vaccinated fans.

The Bold Types

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Julia Stiles and Colman Domingo bring the patterns to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The God Committee in Brooklyn on June 20.

All Up from Here

Credit: Splash News Online

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates his album Tickets to My Downfall going platinum with a rooftop concert in Venice Beach.

Dinner for Two

Credit: Splash News Online

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade dress up for date night at Le Pavillon in N.Y.C.

Keeping Up with MGK

Credit: Splash News Online

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae take a selfie at Machine Gun Kelly's rooftop concert in Venice Beach.

Red Carpet Debut

Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Clean at the Tribeca Film Festival.

From Sugarland to Broadway

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jennifer Nettles and the rest of the Broadway Our Way LIVE stars take in some applause during their curtain call on Little Island in New York.

Checking In

Credit: Splash News Online

Sophia Bush is spotted outside the Bowery Hotel as she returns to New York City with boyfriend Grant Hughes.

Louise & Thelma

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunite for the Thelma & Louise 30th anniversary drive-in charity screening in Los Angeles.

Nine Fast, Nine Furious

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Anna Sawai, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jordana Brewster, Shad Moss, and Sung Kang attend the world premiere of F9 in Hollywood.

Back in Sync

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Joey Fatone and Lance Bass of NSYNC and Nick Carter and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys team up for Bingo Under the Stars in Los Angeles in honor of Pride Month.

Credit: Rich Fury/WireImage
Namaste, Nina

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Danish model Nina Agdal gives a peace sign after teaching a Yoga Class in the Hamptons.

