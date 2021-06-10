Marc Anthony & Anthony Ramos Hit Tribeca Festival, Plus Andrew Rannells, Brian Austin Green and More
Hollywood Hunks
Marc Anthony and Anthony Ramos are in great spirits at the opening night premiere of In The Heights during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater in N.Y.C. on June 9.
Celeb Signing
Andrew Rannells signs his portrait at Los Angeles Confidential celebrates "Portraits of Pride" on June 9 in L.A.
Caffeine Run
Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharma Burgess stop for coffee with their pup in Malibu on June 9.
Set Sighting
Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free are seen filming scenes for Apple+'s Servant season 3 on June 9 in Philadelphia.
Chic & Stunning
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais arrives for an early dinner at Craig's on June 9 in West Hollywood.
Color Pop
Hailey Bieber steps out in a colorful oversized sweater in L.A. on June 9.
Big 3-0
Quincy Brown and Drake pose at Quincy's 30th birthday party on June 5 in Beverly Hills.
2 Thumbs Up
Baron Davis and David Arquette are all smiles at the Domino: Battle of the Bones premiere in L.A. on June 9.
Power Duo
Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton perform at the 2021 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9 in Nashville.
Lots of Love
Lin-Manuel Miranda gets a big hug from Leslie Grace at the In the Heights 2021 Tribeca Festival opening night premiere at the United Palace Theater on June 9 in N.Y.C.
Premiere Print
Sharon Stone looks amazing in a leopard-print ensemble on her way to the In the Heights premiere in N.Y.C. on June 9.
Friend Date
Minka Kelly heads out to eat and shop with a girlfriend in N.Y.C. on June 8.
City Chic
Kit Harington arrives at the 2021 Tribeca Festival Welcome Lunch at Pier 76 on June 9 in N.Y.C.
Keeping it Simple
Bella Hadid walks around Soho fresh faced and in all black on June 9 in N.Y.C.
Festival Fun
Tig Notaro finds a seat at the Tribeca Festival Welcome Lunch at Pier 76 on June 9 in N.Y.C.
Peace Out
Karlie Kloss poses for a photoshoot for her collaboration with Adidas on June 8 in N.Y.C.
Special Screening
Ted Lasso costars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt attend Apple's FYC Summer Screening Series on June 8 in L.A.
Seeing Double
Bryan Cranston poses with a cardboard cutout of himself while celebrating his Dos Hombres Mezcal at Stew Leonard's Wines & Spirits in Norwalk, Connecticut on June 7.
Put 'Em Up
Lamar Odom is seen training for a celebrity boxing match against Aaron Carter on June 8 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Cool Collab
H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton rock out during rehearsals for the CMT Music Awards on June 8 in Nashville.
Dinner Date
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is seen after a night out with his wife Lauren Hashian on June 8 in Beverly Hills.
Dynamic Duo
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway hold hands while filming a scene for WeCrashed on June 8 in N.Y.C.
On the Mic
Phylicia Rashad and Kristin Chenoweth take the stage during the "Broadway Is Back" segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 8 in N.Y.C.
On a Boat
Costars Sebastian Stan and Lily James get ready to film a boat scene for Pam and Tommy in L.A. on June 7.
Tennis Fan
Rami Malek arrives at the men's singles quarterfinal match at the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 8.
Premiere Pals
Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino bump elbows at a special preview screening of Marvel Studio's Loki, presented by Disney+, on June 8 in London.
Arts & Culture
Matilda De Angelis attends the Damien Hirst Archaeology now exhibition, sponsored by Prada, at Galleria Borghese on June 7 in Rome.
Airport Attire
Madonna arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. wearing a colorful dress paired with a black fedora on June 7.
Iconic Guest
Anthony Ramos makes a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 7 in N.Y.C.
Colorful Crew
Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell hangs with a handful of dancers while filming the finale to Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home in New York City's Times Square. The special will stream from broadwaycares.org at 9 pm. ET on June 20, and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Big Fan
Bradley Cooper claps it up courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Carpet Crew
Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus pose at the premiere of The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center in L.A. on June 7.
Hello Handsome
Luke Wilson looks sharp in a blue suit at the Fort Worth premiere of 12 Mighty Orphans at the ISIS Theater on June 7 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Sweet Selfies
Jordan Alexander and Eli Brown take selfies on set of the Gossip Girl reboot in Brooklyn on June 7.
Cute Costars
Nick Robinson and Kate Mara attend FX's A Teacher FYC drive-in screening and panel at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on June 7.
Out & About
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup take their dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Family Fun
John Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy have fun at The Lego Movie World at Legoland California Resort on June 5 in Carlsbad, California.
Shopping for a Cause
Nicky Hilton's French Sole line joins forces with Cara Cara to raise funds for Lifeway Network to combat human trafficking in June at her home in N.Y.C.
Must-Have Toys
Patrick Stump, composer and theme song vocalist for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, gets a first look at some of the new toys from Hasbro that are slated to come out later this summer.
Eco-Friendly
Goldie Hawn carries a reusable shopping bag while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Heat Wave
New mom Emma Roberts steps out for a sunny afternoon walk in Boston on June 7.
Fresh Faced
Jared Leto is seen without his trademark facial hair on the set of Apple TV+ series WeCrashed in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Cool & Comfy
Ashlee Simpson keeps things casual in an oversized Rolling Stones pullover while out and about in L.A. on June 7.
Color Pop
Lizzo shows off her street style in a pink cardigan, pink Prada bag and patchwork denim on June 6 after grabbing lunch in L.A.
Flower Power
Ricky Martin waves to fans as he arrives at The Ellen DeGeneres Show — where he surprised DeGeneres with over 3,000 flowers to congratulate her on over 3,000 episodes — for her June 7 show in Burbank, California.
Perfect 10
Simone Biles wows the crowd after competing in the vault at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas on June 6.
Italian Icon
Sophia Loren is honored with the keys to the city of Florence, Italy on June 5.
Home Again
Rosalía is spotted out and about back in her hometown outside of Barcelona on June 5.
'Normal' Night
Paul Mescal accepts the best actor award for his performance in Normal People at the BAFTA TV awards on June 6 in London.
Trophy Time
Michaela Coel takes home multiple awards for her series I May Destroy You, including best actress and best mini-series, at the BAFTA TV awards.
Break It Down
Paula Abdul joins members of Dance Dome LA to record dances for their social media channels at The Clubhouse Beverly Hills on June 6.
Well Suited
Michelle Williams takes the stage at the 2021 Virtual Essence Festival of Culture at UNO Lakefront Arena on June 6 in New Orleans.
Game Time
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are spotted taking in the game as the Atlanta Braves play against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 6 in Atlanta.
Family Time
Mario Lopez attends the 28th Annual Race to Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at the Rose Bowl with his wife Courtney and their son Dominic on June 4 in Pasadena, California.
Charming Chat
John Krasinski chats with Edgar Wright at the London Screening and Q&A for A Quiet Place Part II on June 6.
Sing It
Adam Lambert performs at the OUTLOUD: Raising Voices Pride Month Kickoff Concert on June 6 in L.A.
Date Night Done Right
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are spotted leaving their dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.
Live. Work. Pose.
Billy Porter celebrates the Pose finale at the FYC Drive-in Series in Pasadena.
Paint the Town Red
Bella Hadid steps out in a red tracksuit for a stroll around New York City.
Nothing But Nets
Beyoncé and Jay-Z get close at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in N.Y.C.
Famous 5eva
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett pose at the Let's Get This Show on the Street: New 42 Celebrates Arts Education on 42nd Street in Times Square.
Great at Love
A pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin grab groceries in Malibu.