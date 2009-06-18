Star Tracks: Thursday, June 18, 2009
ANIMAL INSTINCT
And the flamboyant stunts continue! Brüno, a.k.a. Sacha Baron Cohen, indulges his wild side in a furry bull costume at the Spanish premiere of his film – which opens in the U.S. on July 10 – at the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid on Thursday.
STROLL WITH IT
It's dad's turn! After spending quality time with mom Ashlee, 7-month-old Bronx Mowgli gets a free ride from papa Pete Wentz Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
SUITS ON
A dashing Ryan Reynolds is ready for a turn in the hot seat, arriving Wednesday for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. The hunky actor has been making the rounds to promote his romantic comedy The Proposal, out Friday.
'ZOO' YORK
With her growing baby bump on display, supermodel Heidi Klum – who's expecting another girl – takes her kids, including 5-year-old daughter Leni, for a stroll Wednesday through New York's Central Park on their way to the zoo.
NIGHT VISION
Sunglasses at night? A solo Rihanna proves she's the ultimate style star while heading to dinner at Scalinatella on Wednesday in New York.
YOU BETTER WORK!
Strutting her bankable body on the runway, Brazilian stunner Gisele Bündchen makes a white-hot impression in a Colcci design during Sao Paulo Fashion Week on Wednesday.
MIDDLE EASTERN INFLUENCE
She's taking her show on the road! Flanked by possible best friends, Paris Hilton makes an appearance Wednesday in Dubai, where she's filming a Middle Eastern version of Paris Hilton's My New BFF, which will be toned down to respect local culture, according to the AP. "I expect to learn a lot here," the heiress said. "It's a completely different world."
HER 'MUSIC' MAN
After celebrating a special occasion with a romantic dinner, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo cozy up at Los Angeles hot spot MyHouse Wednesday night for JetBlue and VH1's Save the Music concert. "I have a great guy," Minnillo told PEOPLE at the event, "and I'm happy that we can share this together."
SHE'S GOT LEGS!
Who wears short shorts? Britney Spears does! After visiting the zoo with her sons the day before, the cheerful singer goes solo for an afternoon out in London on Wednesday.
GUARD DUTY
Sacha Baron Cohen – a.k.a., flamboyant fashion reporter Brüno – arrives in style for the premiere of his latest film at Leicester Square in London on Wednesday. Cohen also stayed in character on the July cover of GQ – for which he posed naked!
HANDS FREE
Country star LeAnn Rimes is appropriately mad for plaid Wednesday while stopping at the Roger Dunn Golf Shop in Santa Monica, Calif. The singer has kept a low profile in recent weeks after former Northern Lights costar Eddie Cibrian's wife accused Rimes of stalking her husband.
CROWD PLEASER
Is he staging a laugh-in? Scottish star Gerard Butler jokes around Wednesday on the N.Y.C. set of his latest action movie, Bounty Hunter. The flick, about a bounty hunter hired to find his ex-wife, also stars Jennifer Aniston.
STAIR MASTER
Taking a break on a nearby stoop, rocker Courtney Love catches up with a friend while out in New York's Gramercy neighborhood on Wednesday.
POSED WITH A PURPOSE
Sarah Jessica Parker and Bravo TV exec Andy Cohen get glam Tuesday night at the Friends in Deed benefit in New York City, honoring Cohen and designer Donna Karan (whose dress Parker wore). The organization provides support for families facing life-threatening illnesses.
HOT MAMA
Carnie Wilson – who welcomed daughter Luciana Bella on June 12 – makes her first postpartum appearance Wednesday, stepping out in Beverly Hills.