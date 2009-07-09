Star Tracks: Thursday, July 9, 2009
RUNNING MAN
He's got more than meets the eye! A buff Shia LaBeouf hits the ground running while working out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
BOHO BEAUTY
A summery Ashlee Simpson-Wentz flashes a smile while leaving a rehearsal in Studio City, Calif., on Tuesday. The new mom is returning to television this fall on the CW's new Melrose Place.
LOW RIDER
ON THE GO
A day after dining together at the Eiffel Tower – with big brother Sean Preston, 3½ (not pictured) – Britney Spears and son Jayden James, 2½, stick together while leaving their Paris hotel on Wednesday.
SHADY SISTERS
In oversized sunglasses, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian – who mourned family friend Michael Jackson at his memorial service Tuesday – step out in style for a little shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
DAMSEL IN DISTRESS
In pale distressed denim, Katie Holmes walks around the set of her latest movie, Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia, where she's been making a splash with her family.
HAIL THE QUEEN
She comes in peace! Queen Latifah shares her message with the crowd while leaving a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Wednesday.
BROTHERLY LOVE
She's in a Parker sandwich! Eva Longoria Parker helps her husband Tony Parker celebrate his brother Pierre's 23rd birthday at the VIP Room in Paris Wednesday night – a day after the couple rang in their second wedding anniversary.
SWEET STROLL
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban keep it casual on Wednesday while out shopping in New York City's West Village. The day before, the proud parents celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Sunday Rose.
GOOD SIGN
With just over a month before Project Runway premieres its sixth season, the show – which is relocating to Lifetime – is getting rave reviews from host Heidi Klum, who offers two thumbs up in front of her billboard in New York's Times Square on Wednesday.
HAVE MERCY
She's pretty in pink! Little Mercy James, 4, steps out in front of the Ritz Hotel in Paris with mom Madonna and siblings David Banda, 3, and Lourdes, 12, (not pictured) on Wednesday.
FACE OFF
Who's that girl? Lady Gaga hides her poker face on Tuesday during an appearance at a press conference in Floriana, Malta, where the singer was set to perform – along with the Black Eyed Peas and Metro Station – at the Isle of MTV concert on Wednesday.
ROCKER CHICK
Just call her G.I. Drew! A camouflaged Drew Barrymore mixes and matches her ensemble with a rocker T-shirt and metallic sunglasses during a stroll with pal Justin Long through New York's West Village on Tuesday.
ON DUTY
Back to work on her hit drama, Mariska Hargitay finds a partner in crime-fighting in Wentworth Miller on the New York City set of Law amp Order: SVU on Wednesday. The Prison Break hunk will guest star as a cop in the season premiere of the NBC show set to air Sept. 23.
FASHION FAN
Bonjour! Singer Kylie Minogue snags a seat in the front row at Jean-Paul Gaultier's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.