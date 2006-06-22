Star Tracks - Thursday, June 22, 2006

PIPING UP

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Christina Aguilera belts it out during a visit to MTV's TRL on Wednesday. The diva premiered the video for her song "Ain't No Other Man" from her new album, Back to Basics (which hits stores Aug. 15).

'SUPER' ROMANTIC

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Kate Bosworth and her own superhero, boyfriend Orlando Bloom, cuddle at the L.A. premiere of her movie Superman Returns on Wednesday. The actress (who plays Lois Lane in the film, which opens June 28) and her British beau have been battling rumors that they've split.

STEELY MAN

Credit: NPX/starmaxinc

Brandon Routh – who plays the Man of Steel in Superman Returns – brings his real-life Lois Lane, actress girlfriend Courtney Ford, to the blockbuster's L.A. premiere.

PENNY PINCHER

Credit: ZAK BRIAN/GAMMA

Dad-to-be Kevin Federline leaves the sunshine of Miami for the bright lights of Times Square on Wednesday, getting back to work after his weekend vacation to help launch Virgin Mobile's one-cent text-message service and children's organization fund-raising initiative.

SAFETY FIRST

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash; Andrewshawaf/Pacificcoastnews

Leonardo DiCaprio tries to keep a lid on his new blond do while dining with girlfriend Bar Refaeli at Hollywood's Griddle Cafe on Wednesday. The couple spent the morning reading newspapers before taking off on the actor's moped.

SOCCER MOM

Credit: Jean Catuffe/INF

Victoria Beckham arrives with 7-year-old son Brooklyn at the FIFA World Cup in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday. They cheered on husband-dad David Beckham, who took the field for England in a 2-2 draw with Sweden. England will next face Ecuador on Sunday.

ROAD WARRIORS

Credit: Jackson Lee/Admedia

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw – who are on the road with their Soul II Soul tour – make a pit stop Wednesday in New York City, where they'll play two concerts at Madison Square Garden.

YOUNG AT HEART

Credit: X17

Two days after her 44th birthday, Paula Abdul shows she's still got all the right moves while waiting for her car at a Beverly Hills eatery on Wednesday.

GOLDEN GIRL

Credit: X17

A blinged-out Paris Hilton is a shady lady during a photo shoot in Malibu on Wednesday.

BEACHED BLONDE

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash

Owen Wilson takes a plunge in the Pacific on Tuesday in Venice Beach. The actor hits the big screen on July 14 in the comedy You, Me and Dupree.

LADIES' NIGHT

Credit: Berliner

Bride-to-be Nicole Kidman gets a warm welcome from niece Lucia as she arrives at sister Antonia's home in Sydney, reportedly for a hen party – the Aussie equivalent of a bachelorette bash – held in her honor Wednesday.

NO MORE DRAMA?

Credit: PHILIP VAUGHAN/ACEPIXS

Maybe. Lindsay Lohan takes a break from last week's sparring matches (with Paris and Diddy) to mangia al fresco Tuesday at Italian eatery Da Silvano in New York City with club owner pal Eugene Remm.

COFFEE TALK

Credit: Matt Symons/ Bret Thompsett/Pacific Coast News

Mischa Barton and her mom Nuala fuel up before heading to lunch at beachside nook Patrick's Roadhouse in Santa Monica on Tuesday.

FRIENDLY EXES

Credit: Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto

While daughter Lily, 7, may thumb her nose at the idea, Kate Beckinsale gets a kick out of taking a New York City carriage ride – with her former beau and Lily's dad, Welsh actor Michael Sheen, on Tuesday.

PARENTS' DAY OUT

Credit: X17

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have a romantic rendezvous without the kids – Ava, 6, and Deacon, 2 – at a Brentwood, Calif., restaurant Tuesday.

BACKSTAGE PASS

Credit: WENN

Pals Kate Moss and Kelly Osbourne get juiced at the O2 Wireless Festival in London on Wednesday. Among the acts performing at the five-day event: the Strokes, James Blunt and Pharrell Williams.

