Star Tracks: Thursday, June 2, 2011
GETTING CHEEKY
Orlando Bloom can't pacify his love for almost 5-month-old son Flynn as the two cozy up at Chaya Café in L.A. on Wednesday. "He's my boy, he's amazing," the proud papa has said.
IT'S A SIGN
Kendra Wilkinson enthusiastically greets fans Wednesday while making her mark at a promotional event for the weight-loss supplement Ab Cuts in Toronto.
BOOKING IT
Jennifer Garner and budding bookworm Violet, 5, put their library cards to good use during a visit to a local Santa Monica, Calif., library on Wednesday.
GREAT EX-PECTATIONS
No hard feelings here! Separated spouses Courteney Cox and David Arquette cuddle up during a fun night out at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Wednesday.
HEATHERS
Stylish mom-to-be Jessica Alba drapes her burgeoning baby bump in cozy gray fabrics while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
MIC'D UP
The newest American Idol Scotty McCreery gets to the point with Lauren Alaina as they take the stage Thursday on NBC's Today show in New York.
STAIR MASTERS
Hugh Jackman swaps his workout gear for a polished date night look with wife Deborra-Lee Furness Wednesday during the launch party for the new PBS series, Kimchi Chronicles, held at New York's Spice Market.
SMOLDER ON!
After bringing the laughs in Bridesmaids, Jon Hamm embraces his inner Zoolander at a Los Angeles Times-hosted screening of Mad Men on Wednesday.
IN THE NAVY
Jordin Sparks flaunts her new figure in a curve-hugging dress while attending the Ogilvy Cares Cancer Gala at New York's Intrepid Sea, Air amp Space Museum on Wednesday.
BRIDLE REGISTRY
And he's off! Newlywed Prince William, who graces the June cover of Vanity Fair, plays through during the Audi Polo Challenge in Chester, England Wednesday.
LANDING GEAR
The gang's all here! Matthew McConaughey gives son Levi, 2, a lift, while mom Camila Alves holds tight to daughter Vida, 17 months, as the family makes their way through LAX Wednesday.
OH, CANADA!
After enjoying the Hawaiian surf, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez head north to the teen heartthrob's native Canada (Toronto, to be exact!) where the duo hang with Bieber's family and friends on Wednesday.
BABY BLUES
Another day, another chic maternity ensemble! Mom-to-be Selma Blair runs a few errands in style in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
RIDE-ALONG
Hop on board the papa express! Liev Schreiber gives son Sasha, 3, a lift Wednesday while enjoying a father-son outing in New York City.
PRECIOUS CARGO
Elton John, partner David Furnish and their slumbering babe, 5-month-old son Zachary, make their way through Venice's Marco Polo Airport Wednesday.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Also in Venice: Salma Hayek and her mini-me, 3-year-old daughter Valentina, who make a stylish entrance to the opening of the Il Mondo Vi Appartiene exhibit Wednesday at the Palazzo Grassi.