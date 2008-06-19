Star Tracks - Thursday, June 19, 2008

SHARP-DRESSED MAN

David Beckham cuts a dashing figure in an Armani suit Wednesday at the unveiling of his sexy larger-than-life Emporio Armani underwear ad plastered on the side of Macy's Union Square in San Francisco.

SWEET EMBRACE

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie (in Dries Van Noten) make a fashionable – and charitable – statement Wednesday at Cartier's Loveday celebration at a Bel Air, Calif., home. The twosome unveiled a jade green bracelet that Madden (with help from brother Benji) designed for Cartier that will benefit the Richie Madden Children's Foundation.

ALL YOU NEED IS 'LOVE'

Bridget Moynahan and Rosario Dawson also feel the love at Cartier's Bel Air celebration on Wednesday. The actresses stayed connected on the red carpet before heading into the Loveday bash, which brought out such star-studded guests as the Duff sisters, Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri, and Fergie.

READY FOR TAKEOFF

His summer is really taking off! John Mayer arrives at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday en route to Europe, where he kicks off his summer tour Friday in Copenhagen, Denmark. Before he left, the singer shared a romantic dinner with Jennifer Aniston in Beverly Hills.

HAPPY TRAILS

While the MTV cameras rolled, a reunited Lauren Conrad and Audrina Patridge step out Wednesday night to celebrate fellow Hills roommate Lauren "Lo" Bosworth's college graduation with dinner at West Hollywood's Kumo. Bosworth may have been the center of attention, but the entire group "seemed to get along fine," says an onlooker.

G'DAY, MATE!

Hugh Jackman – sporting his X-Men Origins: Wolverine facial scruff and a promotional hat for the flick – rehydrates after a Thursday morning workout in his native Sydney, Australia.

REALITY CHECK

Paris Hilton takes a break from filming her MTV reality show Paris Hilton's My New BFF to squeeze in some shopping time Wednesday at the Patricia Field store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

'LOVE' MACHINE

The Love Guru star Mike Myers tries out his best moves on the ladies during a taping of BET's 106 amp Park on Wednesday.

STICKING TOGETHER

Sienna Miller and Keira Knightley share a hug Wednesday at the Edinburgh premiere of their new drama, The Edge of Love. In the film, Knightley shows off a hidden talent – her vocal skills – as she sings the '30s-style song, "Blue Tahitian Moon."

PET PEEVE

Time for a laundry trip! Blake Lively has some puppy trouble while driving through N.Y.C. on Wednesday after her dog had an accident – all over the front of her dress.

THE RUNNING MAN

Earlier Wednesday, John Mayer gets in some last-minute laps before leaving for his European tour.

COFFEE BREAK

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, who are giving love another shot, go out for a java run Wednesday in Malibu.

DRAG RACER

Kirsten Dunst takes a time out for a smoke break while enjoying a brisk walk through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

HOT PANTS

Mischa Barton makes an eye-catching arrival Wednesday at a bash for luxury brand Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream (the brainchild of rapper-producer Pharrell Williams) at London's Harvey Nichols store.

SET IN STONE

Brittany Snow leaves an impression Wednesday as she promotes her latest film Finding Amanda at New York's Planet Hollywood.

