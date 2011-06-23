Star Tracks: Thursday, June 23, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

BABY BUNDLE

Credit: Aspahan/AKM

Pink and Carey Hart enjoy a family outing Wednesday in Malibu with 3-week-old daughter Willow Sage – who recently made her adorable debut.

POOL-ING AROUND

Credit: Mavrix

Water babe Katy Perry shows off her hot bod (and new red hue) in an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, polka-dot bikini while taking the plunge in Miami on Tuesday.

IT'S A WRAP

Credit: Xposure

After jogging through the mud, Pippa Middleton cleans up pretty well in a chic wrap dress while out and about in London on Thursday.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Credit: David Crotty/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

Expectant mom Jessica Alba works another posh ensemble Wednesday at the L.A. launch party for the new children's book, Carla and Leo's World of Dance.

'PAWS' FOR EFFECT

Credit: Atsushi Tomura/Startraks

Lady Gaga and Hiroshi Mizohata, head of Japan's Tourism Agency, strike the singer's signature pose Thursday during a press conference for the charity concert MTV Video Music Aid Japan, where Gaga is slated to perform.

STRAIGHT JACKET

Credit: Itar-Tass/Alexandra Mudrats/Landov

Josh Duhamel strikes a swaggering pose on Thursday at the Moscow Film Festival, where his latest film, Transformers: Dark of the Moon (opening stateside on June 29), made its world premiere.

LINKED IN

Credit: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa

Sofia Vergara and boyfriend Nick Loeb step out in style Wednesday for the launch of the Harry Winston Midnight timepiece collection in New York.

STAGE PRESENCE

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

In all of his bearded glory, Jon Hamm presents a prize at the 2011 NHL Awards Wednesday at Las Vegas's Palms Casino Resort.

BEAR IT ALL

Credit: Larry Marano/Getty

Selena Gomez continues her tour of Miami Wednesday, taking time to snuggle a few cuddly teddies during a visit to pop radio station Y100.

PASTEL MINDED

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

Meanwhile Gomez's guy Justin Bieber proves real men wear pink Wednesday as he makes his entrance into the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.

DAY OF THE DEAD

Credit: X17 Online

Following a set visit with daughters Shiloh and Zahara, Brad Pitt gets back to work Wednesday, shooting scenes for the zombie flick World War Z in Valletta, Malta.

PARISIAN PAIR

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News Online

After tying the knot in early June, mom-to-be Lily Allen and husband Sam Cooper step to it in Paris Wednesday, where the couple is spending their honeymoon.

VEGGIE DELIGHT

Credit: Ramey

She loves her short shorts! Halle Berry makes for one hot mom while stocking up on groceries Wednesday at her local Whole Foods Market in Beverly Hills.

SHE'S ELECTRIC!

Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Fergie continues her French dressing lesson – this time in neon! – while leaving her Paris hotel on Wednesday.

STREET FLARE

Credit: Fame

Hilary Duff channels J.Lo in big earrings, soft waves and a pair of wide-leg jeans as she runs errands in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday.

