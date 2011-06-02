Star Tracks: Thursday, June 2, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

GETTING CHEEKY

Credit: National Photo Group

Orlando Bloom can't pacify his love for almost 5-month-old son Flynn as the two cozy up at Chaya Café in L.A. on Wednesday. "He's my boy, he's amazing," the proud papa has said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

IT'S A SIGN

Credit: Dominic Chan/WENN

Kendra Wilkinson enthusiastically greets fans Wednesday while making her mark at a promotional event for the weight-loss supplement Ab Cuts in Toronto.

3 of 16

BOOKING IT

Credit: Ramey

Jennifer Garner and budding bookworm Violet, 5, put their library cards to good use during a visit to a local Santa Monica, Calif., library on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

GREAT EX-PECTATIONS

Credit: Hellmuth Dominguez/Pacific Coast News

No hard feelings here! Separated spouses Courteney Cox and David Arquette cuddle up during a fun night out at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

HEATHERS

Credit: HMO/INF

Stylish mom-to-be Jessica Alba drapes her burgeoning baby bump in cozy gray fabrics while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

6 of 16

MIC'D UP

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The newest American Idol Scotty McCreery gets to the point with Lauren Alaina as they take the stage Thursday on NBC's Today show in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

STAIR MASTERS

Credit: Johns PKI/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman swaps his workout gear for a polished date night look with wife Deborra-Lee Furness Wednesday during the launch party for the new PBS series, Kimchi Chronicles, held at New York's Spice Market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

SMOLDER ON!

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

After bringing the laughs in Bridesmaids, Jon Hamm embraces his inner Zoolander at a Los Angeles Times-hosted screening of Mad Men on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 16

IN THE NAVY

Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Jordin Sparks flaunts her new figure in a curve-hugging dress while attending the Ogilvy Cares Cancer Gala at New York's Intrepid Sea, Air amp Space Museum on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

BRIDLE REGISTRY

Credit: JAB Promotions/WireImage

And he's off! Newlywed Prince William, who graces the June cover of Vanity Fair, plays through during the Audi Polo Challenge in Chester, England Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

LANDING GEAR

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

The gang's all here! Matthew McConaughey gives son Levi, 2, a lift, while mom Camila Alves holds tight to daughter Vida, 17 months, as the family makes their way through LAX Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

OH, CANADA!

Credit: A.Macpherson/T.Gillis/Splash News Online

After enjoying the Hawaiian surf, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez head north to the teen heartthrob's native Canada (Toronto, to be exact!) where the duo hang with Bieber's family and friends on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

BABY BLUES

Credit: Fame

Another day, another chic maternity ensemble! Mom-to-be Selma Blair runs a few errands in style in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

RIDE-ALONG

Credit: Katie B/EaglePress

Hop on board the papa express! Liev Schreiber gives son Sasha, 3, a lift Wednesday while enjoying a father-son outing in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: Maurizio La Pira/Splash News Online

Elton John, partner David Furnish and their slumbering babe, 5-month-old son Zachary, make their way through Venice's Marco Polo Airport Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

FAMILY AFFAIR

Credit: Venturelli/Wireimage

Also in Venice: Salma Hayek and her mini-me, 3-year-old daughter Valentina, who make a stylish entrance to the opening of the Il Mondo Vi Appartiene exhibit Wednesday at the Palazzo Grassi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff