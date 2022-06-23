Kerry Washington Brightens Up L.A., Plus Lana Condor, Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff June 23, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 94

Peachy Keen

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

A bright Kerry Washington attends Neutrogena's Discover Your Best SPF event in Beverly Hills on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 94

Boo'd Up

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Lana Condor and fiancé Anthony De La Torre get complementary at the Los Angeles screening of BOO, BITCH on June 22. 

3 of 94

Laughing Plastic

Credit: MEGA

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie suit up as Ken and Barbie while filming the upcoming Barbie movie in Los Angeles on June 22. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 94

French Press

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke make for one cool trio on June 22 while hanging at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions festival in France. 

Advertisement

5 of 94

Post Mate

Credit: Antony Jones/Getty

Post Malone entertains the crowd at Spotify Beach on June 22 during the Cannes Lions festival in France. 

6 of 94

Moving Along

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Emma Roberts strikes a stylish pose on June 22 at the Paris photo call for the On the Move Montblanc Extreme launch at Palais Galliera. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 94

On the List

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chris Pratt suits up for the Los Angeles premiere of The Terminal List on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 94

Fun with Fashion

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Tessa Thompson continues her high-fashion Westworld press tour with a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 22. 

Advertisement

9 of 94

Queen for a Day

Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Kacey Musgraves hits all the right notes on her latest tour stop at Hampton Court Palace in London on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 94

Dinner à Deux

Credit: Splash News Online

Sia and her dinner date are a perfect match at a private event in N.Y.C. on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 94

City of Love

Credit: KCS Presse/MEGA

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel take a stroll while in Paris for Fashion Week on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 94

Lights, Camera, Action!

Credit: Backgrid

Salma Hayek films Without Blood, which is being directed by Angelina Jolie, in Rome on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 94

Mugshot Moment

Cara Delevingne attends a preview screening of Only Murders in the Building season 2 on June 22 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 94

Fashion Statement

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

 J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 94

Behind the Scenes

Credit: Eddie Mulholland/Getty

Kate Middleton gets behind the camera while attending the ELEVATE initiative at Brixton House in London on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 94

Pink Lady

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o speaks on stage during the Breaking Barriers and Building Community event in Cannes, France, on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 94

The Wild, Wild Westworld

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood attend HBO's Westworld Season 4 premiere on June 21 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 94

Backstage Pass

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Kaytranada hang out backstage at Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 94

Laced Up

Credit: Toni Anne Barson/Getty

Sam Smith performs at a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink during the Cannes Lions festival on June 21 in France. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 94

Give Him a Hand

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds talks Next Generation Storytelling in Cannes on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 94

Masked Moment

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Björk performs onstage at La Seine Musicale on June 21 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 94

Oh, Hello!

Credit: Splash News Online

Diego Luna presents new project Cada Vez Nos Despedimos Mejor (Every Time We Say Goodbye Better) in Madrid on June 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 94

Making the Cut

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Heidi Klum attends Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice event in Santa Monica on June 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 94

With Open Arms

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Tyler Posey leaves a dinner on June 21 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 94

Belt It Out

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Dixie D'Amelio performs at the launch party for her album, A Letter to Me, on June 21 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 94

Home on the Range

Outlander star Graham McTavish plays a rancher on the set of his upcoming film Somewhere in Montana, set to be released in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 94

Flower Power

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Evan Rachel Wood brightens the morning while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 94

Set in Stone

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley is joined by daughter Lisa Marie and her daughters Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood as the women celebrate the upcoming Elvis movie with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on June 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 94

Rock On

Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones return to the stage on June 21 at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 94

Funny Faces

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision

Zack Bia gets goofy at the Verdy x Minions launch party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 94

Ripple Effect

Credit: Ripple Foods

Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner attends a private event for Ripple Foods in Los Angeles on June 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 94

Rainbow Bright

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 94

Boy Meets Girl

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Evan Mock takes five on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl on June 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 94

The White Stuff

Credit: Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian is summer-ready in a white tee while leaving N.Y.C.'s Bergdorf Goodman on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 94

Cannes Do

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

DJ Pee.Wee — a.k.a. Anderson .Paak — hits the red carpet at a Spotify concert during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 94

Photo Finish

Also performing on Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions on June 20, Kendrick Lamar. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 94

Heart You

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Paris Hilton hits the stage for a panel on NFTs during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 94

Beware The Bear

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White put their heads together at the premiere afterparty for FX's The Bear in L.A. on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 94

Walk and Talk

Credit: The Image DIrect

Tessa Thompson takes a call on June 20 while walking around N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 94

Sing Thing

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Lauren Alaina grabs the mic on June 15 during an event with Maurices in Brooklyn. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 94

With Honors

Credit: Marc Franklin

Joaquina Kalukango hangs with Ben Vereen in N.Y.C. on June 19 as the actor is honored with the Broadway League Legacy Award for his career and humanitarian work during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 94

London Calling

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get all dressed up for the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 94

Triple Glam

Credit: Ian West/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com

Also at the UK Paramount+ launch on June 20: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 94

A Horse of Course

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Eddie Redmayne looks dapper on June 19 at the Royal Windsor Cup in Egham, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 94

Suit Yourself

Credit: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel showcases her new, namesake swim line during a beach day in Miami on June 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 94

Feeling Blue

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Sylvester Stallone greets photographers on June 20 at the UK Paramount+ launch in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 94

Free Flowing

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Jane Seymour steals the spotlight on June 20 at a photo call during the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 94

Beach Babe

Anne Hathaway goes vintage on June 20 while shooting Mother's Instinct in Port Monmouth, New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 94

Summer Styles

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough keeps it neutral for an outing in N.Y.C. on June 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 94

Hands, Touching Hands

Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise reach out on June 20 at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Seoul. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 94

Made in the Shade

Credit: LESE / BACKGRID

Lori Harvey keeps it casual on June 19 while out in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 94

Shorts Story

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

A solo Pete Davidson takes a walk along the Cairns Esplanade in North Queensland, Australia, on June 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 94

Friendly Faces

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Steve Carell poses with some of his cute costars during a Minions: Rise of Gru photo call in London on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 94

Blue Belle

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vogue x Snap

Paris Hilton keeps it chic on June 19 for a private viewing of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, Curated by Edward Enninful OBE at Centre d'art La Malmaison in Cannes, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 94

Right Round

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kaia Gerber hits the red carpet at a special pride performance of the play Circle Jerk at The Connelly Theatre in N.Y.C. on June 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 94

Can Do

Credit: BACKGRID

Miranda Cosgrove is photo-ready on June 20 while out in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 94

Looking Fly

Credit: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston arrive at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 on June 19 in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 94

City of Stars

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Jodie Foster graces the red carpet at MPTF's 100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service on June 18 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 94

Perl-y Whites

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Ron Perlman is all smiles at the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19 in Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 94

Absolutely Buzzing

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Rowan Atkinson attends the U.K. premiere of Man vs. Bee on June 19 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 94

Dotty for Fashion

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi return for day five of Royal Ascot in England on June 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 94

No Plain Jane

Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Gabrielle Union steps out at Milan Fashion Week on June 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 94

Welcome to Hollywood

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Pretty Woman The Musical cast members Kyle Taylor Parker, Olivia Valli, Jessica Crouch, Adam Pascal and Matthew Stocke pose with Laura San Giacomo (in black) in LA. on June 17 at the show's opening night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 94

Taking the Plunge

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Nikki Toscano dives into a jumpsuit for Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18 in Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 94

Royal Debut

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William make their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 94

Jean Queen

Credit: The Image Direct

Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of Unprisoned in L.A. on June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 94

So Zen

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, California, on June 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 94

On a High Note

Credit: Courtesy

Barry Manilow makes perfect music on June 16 during a sold-out show at Manchester, England's AO Arena.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 94