Star Tracks - Thursday, June 12, 2008
CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT
Let the rumor mill stop churning: After avoiding each other at a slew of Hollywood events, Audrina Patridge and Lauren Conrad seem back to BFF status Wednesday during a night out at West Hollywood's Crown Bar.
MEDICAL MYSTERIES
What's John Mayer's remedy for having fun with the paparazzi? Experimental human growth hormones! The musician – and jokester – shares his "prescription" as he leaves a Beverly Hills medical office on Wednesday.
KARMA COMEDIANS
Justin Timberlake – who's shot down rumors that he's engaged and pregnant! – goes head-to-head (or is that back-to-back?) against costar, funnyman Mike Myers, during the Hollywood premiere of their new comedy, The Love Guru, Wednesday at Grauman's Chinese Theater.
IN THE MOUSE HOUSE
They're going to Disneyland! David and Victoria Beckham enjoy a family outing with their brood – Romeo, 5, Brooklyn, 9, and a tuckered-out Cruz, 3, being strolled by Dad – Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif.
A WEIGHTY ROLE
Talk about an extreme makeover: A heavier Matt Damon is hardly recognizable Wednesday on the Los Angeles set of his film The Informant. Based on a true story, the actor plays an employee who leaks information about a company’s price-fixing scam.
BROTHER'S KEEPER
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas suit up Wednesday with a bonus Jonas in the mix – little brother Frankie! – for the New York City premiere of their Disney Channel movie Camp Rock.
'LABOR' DAYS
Lindsay Lohan continues to set a good example, reporting for work Wednesday to the L.A. set of her latest comedy, Labor Pains.
HAPPY PLACE
Jessica Simpson, who's been riding high on the positive reaction to her new country single, lets the good times roll as she leaves Mexican eatery Dos Caminos Wednesday in New York City's SoHo neighborhood with mom Tina.
SPRING IN HER STEP
Kate Hudson is one happy woman as she dashes her way to a waiting car outside her New York apartment Wednesday before heading to The View, where she was grilled about her recent outings with Lance Armstrong.
WARM WELCOME
Pamela Anderson steps off the plane at London’s Heathrow Airport Wednesday and receives a heartfelt welcome from Alan Carr and Justin Lee Collins (not pictured), hosts of the British comedy show Friday Night Project.
SHE'S GOT CLASS
After going out for sushi with beau Joel Madden the night before, Nicole Richie buckles down Wednesday and attends traffic school in Los Angeles.
ALL WRAPPED UP
With only her baby bump as a giveaway, Minnie Driver stays under wraps Wednesday on the New York set of the movie Motherhood, which also stars Uma Thurman.
PERFECT LIFT
Becki Newton hitches a ride from her Ugly Betty costar Michael Urie Wednesday during a photo call for their hit series at the 2008 Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.
FAST TALKER
Dressed for success, Lauren Conrad squeezes in one last minute of chat time before slipping in the Los Angeles Four Seasons hotel Wednesday for a business meeting.
FRINGE FEST
Her boots are made for walking! Mischa Barton shakes her way into a New York office building Wednesday while out running errands.