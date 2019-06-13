Millie Bobby Brown Talks Up Stranger Things in N.Y.C., Plus Justin Bieber, Katherine Schwarzenegger & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
By
Sophie Dodd,
Kate Hogan
and Diane J. Cho
June 13, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Millie Bobby Brown gets playful with photographers while at <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. to promote&nbsp;<em>Stranger Things</em> on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Wink and a Smile

Millie Bobby Brown gets playful with photographers while at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. to promote Stranger Things on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Also there on Wednesday: Brown&#8217;s costar, Sadie Sink.</p>
pinterest
Connect the Dots

Also there on Wednesday: Brown’s costar, Sadie Sink.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Newly minted Mrs. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Newlywed Glow

Newly minted Mrs. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Elton John performs on stage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Irish Eyes

Elton John performs on stage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.

Debbie Hickey/Getty
<p>St. Louis Blues fan Andy Cohen and Mary Steenburgen hang out at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Got the Blues?

St. Louis Blues fan Andy Cohen and Mary Steenburgen hang out at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Justin Bieber dons a Drew Barrymore T-shirt on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
To a Tee

Justin Bieber dons a Drew Barrymore T-shirt on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. 

Splash News Online
<p>Sarah Hyland keeps it moving after a gym trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Wednesday Workout

Sarah Hyland keeps it moving after a gym trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Jamie Lynn Sigler strikes a pose at Amazon&#8217;s Treasure Truck x Baby Registry pop-up, First Steps, in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
Baby, Baby

Jamie Lynn Sigler strikes a pose at Amazon’s Treasure Truck x Baby Registry pop-up, First Steps, in Los Angeles.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Ashlee Simpson gets in touch with her inner child at the FabFitFun Summer House in L.A. on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the brand&#8217;s stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna.</p>
pinterest
Swing Thing

Ashlee Simpson gets in touch with her inner child at the FabFitFun Summer House in L.A. on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the brand’s stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna.

Courtesy of FabFitFun
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&#8216;s Jonathan Van Ness hosts the Credit Karma IRL (In Real Life) event on financial planning in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Money Moves

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness hosts the Credit Karma IRL (In Real Life) event on financial planning in L.A. on Tuesday.

Ilya Savenok
<p>Tom Hanks poses with a life-size version of his character Woody at the premiere of Disney and Pixar&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Toy Story 4</em>&nbsp;at the El Capitan on Tuesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Warm Welcome

Tom Hanks poses with a life-size version of his character Woody at the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 at the El Capitan on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Host Jimmy Fallon gets Selena Gomez to participate in a round of &#8220;Hot Ones&#8221; during an episode of <em>The Tonight Show</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Too Hot to Handle?

Host Jimmy Fallon gets Selena Gomez to participate in a round of “Hot Ones” during an episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Mandy Moore poses beside a colorful array of flowers at J.Crew&#8217;s Summer Soir&eacute;e in Celebration of the Brand&#8217;s Annual National Stripes Day at the Elizabeth Street Garden in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Stop and Smell the Roses

Mandy Moore poses beside a colorful array of flowers at J.Crew’s Summer Soirée in Celebration of the Brand’s Annual National Stripes Day at the Elizabeth Street Garden in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com
<p>Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson arrive at the world premiere of <em>Men in Black: International</em> at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Summer Sequel

Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson arrive at the world premiere of Men in Black: International at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Danielle Brooks smiles during the opening night curtain call for The Public Theater&#8217;s <em>Much Ado About Nothing</em> in New York City&#8217;s Central Park on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Stage Right

Danielle Brooks smiles during the opening night curtain call for The Public Theater’s Much Ado About Nothing in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday.

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Andy Samberg speaks at the <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em> For Your Consideration Event at UCB Sunset in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Sitcom Stories

Andy Samberg speaks at the Brooklyn Nine-Nine For Your Consideration Event at UCB Sunset in L.A. on Tuesday.

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p><em>Riverdale</em>&rsquo;s Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes attend the<em> InStyle</em> and MaxMara Women in Film event at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Adventures of Cheryl & Veronica

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes attend the InStyle and MaxMara Women in Film event at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.

Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland and Jon Watts goof off during their <em>Spider-Man: Far from Home</em> press conference in Beijing, China, on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Three Amigos

Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland and Jon Watts goof off during their Spider-Man: Far from Home press conference in Beijing, China, on Tuesday.

Tule/ZCOOL HelloRF/Shutterstock
<p>Felicity Blunt holds hands with husband Stanley Tucci at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo on Tuesday in Florence, Italy.</p>
pinterest
That's Amore

Felicity Blunt holds hands with husband Stanley Tucci at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo on Tuesday in Florence, Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty
<p>Inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show, Josh Lucas walks the runway on Tuesday in Florence&rsquo;s Piazza della Signoria.</p>
pinterest
Model Moves

Inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show, Josh Lucas walks the runway on Tuesday in Florence’s Piazza della Signoria.

Pietro D'aprano/Getty
<p>Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd during his concert at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
World Tour, Turn Up

Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd during his concert at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday.

Luca Piergiovanni/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Kim Kardashian West wears a vintage Dior newspaper-print skirt to Wardrobe.NYC&rsquo;s forthcoming collaboration with Levi&rsquo;s and latest collection release event at Levi&rsquo;s Haus in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Read All About It

Kim Kardashian West wears a vintage Dior newspaper-print skirt to Wardrobe.NYC’s forthcoming collaboration with Levi’s and latest collection release event at Levi’s Haus in L.A. on Tuesday.

Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock
<p>Justin Bieber wears a sweatshirt from his Drew clothing line as he takes his new motorcycle for a spin on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
New Ride

Justin Bieber wears a sweatshirt from his Drew clothing line as he takes his new motorcycle for a spin on Tuesday in L.A.

Rachpoot/MEGA
<p>Giancarlo Esposito and costar Carla Gugino pose together at the New York City screening of&nbsp;<em>Jett</em>&nbsp;at The Roxy Hotel on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Screen Time

Giancarlo Esposito and costar Carla Gugino pose together at the New York City screening of Jett at The Roxy Hotel on Tuesday. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>Billy Crudup enjoys the sunshine while on his phone in N.Y.C.&rsquo;s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Quick Break

Billy Crudup enjoys the sunshine while on his phone in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Cynthia Erivo, in a gown by Chris Gelinas, performs &ldquo;Can You Feel the Love Tonight&rdquo; during the 2019 Tony Awards In Memoriam segment on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Spreading 'Love'

Cynthia Erivo, in a gown by Chris Gelinas, performs “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” during the 2019 Tony Awards In Memoriam segment on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Helen Mirren attends the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park relaunch party with some VIP guests on Tuesday in London.</p>
pinterest
A Royal Welcome

Helen Mirren attends the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park relaunch party with some VIP guests on Tuesday in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>New dad Prince Harry charms Rita Ora and her mother, Vera Sahatciu, at the&nbsp;2019 Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Prince Charming

New dad Prince Harry charms Rita Ora and her mother, Vera Sahatciu, at the 2019 Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday.

Andrew Matthews/PA Images
<p>Also at the Sentebale concert on Tuesday: Tom Hardy.</p>
pinterest
Sweet Ride

Also at the Sentebale concert on Tuesday: Tom Hardy.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson film scenes for Judd Apatow&#8217;s latest project in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Set Dressing

Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson film scenes for Judd Apatow’s latest project in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Bobby Bank/GC Images
<p><em>Younger</em>&#8216;s Sutton Foster makes her way into&nbsp;<em>Good Morning America&nbsp;</em>in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a floral-print dress.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Flower Power

Younger‘s Sutton Foster makes her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a floral-print dress. 

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Emily Ratajkowski keeps it casual for a Tuesday walk with her pup in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Dog Days

Emily Ratajkowski keeps it casual for a Tuesday walk with her pup in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Shailene Woodley suits up to talk at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Mic Drop

Shailene Woodley suits up to talk at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Eva Longoria and Bachelorette Hannah Brown become fast friends on Monday as <em>Elite Daily</em> and YouTube TV celebrate the new series <em>Grand Hotel</em> with a special screening event at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.</p>
pinterest
Isn't It Grand?

Eva Longoria and Bachelorette Hannah Brown become fast friends on Monday as Elite Daily and YouTube TV celebrate the new series Grand Hotel with a special screening event at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

Matt Petit/ABC
<p>Amanda Seales hosts the Apollo Theater&#8217;s 14th Annual Spring Gala, which raised more than $2 million, in N.Y.C. on Monday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Theater Lover

Amanda Seales hosts the Apollo Theater’s 14th Annual Spring Gala, which raised more than $2 million, in N.Y.C. on Monday night. 

Shahar Azran
<p>Costars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler embrace at the premiere of Netflix&rsquo;s <em>Murder Mystery</em> at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday in Westwood, California.</p>
pinterest
Partners in Crime

Costars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler embrace at the premiere of Netflix’s Murder Mystery at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday in Westwood, California.

Leon Bennett/Getty
<p>Regina Hall glows in a gorgeous green sequin gown at the <em>Shaft</em> premiere on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Classic Beauty

Regina Hall glows in a gorgeous green sequin gown at the Shaft premiere on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
<p>Drake chats with TV personality Doris Burke before game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on Monday in Toronto.</p>
pinterest
Basketball Banter

Drake chats with TV personality Doris Burke before game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on Monday in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty
<p>Jessica Biel steps out in a black crop top and trendy leopard-print skirt in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Leopard Lover

Jessica Biel steps out in a black crop top and trendy leopard-print skirt in L.A. on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>The stars of <em>The Dead Don&rsquo;t Die &mdash; </em>Chlo&euml; Sevigny, Bill Murray and Selena Gomez &mdash; pose for a group photo at the N.Y.C. premiere on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Zombie Zone

The stars of The Dead Don’t Die — Chloë Sevigny, Bill Murray and Selena Gomez — pose for a group photo at the N.Y.C. premiere on Monday.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock
<p>David Arquette brings son Charlie West as his date to the&nbsp;<em>Saving Flora</em>&nbsp;premiere in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Father-Son Outing

David Arquette brings son Charlie West as his date to the Saving Flora premiere in L.A. on Monday.

Action Press/MediaPunch
<p>Ashley Tisdale finishes up a workout in Studio City, California, on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Work It

Ashley Tisdale finishes up a workout in Studio City, California, on Monday.

BACKGRID
<p>Aidy Bryant joins Fred Armisen at the HBO&rsquo;s <em>Los Espookys</em>&rsquo; N.Y.C. special screening on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Comedy Comrades

Aidy Bryant joins Fred Armisen at the HBO’s Los Espookys’ N.Y.C. special screening on Monday.

Andrew H. Walker/HBO/Shutterstock
<p>David Burtka chats with husband Neil Patrick Harris on <em>Mash Up</em> at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City.</p>
pinterest
Loving Look

David Burtka chats with husband Neil Patrick Harris on Mash Up at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Kelly Sawyer, Nicole Richie, Jamie Mizrahi and Rachel Zoe snap a selfie on Monday at the F&ecirc;te Maisonette and Yumi event at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Picture It

Kelly Sawyer, Nicole Richie, Jamie Mizrahi and Rachel Zoe snap a selfie on Monday at the Fête Maisonette and Yumi event at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. 

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
<p>Michael Sheen tests his trivia skills during an episode of <em>The Chase for Soccer Aid</em>, which will air in London on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Quiz Show Scaries

Michael Sheen tests his trivia skills during an episode of The Chase for Soccer Aid, which will air in London on Friday.

ITV/Shutterstock
<p>Miles Teller poses with costar Jena Malone at the&nbsp;<em>Too Old to Die Young</em>&nbsp;TV show screening afterparty in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Young Crowd

Miles Teller poses with costar Jena Malone at the Too Old to Die Young TV show screening afterparty in Los Angeles on Monday.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
<p>Julianna Margulies, Carla Gugino, Connie Britton and Malin Akerman arrive at the African Children&rsquo;s Choir&rsquo;s 10th anniversary ChangeMakers gala on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Fundraiser Favorites

Julianna Margulies, Carla Gugino, Connie Britton and Malin Akerman arrive at the African Children’s Choir’s 10th anniversary ChangeMakers gala on Monday in N.Y.C.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty
<p>Arturo Castro takes the mic at the <em>Entertainment Weekly</em> and Comedy Central screening of <em>Alternatino with Arturo Castro</em> at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Panel Talk

Arturo Castro takes the mic at the Entertainment Weekly and Comedy Central screening of Alternatino with Arturo Castro at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Hilaria Baldwin gazes at husband Alec at the 23rd&nbsp;Annual Ace Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Foot Pop

Hilaria Baldwin gazes at husband Alec at the 23rd Annual Ace Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.

ANDREW MORALES/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Brian Tyree Henry stops by Monday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em>&nbsp;in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Great Guest

Brian Tyree Henry stops by Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
<p>Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union get all dressed up for a photo call for their show <em>L.A.&#8217;s Finest </em>at Villa Magna hotel in Madrid on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Dressed to Impress

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union get all dressed up for a photo call for their show L.A.’s Finest at Villa Magna hotel in Madrid on Monday.

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage
<p>Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson crack up at SiriusXM&#8217;s Town Hall with the cast of <em>Shaft,</em> hosted by Sway Calloway, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Laugh In

Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson crack up at SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Shaft, hosted by Sway Calloway, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Cindy Crawford stays shielded from the rain during a Monday walk with her family in New York City.</p>
pinterest
Taking Cover

Cindy Crawford stays shielded from the rain during a Monday walk with her family in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen get together on Monday at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena.</p>
pinterest
Four of a Kind

Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen get together on Monday at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena.

Erika Goldring/Getty
<p>Host Liam Payne attends the <em>British GQ</em> London Fashion Week Men&#8217;s dinner with HUGO during at Berners Tavern on Monday evening.</p>
pinterest
Style-eyes

Host Liam Payne attends the British GQ London Fashion Week Men’s dinner with HUGO during at Berners Tavern on Monday evening.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Diddy mans the mic on Saturday during a baseball game with son Quincy Brown at a private school in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Play Ball!

Diddy mans the mic on Saturday during a baseball game with son Quincy Brown at a private school in Los Angeles. 

Christian Arias
<p>Malin &Aring;kerman attends The Official National Ros&eacute; Day celebration on Saturday hosted by Bodv&aacute;r House of Ros&eacute; at Marina Del Rey Hotel in California.</p>
pinterest
Raise a Glass

Malin Åkerman attends The Official National Rosé Day celebration on Saturday hosted by Bodvár House of Rosé at Marina Del Rey Hotel in California.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bodvár - House of Rosés
<p>Ryan Seacrest takes the mic to host his Polished by Dr. Lancer panel at QVC&rsquo;s Beauty Bash in Philadelphia on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Talk to Me

Ryan Seacrest takes the mic to host his Polished by Dr. Lancer panel at QVC’s Beauty Bash in Philadelphia on Friday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for QVC
<p>&ldquo;Cry Pretty&rdquo; singer Carrie Underwood performs on day 2 of the CMA Music Festival on Friday in Nashville.</p>
pinterest
Sing 'Pretty'

“Cry Pretty” singer Carrie Underwood performs on day 2 of the CMA Music Festival on Friday in Nashville.

Andrew Wendowski for imageSPACE/MediaPunch
<p>Nikki Reed and Shailene Woodley leg pop while posing for photos at the Women in Conservation event dinner at Milk Studios in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Gala Gals

Nikki Reed and Shailene Woodley leg pop while posing for photos at the Women in Conservation event dinner at Milk Studios in L.A. on Saturday.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde show love at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend party and show on Saturday at the Spring Center in Kansas City.</p>
pinterest
Cute Couple

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde show love at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend party and show on Saturday at the Spring Center in Kansas City.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Mandy Moore proudly poses next to her cover at the <em>L.A.</em> <em>Confidential </em>Impact Awards at the Line Hotel on Sunday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
Cover Girl

Mandy Moore proudly poses next to her cover at the L.A. Confidential Impact Awards at the Line Hotel on Sunday in L.A.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>Keanu Reeves surprises fans by announcing his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 at the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
Good Gamer

Keanu Reeves surprises fans by announcing his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 at the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Christian Petersen/Getty
<p>Grand Marshal Ricky Martin waves a flag at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Puerto Rican Pride

Grand Marshal Ricky Martin waves a flag at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday in New York City. 

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Molly Sims and her children Brooks Alan, Scarlett May and Grey Douglas celebrate the Nordstrom x Maisonette Pop-In launch at The Grove in L.A. on Sunday</p>
pinterest
Kids and Crafts

Molly Sims and her children Brooks Alan, Scarlett May and Grey Douglas celebrate the Nordstrom x Maisonette Pop-In launch at The Grove in L.A. on Sunday

MOVI Inc
<p><em>Network</em> star Bryan Cranston &mdash; winner of the award for lead actor in a play &mdash; gets goofy during the opening number at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Winning Stance

Network star Bryan Cranston — winner of the award for lead actor in a play — gets goofy during the opening number at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan look chic at a Tony Awards afterparty for <em>What the Constitution Means to Me</em> and the Tony-winning revival of<em>&nbsp;Oklahoma!</em> at 48 Lounge on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Broadway Bash

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan look chic at a Tony Awards afterparty for What the Constitution Means to Me and the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! at 48 Lounge on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Marion Cotillard snacks on ice cream at the 2019 Roland Garros men&rsquo;s international tennis finals in Paris on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Sweet Treat

Marion Cotillard snacks on ice cream at the 2019 Roland Garros men’s international tennis finals in Paris on Sunday. 

BACKGRID
<p>Justin Theroux walks through N.Y.C.&rsquo;s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday wearing a vintage Alicia Keys concert tee with distressed jeans and black boots.</p>
pinterest
Leisure Look

Justin Theroux walks through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday wearing a vintage Alicia Keys concert tee with distressed jeans and black boots.

The Image Direct
<p>Kate Beckinsale wears a full Moschino look for the brand&#8217;s Spring/Summer &#8217;20 Menswear and Women&#8217;s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Fashion Statement

Kate Beckinsale wears a full Moschino look for the brand’s Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Suki Waterhouse seemingly channels Drew Barrymore&#8217;s <em>Scream</em> character at the Moschino Spring/Summer &#8217;20 Menswear and Women&#8217;s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Who's There?

Suki Waterhouse seemingly channels Drew Barrymore’s Scream character at the Moschino Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images
<p>Kel Mitchell is all smiles at Nickelodeon&rsquo;s screening of&nbsp;<em>All That</em>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<em>Good Burger</em>&nbsp;at the Chop Shop on Saturday in Chicago.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Good Stuff

Kel Mitchell is all smiles at Nickelodeon’s screening of All That and Good Burger at the Chop Shop on Saturday in Chicago. 

Timothy Hiatt/Getty
<p>Kevin Bacon rocks a pair of shades on the <em>City on a Hill </em>screening carpet during the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Cool, Calm, Collected

Kevin Bacon rocks a pair of shades on the City on a Hill screening carpet during the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Saturday.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
<p>Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx and Nicole Scherzinger celebrate Ros&eacute; Day L.A. presented by Corkcicle on Saturday at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Rosé All Day

Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx and Nicole Scherzinger celebrate Rosé Day L.A. presented by Corkcicle on Saturday at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu. 

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
<p>Original&nbsp;<em>Beetlejuice</em>&nbsp;star Catherine O&rsquo;Hara poses with Shrunken Head Guy backstage at the musical adaptation of the movie on Broadway on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Colliding Casts

Original Beetlejuice star Catherine O’Hara poses with Shrunken Head Guy backstage at the musical adaptation of the movie on Broadway on Saturday. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Halsey strikes a pose at A Capital&rsquo;s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Back at It

Halsey strikes a pose at A Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Matrix/MediaPunch
<p>Costars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin arrive at the N.Y.C. ATAS screening for Netflix&rsquo;s <em>GLOW</em> on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Costars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin arrive at the N.Y.C. ATAS screening for Netflix’s GLOW on Friday.

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock
<p>Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp on Saturday in the border between Colombia and Venezuela in Maicao.</p>
pinterest
Humanitarian with Heart

Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp on Saturday in the border between Colombia and Venezuela in Maicao.

Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images
<p>C&eacute;line Dion <a href="https://people.com/music/celine-dion-ends-her-16-year-vegas-residency-with-emotional-last-show-debuts-new-song/">ends her 16-year Las Vegas residency</a> at The Colosseum and celebrates with a fireworks display at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.</p>
pinterest
Final Bow

Céline Dion ends her 16-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum and celebrates with a fireworks display at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
<p><em>Late Night</em>&#8216;s Mindy Kaling speaks at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Late Night Talks

Late Night‘s Mindy Kaling speaks at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.

Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images
<p>Katie Holmes and Dita Von Teese attend the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala prior to the Life Ball 2019 at Spiegelzelt in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Belles of the Ball

Katie Holmes and Dita Von Teese attend the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala prior to the Life Ball 2019 at Spiegelzelt in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday. 

Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2019/Getty Images
<p>Keith Urban and Lil Nas X <a href="https://people.com/country/keith-urban-lil-nas-x-billy-ray-cyrus-old-town-road-cma-fest/">perform</a> with Billy Ray Cyrus during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Old Town Road

Keith Urban and Lil Nas X perform with Billy Ray Cyrus during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Saturday.

John Shearer/Getty Images
<p>Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas have a friendly costar reunion at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Solitary Men

Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas have a friendly costar reunion at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.

Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images
<p>Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo attend the photo call for the PBS and BBC One television miniseries <em>Les Mis&eacute;rables</em> in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Showtime

Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo attend the photo call for the PBS and BBC One television miniseries Les Misérables in Los Angeles on Saturday.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Lisa Vanderpump makes her first red carpet appearance since announcing her departure from&nbsp;<em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,&nbsp;</em>stepping out at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood over the weekend.</p>
pinterest
Housewife No More

Lisa Vanderpump makes her first red carpet appearance since announcing her departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stepping out at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
<p>Rihanna touches down in New York City on Saturday in an all-white ensemble.</p>
pinterest
Girl Better Have My Luggage

Rihanna touches down in New York City on Saturday in an all-white ensemble.

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com
<p>Ahead of <em>Toy Story 4</em>&#8216;s release, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visit Toy Story Land at Disney&#8217;s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Gang's All Here!

Ahead of Toy Story 4‘s release, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visit Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

John Parra/Getty Images
1 of 89

Advertisement
1 of 88 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Wink and a Smile

Millie Bobby Brown gets playful with photographers while at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. to promote Stranger Things on Wednesday.

2 of 88 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Connect the Dots

Also there on Wednesday: Brown’s costar, Sadie Sink.

3 of 88 The Image Direct

Newlywed Glow

Newly minted Mrs. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

4 of 88 Debbie Hickey/Getty

Irish Eyes

Elton John performs on stage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.

5 of 88 Santiago Felipe/Getty

Got the Blues?

St. Louis Blues fan Andy Cohen and Mary Steenburgen hang out at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

6 of 88 Splash News Online

To a Tee

Justin Bieber dons a Drew Barrymore T-shirt on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. 

7 of 88 The Image Direct

Wednesday Workout

Sarah Hyland keeps it moving after a gym trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

8 of 88 Michael Simon/StarTraks

Baby, Baby

Jamie Lynn Sigler strikes a pose at Amazon’s Treasure Truck x Baby Registry pop-up, First Steps, in Los Angeles.

9 of 88 Courtesy of FabFitFun

Swing Thing

Ashlee Simpson gets in touch with her inner child at the FabFitFun Summer House in L.A. on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the brand’s stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna.

10 of 88 Ilya Savenok

Money Moves

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness hosts the Credit Karma IRL (In Real Life) event on financial planning in L.A. on Tuesday.

11 of 88 Kevin Winter/Getty

Warm Welcome

Tom Hanks poses with a life-size version of his character Woody at the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 at the El Capitan on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

12 of 88 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Too Hot to Handle?

Host Jimmy Fallon gets Selena Gomez to participate in a round of “Hot Ones” during an episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

13 of 88 Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Stop and Smell the Roses

Mandy Moore poses beside a colorful array of flowers at J.Crew’s Summer Soirée in Celebration of the Brand’s Annual National Stripes Day at the Elizabeth Street Garden in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

14 of 88 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Summer Sequel

Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson arrive at the world premiere of Men in Black: International at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in N.Y.C. on Monday.

15 of 88 Adam Nemser/Startraks

Stage Right

Danielle Brooks smiles during the opening night curtain call for The Public Theater’s Much Ado About Nothing in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday.

16 of 88 Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sitcom Stories

Andy Samberg speaks at the Brooklyn Nine-Nine For Your Consideration Event at UCB Sunset in L.A. on Tuesday.

17 of 88 Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock

Adventures of Cheryl & Veronica

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes attend the InStyle and MaxMara Women in Film event at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.

18 of 88 Tule/ZCOOL HelloRF/Shutterstock

Three Amigos

Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland and Jon Watts goof off during their Spider-Man: Far from Home press conference in Beijing, China, on Tuesday.

19 of 88 Jacopo Raule/Getty

That's Amore

Felicity Blunt holds hands with husband Stanley Tucci at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo on Tuesday in Florence, Italy.

20 of 88 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Model Moves

Inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show, Josh Lucas walks the runway on Tuesday in Florence’s Piazza della Signoria.

21 of 88 Luca Piergiovanni/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

World Tour, Turn Up

Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd during his concert at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday.

22 of 88 Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock

Read All About It

Kim Kardashian West wears a vintage Dior newspaper-print skirt to Wardrobe.NYC’s forthcoming collaboration with Levi’s and latest collection release event at Levi’s Haus in L.A. on Tuesday.

23 of 88 Rachpoot/MEGA

New Ride

Justin Bieber wears a sweatshirt from his Drew clothing line as he takes his new motorcycle for a spin on Tuesday in L.A.

24 of 88 Bennett Raglin/Getty

Screen Time

Giancarlo Esposito and costar Carla Gugino pose together at the New York City screening of Jett at The Roxy Hotel on Tuesday. 

25 of 88 Gotham/GC Images

Quick Break

Billy Crudup enjoys the sunshine while on his phone in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

26 of 88 Theo Wargo/Getty

Spreading 'Love'

Cynthia Erivo, in a gown by Chris Gelinas, performs “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” during the 2019 Tony Awards In Memoriam segment on Sunday in N.Y.C.

27 of 88 Dave Benett/Getty

A Royal Welcome

Helen Mirren attends the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park relaunch party with some VIP guests on Tuesday in London.

28 of 88 Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Prince Charming

New dad Prince Harry charms Rita Ora and her mother, Vera Sahatciu, at the 2019 Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday.

29 of 88 Dave Benett/Getty

Sweet Ride

Also at the Sentebale concert on Tuesday: Tom Hardy.

30 of 88 Bobby Bank/GC Images

Set Dressing

Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson film scenes for Judd Apatow’s latest project in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

31 of 88 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Flower Power

Younger‘s Sutton Foster makes her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a floral-print dress. 

32 of 88 Splash News Online

Dog Days

Emily Ratajkowski keeps it casual for a Tuesday walk with her pup in N.Y.C.

33 of 88 Cindy Ord/Getty

Mic Drop

Shailene Woodley suits up to talk at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

34 of 88 Matt Petit/ABC

Isn't It Grand?

Eva Longoria and Bachelorette Hannah Brown become fast friends on Monday as Elite Daily and YouTube TV celebrate the new series Grand Hotel with a special screening event at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

35 of 88 Shahar Azran

Theater Lover

Amanda Seales hosts the Apollo Theater’s 14th Annual Spring Gala, which raised more than $2 million, in N.Y.C. on Monday night. 

36 of 88 Leon Bennett/Getty

Partners in Crime

Costars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler embrace at the premiere of Netflix’s Murder Mystery at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday in Westwood, California.

37 of 88 Diego Corredor/MediaPunch

Classic Beauty

Regina Hall glows in a gorgeous green sequin gown at the Shaft premiere on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

38 of 88 Vaughn Ridley/Getty

Basketball Banter

Drake chats with TV personality Doris Burke before game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on Monday in Toronto.

39 of 88 Shutterstock

Leopard Lover

Jessica Biel steps out in a black crop top and trendy leopard-print skirt in L.A. on Monday.

40 of 88 Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Zombie Zone

The stars of The Dead Don’t Die — Chloë Sevigny, Bill Murray and Selena Gomez — pose for a group photo at the N.Y.C. premiere on Monday.

41 of 88 Action Press/MediaPunch

Father-Son Outing

David Arquette brings son Charlie West as his date to the Saving Flora premiere in L.A. on Monday.

42 of 88 BACKGRID

Work It

Ashley Tisdale finishes up a workout in Studio City, California, on Monday.

43 of 88 Andrew H. Walker/HBO/Shutterstock

Comedy Comrades

Aidy Bryant joins Fred Armisen at the HBO’s Los Espookys’ N.Y.C. special screening on Monday.

44 of 88 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Loving Look

David Burtka chats with husband Neil Patrick Harris on Mash Up at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City.

45 of 88 Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Picture It

Kelly Sawyer, Nicole Richie, Jamie Mizrahi and Rachel Zoe snap a selfie on Monday at the Fête Maisonette and Yumi event at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. 

46 of 88 ITV/Shutterstock

Quiz Show Scaries

Michael Sheen tests his trivia skills during an episode of The Chase for Soccer Aid, which will air in London on Friday.

47 of 88 Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Young Crowd

Miles Teller poses with costar Jena Malone at the Too Old to Die Young TV show screening afterparty in Los Angeles on Monday.

48 of 88 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Fundraiser Favorites

Julianna Margulies, Carla Gugino, Connie Britton and Malin Akerman arrive at the African Children’s Choir’s 10th anniversary ChangeMakers gala on Monday in N.Y.C.

49 of 88 Cindy Ord/Getty

Panel Talk

Arturo Castro takes the mic at the Entertainment Weekly and Comedy Central screening of Alternatino with Arturo Castro at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.

50 of 88 ANDREW MORALES/WWD/Shutterstock

Foot Pop

Hilaria Baldwin gazes at husband Alec at the 23rd Annual Ace Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.

51 of 88 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Great Guest

Brian Tyree Henry stops by Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

52 of 88 Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Dressed to Impress

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union get all dressed up for a photo call for their show L.A.’s Finest at Villa Magna hotel in Madrid on Monday.

53 of 88 Cindy Ord/Getty

Laugh In

Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson crack up at SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Shaft, hosted by Sway Calloway, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

54 of 88 Splash News Online

Taking Cover

Cindy Crawford stays shielded from the rain during a Monday walk with her family in New York City.

55 of 88 Erika Goldring/Getty

Four of a Kind

Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen get together on Monday at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena.

56 of 88 David M. Benett/Getty

Style-eyes

Host Liam Payne attends the British GQ London Fashion Week Men’s dinner with HUGO during at Berners Tavern on Monday evening.

57 of 88 Christian Arias

Play Ball!

Diddy mans the mic on Saturday during a baseball game with son Quincy Brown at a private school in Los Angeles. 

58 of 88 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bodvár - House of Rosés

Raise a Glass

Malin Åkerman attends The Official National Rosé Day celebration on Saturday hosted by Bodvár House of Rosé at Marina Del Rey Hotel in California.

59 of 88 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for QVC

Talk to Me

Ryan Seacrest takes the mic to host his Polished by Dr. Lancer panel at QVC’s Beauty Bash in Philadelphia on Friday.

60 of 88 Andrew Wendowski for imageSPACE/MediaPunch

Sing 'Pretty'

“Cry Pretty” singer Carrie Underwood performs on day 2 of the CMA Music Festival on Friday in Nashville.

61 of 88 Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Gala Gals

Nikki Reed and Shailene Woodley leg pop while posing for photos at the Women in Conservation event dinner at Milk Studios in L.A. on Saturday.

62 of 88 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Cute Couple

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde show love at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend party and show on Saturday at the Spring Center in Kansas City.

63 of 88 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Cover Girl

Mandy Moore proudly poses next to her cover at the L.A. Confidential Impact Awards at the Line Hotel on Sunday in L.A.

64 of 88 Christian Petersen/Getty

Good Gamer

Keanu Reeves surprises fans by announcing his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 at the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday in Los Angeles.

65 of 88 Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Puerto Rican Pride

Grand Marshal Ricky Martin waves a flag at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday in New York City. 

66 of 88 MOVI Inc

Kids and Crafts

Molly Sims and her children Brooks Alan, Scarlett May and Grey Douglas celebrate the Nordstrom x Maisonette Pop-In launch at The Grove in L.A. on Sunday

67 of 88 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Winning Stance

Network star Bryan Cranston — winner of the award for lead actor in a play — gets goofy during the opening number at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.

68 of 88 Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Broadway Bash

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan look chic at a Tony Awards afterparty for What the Constitution Means to Me and the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! at 48 Lounge on Sunday in N.Y.C.

69 of 88 BACKGRID

Sweet Treat

Marion Cotillard snacks on ice cream at the 2019 Roland Garros men’s international tennis finals in Paris on Sunday. 

70 of 88 The Image Direct

Leisure Look

Justin Theroux walks through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday wearing a vintage Alicia Keys concert tee with distressed jeans and black boots.

71 of 88 Donato Sardella/Getty

Fashion Statement

Kate Beckinsale wears a full Moschino look for the brand’s Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.

72 of 88 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Who's There?

Suki Waterhouse seemingly channels Drew Barrymore’s Scream character at the Moschino Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.

73 of 88 Timothy Hiatt/Getty

Good Stuff

Kel Mitchell is all smiles at Nickelodeon’s screening of All That and Good Burger at the Chop Shop on Saturday in Chicago. 

74 of 88 Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Cool, Calm, Collected

Kevin Bacon rocks a pair of shades on the City on a Hill screening carpet during the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Saturday.

75 of 88 Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Rosé All Day

Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx and Nicole Scherzinger celebrate Rosé Day L.A. presented by Corkcicle on Saturday at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu. 

76 of 88 Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Colliding Casts

Original Beetlejuice star Catherine O’Hara poses with Shrunken Head Guy backstage at the musical adaptation of the movie on Broadway on Saturday. 

77 of 88 Matrix/MediaPunch

Back at It

Halsey strikes a pose at A Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

78 of 88 Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Costars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin arrive at the N.Y.C. ATAS screening for Netflix’s GLOW on Friday.

79 of 88 Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

Humanitarian with Heart

Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp on Saturday in the border between Colombia and Venezuela in Maicao.

80 of 88 Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Final Bow

Céline Dion ends her 16-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum and celebrates with a fireworks display at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.

81 of 88 Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images

Late Night Talks

Late Night‘s Mindy Kaling speaks at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.

82 of 88 Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2019/Getty Images

Belles of the Ball

Katie Holmes and Dita Von Teese attend the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala prior to the Life Ball 2019 at Spiegelzelt in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday. 

83 of 88 John Shearer/Getty Images

Old Town Road

Keith Urban and Lil Nas X perform with Billy Ray Cyrus during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Saturday.

84 of 88 Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images

Solitary Men

Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas have a friendly costar reunion at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.

85 of 88 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Showtime

Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo attend the photo call for the PBS and BBC One television miniseries Les Misérables in Los Angeles on Saturday.

86 of 88 Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Housewife No More

Lisa Vanderpump makes her first red carpet appearance since announcing her departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stepping out at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood over the weekend.

87 of 88 DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Girl Better Have My Luggage

Rihanna touches down in New York City on Saturday in an all-white ensemble.

88 of 88 John Parra/Getty Images

Gang's All Here!

Ahead of Toy Story 4‘s release, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visit Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.