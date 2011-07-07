Star Tracks: Thursday, July 7, 2011

HIVE RISE

Credit: Stephen Morrison/EPA/Landov

Lady Gaga continues to promote Born This Way in Asia, making a stop in Singapore Thursday, where she debuted a Marge Simpson-inspired beehive.

GOT A HUNCH?

Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty

Holy, Hermione! Emma Watson (in Oscar de la Renta) basks in the fandemonium Thursday at the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in London's Trafalgar Square.

BLING IT ON

Credit: Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin

It's not all for new mom Mariah Carey, who takes time out from tending to her twins Wednesday in New York City.

NORTHERN STAR

Credit: S Fernandez/Splash News Online

There's another Brit in Canada! Robert Pattinson syncs up with Canuck fans Thursday after shooting scenes for his new movie, Cosmopolis, in Toronto.

MOMMY MODE

Credit: Fame

Expectant mom Jessica Alba sticks close to her favorite girl, 3-year-old daughter Honor, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

SOME LIKE IT YACHT

Credit: Lee Thompson/Sipa

Kate Moss and new husband Jamie Hince take to the Mediterranean Sea – and show off their British pride – while honeymooning in Corsica, France, on Wednesday.

FIT TO PRINT

Credit: Martin Karius/Startraks

Pippa Middleton shakes up her elegant summer style with a bright French Connection dress Thursday during a coffee run in London.

TOTE-ALLY CHIC

Credit: Ramey

Newly single Ashlee Simpson continues to assert her independence by carting her own luggage Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport.

ANIMAL MAGNETISM

Credit: Fame

Leslie Bibb, Rosario Dawson and Kevin James monkey around on the red carpet Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of their film, Zookeeper, which hits theaters Friday.

LUCKY STRIKES

Credit: INF

She's Hollywood's top-earning actress and a top-notch mom! Angelina Jolie takes twins Knox and Vivienne, who turn 3 next week, to Eden Super Bowl Wednesday in St. Julian's, Malta, where the family is spending the summer while dad Brad Pitt is shooting his new film.

BELLY BASICS

Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Newlywed and mom-to-be Lily Allen flaunts her burgeoning baby bump in a flowing tunic and jeans while taking a walk in London on Wednesday.

STICKING TOGETHER

Credit: Anthony Bolante/Reuters/Landov

Despite the baby bombshell news, Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault hold steady Wednesday in Sun Valley, Idaho, where the couple attended the Allen and Company conference.

BRITISH VOGUING

Credit: Splash News Online

A fashionably chic Kelly Osbourne attends the launch party for The Huffington Post's U.K. edition Wednesday in London, where the star joined founder Arianna Huffington in a panel discussion.

LANDING GEAR

Credit: Flynet

A fresh-faced Kim Kardashian turns down the star wattage – except for her engagement bling! – as she makes her way through LAX on Wednesday.

CAN'T GET ENOUGH?

Credit: Fame

After rocking out in France, Black Eyed Peas bandmates Fergie, Taboo and apl.de.ap strike a pose before their performance at London's Alton Towers Resort on Wednesday.

PUMPED UP

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

Halle Berry shows off her breezy summer style while stopping at a gas station in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

