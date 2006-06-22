Star Tracks - Thursday, June 22, 2006
PIPING UP
Christina Aguilera belts it out during a visit to MTV's TRL on Wednesday. The diva premiered the video for her song "Ain't No Other Man" from her new album, Back to Basics (which hits stores Aug. 15).
'SUPER' ROMANTIC
Kate Bosworth and her own superhero, boyfriend Orlando Bloom, cuddle at the L.A. premiere of her movie Superman Returns on Wednesday. The actress (who plays Lois Lane in the film, which opens June 28) and her British beau have been battling rumors that they've split.
STEELY MAN
Brandon Routh – who plays the Man of Steel in Superman Returns – brings his real-life Lois Lane, actress girlfriend Courtney Ford, to the blockbuster's L.A. premiere.
PENNY PINCHER
Dad-to-be Kevin Federline leaves the sunshine of Miami for the bright lights of Times Square on Wednesday, getting back to work after his weekend vacation to help launch Virgin Mobile's one-cent text-message service and children's organization fund-raising initiative.
SAFETY FIRST
Leonardo DiCaprio tries to keep a lid on his new blond do while dining with girlfriend Bar Refaeli at Hollywood's Griddle Cafe on Wednesday. The couple spent the morning reading newspapers before taking off on the actor's moped.
SOCCER MOM
Victoria Beckham arrives with 7-year-old son Brooklyn at the FIFA World Cup in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday. They cheered on husband-dad David Beckham, who took the field for England in a 2-2 draw with Sweden. England will next face Ecuador on Sunday.
ROAD WARRIORS
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw – who are on the road with their Soul II Soul tour – make a pit stop Wednesday in New York City, where they'll play two concerts at Madison Square Garden.
YOUNG AT HEART
Two days after her 44th birthday, Paula Abdul shows she's still got all the right moves while waiting for her car at a Beverly Hills eatery on Wednesday.
GOLDEN GIRL
A blinged-out Paris Hilton is a shady lady during a photo shoot in Malibu on Wednesday.
BEACHED BLONDE
Owen Wilson takes a plunge in the Pacific on Tuesday in Venice Beach. The actor hits the big screen on July 14 in the comedy You, Me and Dupree.
LADIES' NIGHT
Bride-to-be Nicole Kidman gets a warm welcome from niece Lucia as she arrives at sister Antonia's home in Sydney, reportedly for a hen party – the Aussie equivalent of a bachelorette bash – held in her honor Wednesday.
NO MORE DRAMA?
Maybe. Lindsay Lohan takes a break from last week's sparring matches (with Paris and Diddy) to mangia al fresco Tuesday at Italian eatery Da Silvano in New York City with club owner pal Eugene Remm.
COFFEE TALK
Mischa Barton and her mom Nuala fuel up before heading to lunch at beachside nook Patrick's Roadhouse in Santa Monica on Tuesday.
FRIENDLY EXES
While daughter Lily, 7, may thumb her nose at the idea, Kate Beckinsale gets a kick out of taking a New York City carriage ride – with her former beau and Lily's dad, Welsh actor Michael Sheen, on Tuesday.
PARENTS' DAY OUT
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have a romantic rendezvous without the kids – Ava, 6, and Deacon, 2 – at a Brentwood, Calif., restaurant Tuesday.
BACKSTAGE PASS
Pals Kate Moss and Kelly Osbourne get juiced at the O2 Wireless Festival in London on Wednesday. Among the acts performing at the five-day event: the Strokes, James Blunt and Pharrell Williams.