Star Tracks: Thursday, June 16, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SHE'S PUNCHY!

Looks like the wedding prep has started! Bride-to-be Kristin Cavallari keeps her enviable figure in shape Wednesday during a kickboxing lesson in L.A.

ARMED FORCE

After consoling jilted ex Hugh Hefner, Kendra Wilkinson hit the Cable Show Convention in Chicago to promote her eponymous E! reality series on Wednesday.

LIVELY ATMOSPHERE

Forget Leonardo DiCaprio, Blake Lively only has eyes for hunky costar Ryan Reynolds Wednesday during the Hollywood premiere of Green Lantern (out Friday) at Grauman's Chinese Theater.

BACK IT UP

A beaming Gwyneth Paltrow lends her star support to the Bent on Learning fundraiser Wednesday in New York. The organization aims to bring yoga and meditation into New York City schools.

GETTING LEI'D

She's got the aloha spirit! Megan Fox takes the stage Wednesday to accept the Iris Award at the 2011 Maui Film Festival in Wailea, Hawaii.

FANTASTIC FOUR

After their glam date night, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves enjoy a casual-chic day at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with son Levi, 2, and daughter Vida, 1, on Wednesday.

SOLO STUD

Kellan Lutz takes Manhattan! The hunky actor – who appears in PEOPLE's Hottest Bodies issue – attends the opening of the Dream Downtown and PH-D Rooftop Lounge in New York City.

SPREADING CHEER

Gerard Butler works his charm on a newly brunette AnnaLynne McCord Wednesday at an Artists for Peace and Justice and Vhernier jewelry benefit for Haiti in Beverly Hills.

THEY'RE BALLERS

Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz glam up – fittingly in matching black ensembles – for the philanthropic singer's Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in London on Wednesday.

FRIENDLY FACE

Brad Pitt meets with fans in between shooting scenes for new movie World War Z Wednesday in Valletta, Malta, where the actor's family is also staying during the film's shoot.

SWEET REWARD

Katie Holmes indulges her sweet tooth after working out Wednesday, picking up a coffee and candy from Teuscher Chocolates in Beverly Hills.

HEY, BIG SPENDERS!

Continuing their pre-wedding spree, Kim Kardashian and fiancé Kris Humphries get tied up while checking out some designer duds at Scott Hill Bespoke Designs in Beverly Hills Wednesday.

DEVIL'S ADVOCATE

Someone's having a costume party! Superdad Mark Wahlberg gets into character – with a few Star Wars enthusiasts! – on the Somerville, Mass., set of his comedy Ted on Wednesday.

GOLDEN GIRL

Continuing to show off her trademark legs, Cameron Diaz sparkles Wednesday while promoting her new comedy, Bad Teacher (out stateside June 24), in Moscow.

SIDE VIEW

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dares to bare during a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday in New York, where the model talked up her appearance in the upcoming Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

