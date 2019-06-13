Millie Bobby Brown Talks Up Stranger Things in N.Y.C., Plus Justin Bieber, Katherine Schwarzenegger & More

Wink and a Smile
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Connect the Dots
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Newlywed Glow
The Image Direct
Irish Eyes
Debbie Hickey/Getty
Got the Blues?
Santiago Felipe/Getty
To a Tee
Splash News Online
Wednesday Workout
The Image Direct
Baby, Baby
Michael Simon/StarTraks
Swing Thing
Courtesy of FabFitFun
Money Moves
Ilya Savenok
Warm Welcome
Kevin Winter/Getty
Too Hot to Handle?
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Stop and Smell the Roses
Ben Rosser/BFA.com
Summer Sequel
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Stage Right
Adam Nemser/Startraks
Sitcom Stories
Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Adventures of Cheryl & Veronica
Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock
Three Amigos
Tule/ZCOOL HelloRF/Shutterstock
That's Amore
Jacopo Raule/Getty
Model Moves
Pietro D'aprano/Getty
World Tour, Turn Up
Luca Piergiovanni/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Read All About It
Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock
New Ride
Rachpoot/MEGA
Screen Time
Bennett Raglin/Getty
Quick Break
Gotham/GC Images
Spreading 'Love'
Theo Wargo/Getty
A Royal Welcome
Dave Benett/Getty
Prince Charming
Andrew Matthews/PA Images
Sweet Ride
Dave Benett/Getty
Set Dressing
Bobby Bank/GC Images
Flower Power
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Dog Days
Splash News Online
Mic Drop
Cindy Ord/Getty
Isn't It Grand?
Matt Petit/ABC
Theater Lover
Shahar Azran
Partners in Crime
Leon Bennett/Getty
Classic Beauty
Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
Basketball Banter
Vaughn Ridley/Getty
Leopard Lover
Shutterstock
Zombie Zone
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock
Father-Son Outing
Action Press/MediaPunch
Work It
BACKGRID
Comedy Comrades
Andrew H. Walker/HBO/Shutterstock
Loving Look
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Picture It
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Quiz Show Scaries
ITV/Shutterstock
Young Crowd
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Fundraiser Favorites
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Panel Talk
Cindy Ord/Getty
Foot Pop
ANDREW MORALES/WWD/Shutterstock
Great Guest
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Dressed to Impress
Pablo Cuadra/WireImage
Laugh In
Cindy Ord/Getty
Taking Cover
Splash News Online
Four of a Kind
Erika Goldring/Getty
Style-eyes
David M. Benett/Getty
Play Ball!
Christian Arias
Raise a Glass
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bodvár - House of Rosés
Talk to Me
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for QVC
Sing 'Pretty'
Andrew Wendowski for imageSPACE/MediaPunch
Gala Gals
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Cute Couple
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Cover Girl
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Good Gamer
Christian Petersen/Getty
Puerto Rican Pride
Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kids and Crafts
MOVI Inc
Winning Stance
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Broadway Bash
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Sweet Treat
BACKGRID
Leisure Look
The Image Direct
Fashion Statement
Donato Sardella/Getty
Who's There?
Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Good Stuff
Timothy Hiatt/Getty
Cool, Calm, Collected
Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
Rosé All Day
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Colliding Casts
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Back at It
Matrix/MediaPunch
Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock
Humanitarian with Heart
Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images
Final Bow
Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Late Night Talks
Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images
Belles of the Ball
Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2019/Getty Images
Old Town Road
John Shearer/Getty Images
Solitary Men
Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images
Showtime
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Housewife No More
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Girl Better Have My Luggage
DIGGZY/SplashNews.com
Gang's All Here!
John Parra/Getty Images
1 of 89
Advertisement