Ryan Gosling Shines on Set, Plus Garcelle Beauvais, the Cannes Film Festival and More

Set Dressing

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming The Grey Man on July 5 in Prauge. 

Pink Lady

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles. 

Triple Threat

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the After Yang photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

Capped Off

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends. 

Funny Faces

Credit: Christopher Polk / Polk Imaging

Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at The White Lotus premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California. 

Cheers to That

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.

Face Framing

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the Tout S'est Bien Passe photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

Walk About

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Colin Farrell arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 7 in Los Angeles. 

Going Green

Credit: MEGA

Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Marijo Cobretti/Splash News Online

Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

Behind the Mask

Bong Joon Ho masks up at Cannes Film Festival on July 7 in France.

Center Spotlight

Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Diane Kruger attends the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

Three's Company

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday on July 7 in Beverly Hills.

Color Pop 

Credit: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make a statement in bold patterns at Rita's rooftop party on July 6 in West Hollywood.

Making Waves

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Adam Driver greets photographers as he arrives at the Annette photo call during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6. 

Pattern Play

Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Ashley Park and Maria Bakalova strike a pose at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6. 

Fashion Favorite

Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty

Also at Paris Fashion Week: Salma Hayek, looking chic as she arrives at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show on July 7. 

Smiling Sailors

Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Sutton Foster is all smiles as she poses with the cast during a photo call for Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London on July 6. 

Summer Screening

Credit: Courtesy

Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper hang out with Noah Jupe and his mom Katy Cavanagh at the July 3 Cinespia screening of Dazed and Confused in L.A. 

Dressed For Success

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Tayshia Adams shows off her street style in knee-high boots on July 6 in N.Y.C. 

Quiet on Set 

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves is spotted filming the 4th installment of John Wick in Berlin on July 6.

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Startraksphoto

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard compete on Warner Bros. Television's Family Game Fight, premiering on August 11 on NBC.  

Peace Out 

Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jaime Camil flashes a peace sign while out and about on July 6 in L.A. 

Game Time

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah chat while watching the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament on July 7 in London.  

Poppin' Pink

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Spike Lee shines in all pink at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

Out & About

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sarah Silverman goes for a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 6.

Red Carpet Couple

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison embrace at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

Dior Darling

Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence sits front row during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

Lovers in Paris

Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry a kiss at the Louis Vuitton Parfum dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 5 in Paris.

City Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna drips in pearls as she heads to dinner at Carbone on July 6 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: SplashNews.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen filming on the set of Tuesday in London on July 5.

High Honors

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jodie Foster receives an honorary Palme d'Or during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6 in Cannes, France.

Retail Therapy

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in East Hampton, New York on July 5.

Stylish Duo

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.

Rockin' in the U.S.A.

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Feeling the Music

Credit: Henry Nicholls/Getty

Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Made in the Shades

JAY-Z and Jon Bon Jovi get together at Michael Rubin's First Annual Fourth of July White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, on July 4.

Friends Forever

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Brook Shields and Mariska Hargitay buddy up on July 5 at the Cinema Society & Synchrony screening of Black Widow in The Hamptons, New York.

Together Forever

Credit: Splash News Online

Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.

Sweet Snuggles

Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Bath Time

Credit: Mike/David Betteridge/SplashNews.com

Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.

Champagne Bubble Bath

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.

Je T'aime, Paris

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.

Wanda All Along

Credit: GCP/MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.

Roman Holiday

Credit: MEGA

Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.

Tennis Doubles

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.

Model Behavior

Credit: AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner shines in a metallic blue jacket for a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez.

Aced It!

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton removes her sunglasses to get a good look at the Wimbledon players in London, England.

On the Run

Credit: MEGA

Adam Levine sprints through Miami during a workout on July 2.

Fierce Fashion

Credit: The Image Direct

Lady Gaga takes glam to the next level with her patterned blouse with oversized sleeves on July 2 in N.Y.C.

Under Wraps

Credit: The Image Direct

Tessa Thompson rocks a head scarf and mask while out in Hollywood on July 2.

Out & About

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zoey Deutch steps out in L.A. in a flannel and leggings on July 2.

On the Mic

Credit: COurtesy

Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage during the Naval Station San Diego stop with United Service Organizations and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten to visit military installations around the country on June 29.

She's Beauty, She's Grace

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lady Gaga wears a gorgeous white gown and waves to fans while out in midtown N.Y.C. on July 1.

Fan Favorite

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo signs autographs and takes photos with fans outside of Craig's in West Hollywood on July 1.

Vacation Mode

Credit: IMP FEATURES / BACKGRID

Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands while out in Mykonos, Greece on June 29.

All Smiles

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Queen Elizabeth II visits the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on June 2 in Windsor, England.

Dreamy Date

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Ciara and Russell Wilson cuddle up while enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy on July 1.

Fine Dining

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Alicia Vikander attends the Haute-Joaillerie dinner at La Vigie Restaurant on July 1 in Monaco.

Summer Style

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Rita Ora steps out wearing a floral dress and fuzzy sandals in West Hollywood on July 1.

Total Transformation

Credit: APEX / MEGA

Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of Pam and Tommy on June 30.

Keeping It Casual

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.

Queens Unite

Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.

Dinner Date

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.

Lots of Love

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.

