Star Tracks: Thursday, June 11, 2009
CAPPED OFF
Robert Pattinson continues to keep his unruly hair hidden, showing off his sporty side with a baseball cap while out in New York City Wednesday night.
GRAND OLE TIME
Carrie Underwood scores yet another hit during the 19th Celebrity Softball Challenge at Nashville's Greer Stadium on Wednesday. The singer (who played for the Grand Ole Opry team) got in the swing of things with other country stars, including Vince Gill and Montgomery Gentry, at the ballgame, which raised funds for the cancer research charity City of Hope.
WHERE'S THE BRIEFS?
Dressed in a navy blue Giorgio Armani suit, David Beckham takes a time-out from the soccer field to unveil his new fall/winter Emporio Armani underwear ad at London's Selfridges department store on Thursday. "David has a great sense of style and is an inspiring role model," Armani said of Beckham. "This is what makes him the perfect partner for Emporio Armani underwear."
GOOD EATS
Cameron Diaz, who honored pal Jimmy Fallon during Monday's Webby Awards, is aglow after a dinner date Wednesday night at Italian eatery Morandi in New York City.
LADIES' NIGHT
Rihanna shows her support for pal Fergie at a bash Wednesday for the Black Eyed Peas' Target deluxe version of their album, The E.N.D., at New York City hot spot The Griffin. The singer – who learned the same day she'd have to testify against ex-beau Chris Brown – was also at the party with Aubrey "Drake" Graham, the Canadian rapper with whom she's recently been linked.
MAN OF 'STYLE'
Kanye West has a fashionable night with supermodel Chanel Iman at Men.Style.com's 3rd annual Women of Fashion event, which he hosted Wednesday at the New York Palace Hotel. The rapper – and budding designer – told PEOPLE at the event that "making art" is his main priority right now.
THE WRITE STUFF
GONE 'MAD'
Back with more secrets and scandals, Jon Hamm returns as his alter ego Don Draper Wednesday to film the new season of his Emmy-winning show Mad Men in Pasadena, Calif. The drama returns to AMC Aug. 16.
'SEOUL' GLOW
Megan Fox gets a grip on costar Shia LeBeouf Tuesday at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of their action flick Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. The friendly costars – who've been spending plenty of off-camera time together recently – hit the big screen in U.S. theaters on June 24.
CARRIED AWAY
What a life! Heather Graham gets a lift from four funnymen – (from left) Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, Justin Bartha and Zach Galifianakis – during the London premiere of their box office hit, The Hangover, on Wednesday.
MAKING THE CUT
No power tools here! Matthew McConaughey is quite the handy man, brandishing a handsaw while working on his Malibu, Calif., home on Wednesday.
MUM'S THE WORD
Teri Hatcher makes a point with her animated counterpart, Mother, during the Australian premiere of her stop-motion feature film, Coraline, Wednesday at the 2009 Sydney Film Festival.
CAN YOU HEAR HIM NOW?
With his controversial beard gone, a clean-shaven Penn Badgely stays connected while stepping out solo in New York City's Greenwich Village on Wednesday.
IN STORE
Kristin Davis puts her best face forward while promoting the Ahava skincare line Wednesday at Lord amp Taylor in New York City. The Sex and the City star is the celebrity spokesperson for the Israeli beauty line.
TRAVEL BUDDIES
Heather Locklear takes the lead Wednesday, making her her way through New York's John F. Kennedy Airport with boyfriend Jack Wagner.