Star Tracks - Thursday, June 1, 2006
ON THE MEND
Mischa Barton leaves a Toronto veterinarian's office Wednesday with her wounded puppy Ziggy, whose injured leg got a fashionable cast. The actress is in Canada filming the period drama Closing the Ring.
GOODY BAGS
Denise Richards takes 2-year-old daughter Sam along for a ride Wednesday to stock up on wrapping paper and gifts at a Los Angeles store. What's the occasion? Daughter Lola (with soon-to-be ex-husband Charlie Sheen) turns 1-year-old today.
GUY'S NIGHT OUT
Nick Lachey has plenty to smile about as he leaves a London restaurant on Wednesday: PEOPLE reports that he's been dating stylist Kim Kardashian for the past month. "They're sweet on each other," says a source.
BRIGHT OUTLOOK
On the same day, soon-to-be ex-wife Jessica Simpson goes on a shopping excursion in Beverly Hills. The singer-actress – who's nominated for two MTV Movie Awards – will also be a presenter at the June 3 event.
BATHING BEAUTY
Kristin Cavallari shows off her bikini bod before taking a dip in Oklahoma City, where she's shooting the thriller Fingerprints. The former Laguna Beach star may don short shorts to play Daisy Duke in a Dukes of Hazzard prequel.
SHORT LEASH
Mariah Carey makes walking her pup Jack look like a fabulous event outside her downtown New York City hotel on Wednesday. The diva is developing a new line of pet products for the pampered pooch called Pup Star.
READY, AIM, FIRE
Take that! Kirstie Alley engages in a little wet warfare with the paparazzi as she arrives at a Hollywood restaurant on Wednesday.
ROCK ON
Her fiancé Michael Bolton might be known for his romantic ballads, but Nicollette Sheridan's tee shows what kind of music gets her blood pumping at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
'LOST' & FOUND
On hiatus from filming Lost in Hawaii, Josh Holloway hits the mainland with wife Yessica for lunch at Hollywood's Cafe Med on Wednesday.
LUNCH DATES
Is something brewing? Natalie Portman and Jake Gyllenhaal are all smiles after eating at an English pub in New York City's West Village recently. Reps for both actors have no comment on the status of their relationship.
WALKING ON SUNSHINE
A pregnant Maggie Gyllenhaal – who's expecting her first child with fiancé Peter Sarsgaard – takes a sunny stroll in downtown New York City on Wednesday.
LONG AND SHORT
Vince Vaughn gets even with a pair of fans while filming a segment for Good Morning America on Wednesday. The 6'5" star is in New York City promoting his film The Break-Up with gal pal Jennifer Aniston.
MOMMY & ME
While her bodyguard "mannies" the stroller, Britney Spears takes charge of 9-month-old son Sean during an outing in Malibu on Tuesday.
'IDOL' CHATTER
Taylor Hicks turns on the charm during an appearance Wednesday on Good Morning America, where he performed his single "Do I Make You Proud." The American Idol winner will soon head home to Birmingham, Ala., for a short respite before heading out on tour this summer.
ROMAN HOLIDAY
After dining al fresco on pizza, Kate Bosworth and Orlando Bloom take to Rome's cobblestone streets to window-shop on Wednesday.
A FOND FAREWELL
Thanks for the memories: A misty-eyed Katie Couric is toasted Wednesday by her Today show colleagues during her final broadcast after 15 years on the air.