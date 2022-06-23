Kerry Washington Brightens Up L.A., Plus Lana Condor, Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Peachy Keen
A bright Kerry Washington attends Neutrogena's Discover Your Best SPF event in Beverly Hills on June 22.
Boo'd Up
Lana Condor and fiancé Anthony De La Torre get complementary at the Los Angeles screening of BOO, BITCH on June 22.
Laughing Plastic
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie suit up as Ken and Barbie while filming the upcoming Barbie movie in Los Angeles on June 22.
French Press
Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke make for one cool trio on June 22 while hanging at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions festival in France.
Post Mate
Post Malone entertains the crowd at Spotify Beach on June 22 during the Cannes Lions festival in France.
Moving Along
Emma Roberts strikes a stylish pose on June 22 at the Paris photo call for the On the Move Montblanc Extreme launch at Palais Galliera.
On the List
Chris Pratt suits up for the Los Angeles premiere of The Terminal List on June 22.
Fun with Fashion
Tessa Thompson continues her high-fashion Westworld press tour with a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 22.
Queen for a Day
Kacey Musgraves hits all the right notes on her latest tour stop at Hampton Court Palace in London on June 22.
Dinner à Deux
Sia and her dinner date are a perfect match at a private event in N.Y.C. on June 22.
City of Love
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel take a stroll while in Paris for Fashion Week on June 22.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Salma Hayek films Without Blood, which is being directed by Angelina Jolie, in Rome on June 22.
Mugshot Moment
Cara Delevingne attends a preview screening of Only Murders in the Building season 2 on June 22 in London.
Fashion Statement
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22.
Behind the Scenes
Kate Middleton gets behind the camera while attending the ELEVATE initiative at Brixton House in London on June 22.
Pink Lady
Lupita Nyong'o speaks on stage during the Breaking Barriers and Building Community event in Cannes, France, on June 22.
The Wild, Wild Westworld
Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood attend HBO's Westworld Season 4 premiere on June 21 in N.Y.C.
Backstage Pass
Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Kaytranada hang out backstage at Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 21.
Laced Up
Sam Smith performs at a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink during the Cannes Lions festival on June 21 in France.
Give Him a Hand
Ryan Reynolds talks Next Generation Storytelling in Cannes on June 22.
Masked Moment
Björk performs onstage at La Seine Musicale on June 21 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.
Oh, Hello!
Diego Luna presents new project Cada Vez Nos Despedimos Mejor (Every Time We Say Goodbye Better) in Madrid on June 22.
Making the Cut
Heidi Klum attends Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice event in Santa Monica on June 21.
With Open Arms
Tyler Posey leaves a dinner on June 21 in London.
Belt It Out
Dixie D'Amelio performs at the launch party for her album, A Letter to Me, on June 21 in L.A.
Home on the Range
Outlander star Graham McTavish plays a rancher on the set of his upcoming film Somewhere in Montana, set to be released in 2023.
Flower Power
Evan Rachel Wood brightens the morning while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 21.
Set in Stone
Priscilla Presley is joined by daughter Lisa Marie and her daughters Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood as the women celebrate the upcoming Elvis movie with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on June 21.
Rock On
Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones return to the stage on June 21 at San Siro Stadium in Milan.
Funny Faces
Zack Bia gets goofy at the Verdy x Minions launch party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 16.
Ripple Effect
Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner attends a private event for Ripple Foods in Los Angeles on June 16.
Rainbow Bright
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.
Boy Meets Girl
Evan Mock takes five on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl on June 20.
The White Stuff
Kim Kardashian is summer-ready in a white tee while leaving N.Y.C.'s Bergdorf Goodman on June 20.
Cannes Do
DJ Pee.Wee — a.k.a. Anderson .Paak — hits the red carpet at a Spotify concert during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.
Photo Finish
Also performing on Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions on June 20, Kendrick Lamar.
Heart You
Paris Hilton hits the stage for a panel on NFTs during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.
Beware The Bear
Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White put their heads together at the premiere afterparty for FX's The Bear in L.A. on June 20.
Walk and Talk
Tessa Thompson takes a call on June 20 while walking around N.Y.C.
Sing Thing
Lauren Alaina grabs the mic on June 15 during an event with Maurices in Brooklyn.
With Honors
Joaquina Kalukango hangs with Ben Vereen in N.Y.C. on June 19 as the actor is honored with the Broadway League Legacy Award for his career and humanitarian work during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square.
London Calling
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get all dressed up for the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20.
Triple Glam
Also at the UK Paramount+ launch on June 20: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer.
A Horse of Course
Eddie Redmayne looks dapper on June 19 at the Royal Windsor Cup in Egham, England.
Suit Yourself
Bethenny Frankel showcases her new, namesake swim line during a beach day in Miami on June 19.
Feeling Blue
Sylvester Stallone greets photographers on June 20 at the UK Paramount+ launch in London.
Free Flowing
Jane Seymour steals the spotlight on June 20 at a photo call during the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco.
Beach Babe
Anne Hathaway goes vintage on June 20 while shooting Mother's Instinct in Port Monmouth, New Jersey.
Summer Styles
Julianne Hough keeps it neutral for an outing in N.Y.C. on June 19.
Hands, Touching Hands
Miles Teller and Tom Cruise reach out on June 20 at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Seoul.
Made in the Shade
Lori Harvey keeps it casual on June 19 while out in West Hollywood.
Shorts Story
A solo Pete Davidson takes a walk along the Cairns Esplanade in North Queensland, Australia, on June 18.
Friendly Faces
Steve Carell poses with some of his cute costars during a Minions: Rise of Gru photo call in London on June 20.
Blue Belle
Paris Hilton keeps it chic on June 19 for a private viewing of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, Curated by Edward Enninful OBE at Centre d'art La Malmaison in Cannes, France.
Right Round
Kaia Gerber hits the red carpet at a special pride performance of the play Circle Jerk at The Connelly Theatre in N.Y.C. on June 18.
Can Do
Miranda Cosgrove is photo-ready on June 20 while out in London.
Looking Fly
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston arrive at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 on June 19 in Italy.
City of Stars
Jodie Foster graces the red carpet at MPTF's 100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service on June 18 in West Hollywood.
Perl-y Whites
Ron Perlman is all smiles at the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19 in Monaco.
Absolutely Buzzing
Rowan Atkinson attends the U.K. premiere of Man vs. Bee on June 19 in London.
Dotty for Fashion
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi return for day five of Royal Ascot in England on June 18.
No Plain Jane
Gabrielle Union steps out at Milan Fashion Week on June 18.
Welcome to Hollywood
Pretty Woman The Musical cast members Kyle Taylor Parker, Olivia Valli, Jessica Crouch, Adam Pascal and Matthew Stocke pose with Laura San Giacomo (in black) in LA. on June 17 at the show's opening night.
Taking the Plunge
Nikki Toscano dives into a jumpsuit for Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18 in Monaco.
Royal Debut
Kate Middleton and Prince William make their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17.
Jean Queen
Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of Unprisoned in L.A. on June 16.
So Zen
Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, California, on June 17.
On a High Note
Barry Manilow makes perfect music on June 16 during a sold-out show at Manchester, England's AO Arena.