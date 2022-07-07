Celebrity

Sam Heughan Gets a Degree in Scotland, Plus Travis Barker, Damian Lewis, Kate Beckinsale and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 07, 2022 06:00 AM

Congrats, Grad!

Credit: Wattie Cheung/MEGA

Outlander's Sam Heughan earns his honorary degree in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 7. 

Back to Business

Credit: MEGA

Travis Barker is back in action on July 6, stepping out of a music studio in L.A. following his recent hospitalization. 

Feeling Happy

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Damian Lewis makes it official with his new girlfriend, The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart, at an event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6. 

Sparkle Motion

Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty

Kate Beckinsale sports a corset top and dazzling diamonds for the opening of the David Yurman Paris flagship store on July 6 in France. 

Fashionable Friends

Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty

Also arriving at the David Yurman Paris flagship opening on July 6: models Coco Rocha and Alessandra Ambrósio. 

Run Along

Credit: Daily Stardust/Backgrid

Colin Farrell breaks a sweat while running in Los Angeles on July 5. 

On Red Alert

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Natalie Portman dazzles on July 7 at a Rome photo call for Thor: Love and Thunder. 

Kiss Me, Kate

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince William gets a kiss from Kate Middleton on July 6 during the Royal Charity Polo Cup in England. 

Metal Man

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Vince Vaughn serves as World Series of Poker master of ceremonies at Bally's Las Vegas on July 6. 

Put a Bow on It

Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca/Sipa USA

Pom Klementieff stops for the cameras outside the Viktor and Rolf Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6. 

Big Bling

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Maluma shows off his unique jewelry on July 6 during the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. 

All Dressed Up

Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty

Liv Lo and Henry Golding get glam on July 6 for a party celebrating the David Yurman Paris Flagship grand opening at The Louvre. 

Sea Him Go

Credit: The Image Direct

John Slattery catches a wave in The Hamptons, New York, on July 6.

Pregnant Pause

Credit: Backgrid

Ashley Greene lets her bump lead the way during a walk around L.A. on July 6.

French Kiss

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a smooch outside of the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6. 

Color Wonder

Credit: Zapata/MEGA

Cardi B gets goofy on July 1 while out in N.Y.C. 

Horse Play

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Prince William is poised for victory on July 6 while competing in the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Egham, England. 

Double Take

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan crack up on the N.Y.C. set of Maestro on July 6. 

Puff Piece

Credit: Backgrid

Naomi Campbell is ready to go backstage at the July 6 Balenciaga fashion show in Paris. 

Love All

Credit: KIERAN GALVIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

David Beckham and his mother Sandra West attend the July 6 women's quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London. 

All Tied Up

Credit: X17

Ben Affleck is ready for business on the Los Angeles set of his new film on July 6. 

Bridging the Gap

Credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Leon Bridges sings in style on July 5 during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin, Germany. 

Close Call

Credit: Backgrid

Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen hop off a helicopter while filming Book Club 2 in Rome on July 6.

Picture Perfect

Credit: The IMage Direct

Bella Hadid has some fun with the cameras outside the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6. 

Funny Faces

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Natalie Portman has some fun with photographers on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rita Ora gives Taika Waititi a kiss at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London on July 5. 

Pink Lady

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Serena Williams stands tall on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.

Back in Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Tom Holland crosses the street outside Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on July 5 while filming scenes for The Crowded Room.

Play It Again

Credit: Hue Unlimited for Spotify

Issa Rae kicks back at Spotify's House of Are & Be on July 2 during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Step and Repeat

Credit: Courtesy of Ford

Sherri Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray stop by the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans to discuss her new nationally syndicated daytime talk show, SHERRI.

Family Ties

Credit: Courtesy Ford

Bobby Brown and his family take the spotlight on the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Dance Party

Credit: Tyler Kaufman/Getty

Janelle Monáe and friends hit the dance floor at Grey Goose Essences Presents: The Main Character at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. 

Bayou Bliss

Credit: Courtesy of Disney Parks

Jenifer Lewis performs at Preservation Hall in New Orleans during Disney Parks' announcement of their upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, during the Essence Festival in New Orleans. 

Paris Match

Credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Lesley Manville keeps it moving at a Hamptons, New York, screening of Focus Features' Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at The Maidstone.

Practice Makes Perfect

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo warms up for PBS' A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C., on July 3. 

Hi Times

Credit: MEGA

Jared Leto spends the day at Club 55 while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 4. 

Tennis, Anyone?

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William share a smile while attending day nine of Wimbledon on July 5 in London.

A Good Morning

Credit: Backgrid

Vivica A. Fox waves to fans on July 5 while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. 

Made in the Shade(s)

Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty

James Righton and Keira Knightley sit front-row at the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. 

In the Pocket

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. 

Here to Help

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla open BBC Wales' new headquarters in Cardiff on July 5. 

Dream Duet

Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio perform onstage at the 2022 Let Freedom Sing! Music City concert on July 4 in Nashville. 

Shoulder On

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Tessa Thompson keeps it high-fashion on July 4 while arriving to a hotel in London.

Set Dressing

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Bradley Cooper gets back into character as Leonard Bernstein on the set of Maestro in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on July 4. 

Feeling Free

Credit: The Surf Lodge

Rosario Dawson gets moving on July 3 as her Studio 189 joins Bloomingdale's at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, for a party celebrating the limited-edition AQUA partnership AKUA. 

Summer Vacation

Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn step out for a stroll on July 3 while vacationing in Ravello, Italy. 

High Kick

Lil' Kim kicks off a performance with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3 in New Orleans.

Bright Spot

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish is all smiles in head-to-toe yellow while attending the Disney Influencer Panel at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 3.

Miami Nights

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 3 in Florida.

Name in Lights

Credit: Courtesy

Heidi Klum poses in front of a billboard of her painting in New York City's Times Square during Ape Fest. 

Photo Finish

Credit: Peter Morrison/AP/Shutterstock

Bill Murray snaps a photo with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am charity golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, on July 2.

Stage Right

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 3 in London. 

Game Day Ready

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC

Sienna Miller arrives for Wimbledon 2022 day 7 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3 in London.

Dinner à Deux

Credit: TPG/BACKGRID

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor hold hands after dining at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 2.

Going Incognito

Credit: Nick England/Getty Images for AMEX

Natalie Portman keeps it casual while attending American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 2 in London.

Beach Bum

Credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shares a smile while enjoying a beach walk in Saint-Tropez, France, with a friend on July 2.

Say It Loud, Say It Proud!

Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

The cast of Heartstopper (from left) Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft, attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary Parade on July 2.

Batter Up

Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Prime Video

Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden attend Prime Video's A League of Their Own Special Screening on July 2 in Rockford, Illinois.

Back on Stage

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty for Adele

Adele performs on stage as American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1 in London.

Guest of Honor

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty for CMPR Inc.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Janet Jackson attend the "Be Bold" Dinner Series, honoring Jackson and presented by Coca-Cola, at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 1 in Louisiana.

Tom Says 'Hello'

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty for AMEX

Tom Cruise attends American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on July 1. 

Musical Duo

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1 in New Orleans.

Celeb Night Out

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty for Essence

Tamron Hall, Marsai Martin and KeKe Palmer attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans.

To the Left

Credit: BACKGRID

Pals Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are in sync on June 30 on the Los Angeles set of their new film.

London Looks

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive in style at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30 in London.

True Blue

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rob Lowe flashes a smile at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 30.

Shimmer and Shine

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Chrishell Stause goes glam on June 30 at the Los Angeles opening night performance of Moulin Rogue! The Musical.

Affecting Change

Credit: Action Press/MediaPunch

George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.

A Hero's Welcome

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disney Resorts

Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. 

Flower Child

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 30.

