Ryan Gosling Shines on Set, Plus Garcelle Beauvais, the Cannes Film Festival and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Set Dressing
Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming The Grey Man on July 5 in Prauge.
Pink Lady
Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles.
Triple Threat
Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the After Yang photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Capped Off
Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends.
Funny Faces
Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at The White Lotus premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Cheers to That
Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.
Face Framing
Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the Tout S'est Bien Passe photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Walk About
Colin Farrell arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 7 in Los Angeles.
Going Green
Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.
Gorgeous Glam
Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.
Behind the Mask
Bong Joon Ho masks up at Cannes Film Festival on July 7 in France.
Center Spotlight
Diane Kruger attends the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 7.
Three's Company
Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday on July 7 in Beverly Hills.
Color Pop
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make a statement in bold patterns at Rita's rooftop party on July 6 in West Hollywood.
Making Waves
Adam Driver greets photographers as he arrives at the Annette photo call during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.
Pattern Play
Ashley Park and Maria Bakalova strike a pose at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6.
Fashion Favorite
Also at Paris Fashion Week: Salma Hayek, looking chic as she arrives at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show on July 7.
Smiling Sailors
Sutton Foster is all smiles as she poses with the cast during a photo call for Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London on July 6.
Summer Screening
Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper hang out with Noah Jupe and his mom Katy Cavanagh at the July 3 Cinespia screening of Dazed and Confused in L.A.
Dressed For Success
Tayshia Adams shows off her street style in knee-high boots on July 6 in N.Y.C.
Quiet on Set
Keanu Reeves is spotted filming the 4th installment of John Wick in Berlin on July 6.
Sweet Smooch
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard compete on Warner Bros. Television's Family Game Fight, premiering on August 11 on NBC.
Peace Out
Jaime Camil flashes a peace sign while out and about on July 6 in L.A.
Game Time
Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah chat while watching the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament on July 7 in London.
Poppin' Pink
Spike Lee shines in all pink at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.
Out & About
Sarah Silverman goes for a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 6.
Red Carpet Couple
Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison embrace at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.
Dior Darling
Jennifer Lawrence sits front row during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.
Lovers in Paris
Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry a kiss at the Louis Vuitton Parfum dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 5 in Paris.
City Chic
Rihanna drips in pearls as she heads to dinner at Carbone on July 6 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen filming on the set of Tuesday in London on July 5.
High Honors
Jodie Foster receives an honorary Palme d'Or during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6 in Cannes, France.
Retail Therapy
Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in East Hampton, New York on July 5.
Stylish Duo
Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.
Rockin' in the U.S.A.
Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Feeling the Music
Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.
Made in the Shades
JAY-Z and Jon Bon Jovi get together at Michael Rubin's First Annual Fourth of July White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, on July 4.
Friends Forever
Brook Shields and Mariska Hargitay buddy up on July 5 at the Cinema Society & Synchrony screening of Black Widow in The Hamptons, New York.
Together Forever
Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.
Sweet Snuggles
Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Bath Time
Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.
Champagne Bubble Bath
Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.
Je T'aime, Paris
Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.
Wanda All Along
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.
Roman Holiday
Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.
Tennis Doubles
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.
Model Behavior
Kendall Jenner shines in a metallic blue jacket for a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez.
Aced It!
Kate Middleton removes her sunglasses to get a good look at the Wimbledon players in London, England.
On the Run
Adam Levine sprints through Miami during a workout on July 2.
Fierce Fashion
Lady Gaga takes glam to the next level with her patterned blouse with oversized sleeves on July 2 in N.Y.C.
Under Wraps
Tessa Thompson rocks a head scarf and mask while out in Hollywood on July 2.
Out & About
Zoey Deutch steps out in L.A. in a flannel and leggings on July 2.
On the Mic
Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage during the Naval Station San Diego stop with United Service Organizations and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten to visit military installations around the country on June 29.
She's Beauty, She's Grace
Lady Gaga wears a gorgeous white gown and waves to fans while out in midtown N.Y.C. on July 1.
Fan Favorite
Lizzo signs autographs and takes photos with fans outside of Craig's in West Hollywood on July 1.
Vacation Mode
Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands while out in Mykonos, Greece on June 29.
All Smiles
Queen Elizabeth II visits the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on June 2 in Windsor, England.
Dreamy Date
Ciara and Russell Wilson cuddle up while enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy on July 1.
Fine Dining
Alicia Vikander attends the Haute-Joaillerie dinner at La Vigie Restaurant on July 1 in Monaco.
Summer Style
Rita Ora steps out wearing a floral dress and fuzzy sandals in West Hollywood on July 1.
Total Transformation
Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of Pam and Tommy on June 30.
Keeping It Casual
A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Queens Unite
Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Dinner Date
Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Lots of Love
Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.