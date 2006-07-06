Star Tracks - Thursday, July 6, 2006
LEADER OF THE PACK
Jake Gyllenhaal leads the way for a group of avid cyclists, including Matthew McConaughey (left) and Lance Armstrong (inset) as the pals wind their way through traffic – and eventually the hills – of Malibu on Wednesday.
DOWN TIME
Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, Armstrong's former fiancée, Sheryl Crow, takes a breather with her canine companion Rex before hitting the stage in Toronto. The singer is back on tour after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
MOVIN' ON
With his divorce from Jessica Simpson finalized, Nick Lachey shows no signs of exit wounds while stepping out in New York City with gal pal Vanessa Minnillo on Monday. The duo were later spotted kissing and cuddling at Big Apple club Butter.
THE TWO STEP
Heather Locklear keeps a friendly distance from David Spade as they leave Beverly Hills eatery Maestro, where they dined à deux on Wednesday. The pair recently headed to Las Vegas for a Steve Miller Band concert, PEOPLE reports.
LOVE SCENE
Jenny McCarthy and main squeeze Jim Carrey admire the view during a beachside stroll in Malibu on Wednesday. The couple have been quietly dating since December.
MYSTERY MAN
Keanu Reeves flashes a winning grin at the New York premiere of his film A Scanner Darkly on Wednesday. "He's very personable, and he's a great guy," the movie's director Richard Linklater tells PEOPLE of his star. "But ... he's a bit of a mystery."
THROUGH THICK & THIN
American Idol stars Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard get fan-friendly Monday while showing their support for another AI vet, Kelly Clarkson, during the Raleigh, N.C., stop of her Addicted tour.
URBAN LIVING
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman settle into their second week of wedded bliss with an early evening walk through Nashville's Centennial Park on Tuesday. The newlyweds celebrated the Fourth of July with a quiet dinner at local restaurant J. Alexander's.
BATHING BEAUTY
Kate Hudson makes a splash in an itsy bitsy bikini during a wet-and-wild Independence Day in Malibu.
PEDAL PUSHERS
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts are in tandem as they brave the busy New York City streets during a steamy ride on Monday.
SCARLET FEVER
A Christian Dior-clad Mischa Barton has us seeing red at the design house's runway show in Paris on Wednesday. Also in attendance at the fashion event: Liv Tyler and Ivana Trump.
IN THE BLACK
Drew Barrymore flaunts her slender frame at the Christian Dior show. While in Paris, the actress has been making the scene with pals Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake.
UNDERNEATH IT ALL
Carmen Electra goes from sugar to spice Wednesday on the London set of her comedy I Want Candy, in which she plays a porn star.
HORSING AROUND
Pharrell Williams gets the royal treatment from Prince William at Wednesday's Audi Polo Challenge Cup in Berkshire, England. The hip-hopper watched the prince hit the field in the charity match.