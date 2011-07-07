Star Tracks: Thursday, July 7, 2011
HIVE RISE
GOT A HUNCH?
Holy, Hermione! Emma Watson (in Oscar de la Renta) basks in the fandemonium Thursday at the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in London's Trafalgar Square.
BLING IT ON
It's not all for new mom Mariah Carey, who takes time out from tending to her twins Wednesday in New York City.
NORTHERN STAR
There's another Brit in Canada! Robert Pattinson syncs up with Canuck fans Thursday after shooting scenes for his new movie, Cosmopolis, in Toronto.
MOMMY MODE
Expectant mom Jessica Alba sticks close to her favorite girl, 3-year-old daughter Honor, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
SOME LIKE IT YACHT
Kate Moss and new husband Jamie Hince take to the Mediterranean Sea – and show off their British pride – while honeymooning in Corsica, France, on Wednesday.
FIT TO PRINT
Pippa Middleton shakes up her elegant summer style with a bright French Connection dress Thursday during a coffee run in London.
TOTE-ALLY CHIC
Newly single Ashlee Simpson continues to assert her independence by carting her own luggage Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport.
ANIMAL MAGNETISM
Leslie Bibb, Rosario Dawson and Kevin James monkey around on the red carpet Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of their film, Zookeeper, which hits theaters Friday.
LUCKY STRIKES
She's Hollywood's top-earning actress and a top-notch mom! Angelina Jolie takes twins Knox and Vivienne, who turn 3 next week, to Eden Super Bowl Wednesday in St. Julian's, Malta, where the family is spending the summer while dad Brad Pitt is shooting his new film.
BELLY BASICS
Newlywed and mom-to-be Lily Allen flaunts her burgeoning baby bump in a flowing tunic and jeans while taking a walk in London on Wednesday.
STICKING TOGETHER
Despite the baby bombshell news, Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault hold steady Wednesday in Sun Valley, Idaho, where the couple attended the Allen and Company conference.
BRITISH VOGUING
A fashionably chic Kelly Osbourne attends the launch party for The Huffington Post's U.K. edition Wednesday in London, where the star joined founder Arianna Huffington in a panel discussion.
LANDING GEAR
A fresh-faced Kim Kardashian turns down the star wattage – except for her engagement bling! – as she makes her way through LAX on Wednesday.
CAN'T GET ENOUGH?
After rocking out in France, Black Eyed Peas bandmates Fergie, Taboo and apl.de.ap strike a pose before their performance at London's Alton Towers Resort on Wednesday.
PUMPED UP
Halle Berry shows off her breezy summer style while stopping at a gas station in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.