Kendall Jenner Struts Her Stuff in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Hanks, Gigi Hadid & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 20, 2019 06:00 AM

SoHo Strut

MEGA

Kendall Jenner beams during a walk with friend Luka Sabbat in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.

Getting Animated

Jordi Vidal/Getty

Tom Hanks pops up in Barcelona for a Toy Story 4 photo call on Wednesday.

Flower Child

Victor Boyko/Getty

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Off-White Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

Museum-Goers

Matt Crossick/PA Images/Getty

On Wednesday, Riz Ahmed and Noomi Rapace arrive at the V&A Summer Party at the Sainsbury Gallery in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Got the Glimmer

Dave Benett/Getty

Also there: glamorous pair Joan Collins and Felicity Jones.

Dollar for Dollar

Denis Poroy/Getty

John Cena presents Logan Allen of the San Diego Padres with $1 to pay a bet that Cena lost before a baseball game between the Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park on Wednesday.

Cannes Cuteness

Xavi Torrent/Getty

John Legend cuddles up to wife Chrissy Teigen at Twitter’s #HereWeAre event at Cannes Lion on Tuesday in France.

Double Date

David M. Benett/Getty

Russell Wilson and Ciara pose with pals Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at Spotify’s star-studded musical event during Cannes Lion at Spotify Beach on Tuesday in France.

The Future Is Female

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jennifer Garner speaks during the 2019 Forbes Women’s Summit at Pier 60 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Queen on Wheels

The Image Direct

Melissa McCarthy rides through L.A. on Tuesday in a tricked-out three-wheeler wearing a polka dot helmet, an olive embellished military jacket and Crocs.

Celebrating Pride

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Sofia Richie attends Alice + Olivia and The Trevor Project’s World Pride summer kickoff party, sponsored by Svedka, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Faces of Fashion

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Colombian singer Maluma and Gigi Hadid sit front row at the Heron Preston Concrete Jungle Spring/Summer 2020 show at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Tuesday.

A Leg Up

Jon Pack/NBC

Eva Longoria shows off her sequined pants alongside host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C. 

Cruising in Character

Splash News Online

Charlie Hunnam rides a bike on the set of his new action film Waldo in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Print Power

Christian Vierig/Getty

Camila Cabello hits the streets of Cannes, France, wearing a belted coat and matching pants on Tuesday.

Film 'Champ'

Pacific Coast News

Jeff Goldblum is all smiles at the opening ceremony of the 8th annual Champs-Élysées Film Festival on Tuesday in Paris.

Selfie Time

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rihanna and Selah Marley snap a selfie at the FENTY x Webster Pop-Up Cocktail at The Webster on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Magic Moment

Charley Gallay/Getty

Tiffany Haddish waves a wand at the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Celebration Event hosted by WB Games and Niantic, Inc. at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.

Strike a Pose

Craig Sugden/CBS

Millie Bobby Brown steps into The Late Late Show with James Corden’s backstage photo booth to take a few snaps on Tuesday in London.

On the Move

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Betty Gilpin waves to photographers as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in L.A. 

Black Tie Affair

Álex Zea/Europa Press via Getty

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel arrive at the ESAD Awards on Tuesday in Malaga, Spain.

Comfy Cute

Bauer-Griffin/Splash News Online

Rumer Willis steps out in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a pink oversized sweater and green khaki slacks.

Out & About

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Lucy Hale sports a red L.A. baseball cap and a denim jacket while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

Beauty in Blue

Gisela Schober/Getty

Teri Hatcher looks stunning in a blue gown with a thigh-high slit at the Raffaello Summer Day event on Tuesday in Berlin.

Yesterday's News

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Ed Sheeran, Lily James and Himesh Patel attend the U.K. premiere of Yesterday at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday.

Yellow Brick Road

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Also there: their costar, Kate McKinnon.

Backstage Buds

Courtesy WWE

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee hang with John Cena at WWE Raw in L.A. on Monday.

Set Sail

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch

Shaquille O’Neal — Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Fun Officer — hosts an exclusive deck party to celebrate Mardi Gras, Carnival’s newest ship debuting in 2020, at Pier 59 in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Mom Mode

Cindy Ord/Getty

Jessie James Decker steps out for the launch of Enfagrow NeuroPro at an event in New York City on Tuesday.

London Look

Tabatha Fireman/BFC/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow sits down for a chat with Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, during the London Fashion Week Men’s British Fashion Council Fashion Forum on Tuesday.

Wind Blown

GC Images

Model Izabel Goulart has a moment on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C. 

Living Legend

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Michael Douglas poses on stage after receiving the Golden Nymph Award for his career during the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on Tuesday.

Power Couple

Craig Barritt/Getty

Champion Award honorees Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos share a sweet moment at TrevorLIVE NY 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Show of Support

Craig Barritt/Getty

Also at Monday night’s event: Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne and Antoni Porowski.

Squad Goals

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The cast of The Good Place — Marc Evan Jackson, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, creator Michael Schur, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto — does their best prom pose at a For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Monday.

Glitz & Glamour

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Olivia Munn shines in a shimmering dress as she waves to fans at the L.A. premiere of Starz’s The Rook at The Getty Museum on Monday. 

What a Gem

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Colin and Livia Firth pause for a picture at the Chopard Flagship Boutique reopening after dinner party in London on Monday.

Up & at 'Em

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Tony Hale chats about Toy Story 4 and Veep on You Up w/ Nikki Glaser at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Night Court

Terence Patrick/CBS

Team USA leader Michelle Obama poses with teammates Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, Kate Hudson, Lena Waithe and Melissa McCarthy in a celebrity dodgeball game against host James Corden’s team on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show in London. 

Suited Studs

Claudio Lavenia/Getty

Richard Madden and Samuel L. Jackson share a smile outside the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on Monday.

Disc Diva

Michael Simon/Startraks

Paris Hilton takes over the turntables at Nightingale for sbe Nightlife’s Dean May birthday party on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Carry On

Theo Wargo/Getty

Noah Galvin and Erich Bergen get close at 24 Hour Musicals at The Pershing Square Signature Center in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Putting Around

Mega

Mario Lopez hits the green during his 2nd annual Golf Classic benefitting Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center at Toluca Lake Golf Course in L.A. on Monday.

Best Friends Forever

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Old pals Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart have a moment on Monday as Stewart visits Colbert’s Late Show in N.Y.C.

Sugar Rush

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kendall Jenner looks impossibly glam while grabbing a soda on Monday in N.Y.C.

Surf Session

Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Keke Palmer tests out a new surfboard workout on Monday’s episode of Strahan & Sara in N.Y.C.

Music Men

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo speak onstage during a Q&A at the GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Monday.

Stop and Stare

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves her goop store in London’s Westbourne Grove after a book signing event on Tuesday.

Rev Your Engines

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Host Adam Driver speaks with Norton Motorcycles CEO Stuart Garner and President of Breitling USA Thierry Prissert during an event at the Breitling Boutique in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Cool Down

Danielle Klebanow

Host Mark Wahlberg sips on a bottle of AQUAHydrate after a workout class at F45 in West Hollywood to celebrate the brand’s partnership with Wounded Warrior Project.

Backstage Beauties

Caroline Weber

Helen Hunt stops backstage to chat with cast member Rebecca Naomi Jones after watching the revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma at New York City’s Circle in the Square Theater.

Having a Ball

MOVI Inc.

Marsai Martin and Becky G join Secret Deodorant in Paris to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team and their All Strength, No Sweat moments.

Party On

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Kerry Washington and Russell Wilson attend a party hosted by Spotify and Hulu during Cannes Lions 2019 at Villa Mirazuron in France on Monday.

Mellow Yellow

Splash News Online

Eva Longoria brightens the day during a visit to The View in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Dino Dudes

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and Drake celebrate together on Monday during the Raptors’ NBA Championship victory parade in Toronto. 

Shop Girl

Dave Benett/Getty

Julianne Moore attends the Chopard Bond Street Boutique reopening on in London on Monday.

Summer Style

The Image DIrect

Karlie Kloss looks ready for a picnic in her flowy white dress and straw bag in N.Y.C. on Monday.

No Lying

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski visit Build Series to discuss their crime drama Lying and Stealing at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Star in Stripes

GC Images

Naomi Watts steps out for an errand run in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Monday.

Smokin Hot

Matt Cowan

Usher performs at the 2019 Smokin Grooves Festival in Long Beach, California, on Saturday.

Bottle Service

Lauren Cowart

Henry Golding, announced as Hennessy’s new Prestige & Rare Cognac Collection Ambassador, and his wife Liv enjoy Paradis Imperial at the brand’s “Future of Tradition” event at STUDIO 525 in New York City on Thursday.

On the Road

Koury Angelo/Getty

Jessie J sings it out for Hilton Honors Members during an exclusive performance at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Scenic Route

ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty

Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland pick the perfect spot for a photo call for their latest film Spider-Man: Far from Home at London’s Tower Bridge on Monday.

Talk Show

Richard Bord/Getty

Kerry Washington speaks on stage during the Hulu session at the Cannes Lions 2019 festival in France on Sunday.

Keeping It Comfy

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cardi B performs in a bathrobe after a wardrobe malfunction at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in Manchester, Tennessee.

