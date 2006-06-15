Star Tracks - Thursday, June 15, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

TURNING THE TABLES

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

From dance-off to spin-off: After her early morning showdown with Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan doesn't miss a beat on the turntables Wednesday at a friendly Gap-sponsored deejay competition in the Big Apple.

EASY RIDER

Credit: Bret Thompsett Pacific Coast News

Proud parents Gwen Stefani – wearing a "Mommy" nameplate necklace – and Gavin Rossdale take son Kingston (born May 26) for a sunny stroll in Los Feliz, Calif., on Wednesday.

GOING DOTTY

Credit: Roger Karnbad/ Celebrity Photo

Teri Hatcher hits the red carpet Wednesday at the Triumph of the Spirit Awards Gala in Beverly Hills. The Desperate Housewives actress hosted the event, a benefit to support at-risk youth.

WALKING AND TALKING

Credit: Leigh Green/INFGoff

Can you hear him now? Tobey Maguire stays connected during a break from filming Spider-Man 3 in New York City on Wednesday.

SCENT OF A WOMAN

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA

Paris Hilton leaves New York City's Regency Hotel to attend a party at Le Cirque to celebrate the launch of her new fragrance on Wednesday. "There's one secret ingredient," the hotel heiress says of her third perfume, whose name will be revealed on Friday. "It smells sexy."

DEAR DIARY ...

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Scarlett Johansson is all smiles on the New York City set of her film The Nanny Diaries on Wednesday.

FREEZE FRAME

Credit: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA

Adam Sandler captures the action at the Los Angeles premiere of his comedy Click on Wednesday. The funny guy plays an architect whose universal remote allows him to control parts of his life in the movie, which opens June 23.

MEDITERRANEAN KISS

Credit: INFGoff

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Israeli swimsuit model Bar Refaeli, steal a smooch while sightseeing in Barcelona on Tuesday. The actor, who also brought his mom and grandmother along, has been in Africa filming the thriller The Blood Diamond.

ROUND THREE?

Credit: Finalpixx

Nicole Richie and her revolving-door boyfriend DJ AM leave a lunch date Tuesday at Beverly Hills restaurant La Conversation Café. The twosome, who called off their engagement in December, had reunited in March only to call it quits again last month.

WALK THE LINE

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Jennifer Aniston is all smiles Wednesday as she arrives at the London premiere of The Break-Up. The actress and her costar beau Vince Vaughn spent the previous day in Paris, where they shared an intimate dinner at the Plaza Athenée.

HOT CHILD IN THE CITY

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Lindsay Lohan heads out of her New York City hotel in the trendy Meatpacking District on Tuesday, looking the picture of summer – despite a few late nights. The actress has partied into the wee hours at clubs Stereo and Butter in the past week.

IN THE RED

Credit: Hee Chul Kim/WireImage

Hugh Jackman shows off his true color – a lucky hue in Asia – to a captive audience at the Seoul premiere of X-Men: The Last Stand in Korea on Wednesday.

EL MATADOR

Credit: Fame

Adrien Brody, who portrays legendary bullfighter Manuel Rodriguez Sanchez, cuts a majestic figure on the Seville set of the biopic Manolete in Spain on Wednesday. a

ROCKIN' ON

Credit: John D. Shearer / BEI

Sheryl Crow, who postponed her Wildflower tour in March to battle breast cancer, stages a comeback Monday in Indianapolis, where she kicked off her summer tour. The rocker heads to Minneapolis on Friday.

DOGGY BREAK

Credit: PHILIP VAUGHAN /ACE Pictures

Naveen Andrews and Jodie Foster check out one adorable extra Wednesday on the New York City set of their dark crime-thriller The Brave One. Andrews plays fiancé to Foster, who seeks revenge after being attacked.

