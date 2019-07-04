Pink Puts on a Show in France, Plus John Stamos, Andrew Garfield and More

Beautiful Trauma World Tour
Pink lights up the stage in Nanterre, France at the U Arena on Wednesday.
Double Trouble
Stella Maxwell and Winnie Harlow match in baby blue at the HUGO launch party at Wriezener Karree on Wednesday in Berlin.
Legs for Days
Rita Ora stuns on the blue carpet at the Thomas Sabo x Rita Ora press cocktail event at Stadtbad Oderberger on Wednesday in Berlin.
Sizzling Summer
Rachel McCord poses in a red hot swimsuit for July 4th at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
French Finds
Mandy Moore arrives in Paris to celebrate Net-A-Porter’s collection of high end jewelry on Wednesday.
All American
Lil Nas X wears red, white and blue to visit Country Hits Radio studios on Thursday in London.
On the Move
Justin Bieber grabs two drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Stars and Stripes
John Stamos and Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie hit the podium during A Capitol Fourth rehearsals on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Hair with Flair
Halsey dons a blue wig for her MTV Miaw performance in São Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday.
Mid-Week Mood
Andrew Garfield is all smiles as he steps out in L.A. on Wednesday.
Her Heart Will Go On
Céline Dion sports a lookalike version of the iconic Titanic necklace while leaving her Paris hotel on Wednesday.
Style Eyes
Designer Valentino Garavani and Gwyneth Paltrow share a moment backstage at Valentino’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
Catwalk Queen
Coco Rocha strikes a pose on the Jean Paul Gaultier runway on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.
Family in France
Also in Paris, Chanel Iman, husband Sterling Shepard and their daughter Cali Clay attend the Bonpoint show on Wednesday.
(Hot) Dog Days
Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo light the Empire State Building on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s 2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in N.Y.C.
Bigger the Better
Christina Aguilera reps Jean Paul Gaultier at his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.
Couture Queen
Céline Dion makes a showstopping entrance at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show on Tuesday in Paris.
Beachy Keen
Iskra Lawrence looks radiant in a blue bikini while playing frisbee with friends at the Jersey Shore on Monday.
Lasting Legacy
Prince Harry poses with a group of mentors while honoring his mother’s legacy during The Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit at The Banking Hall on Tuesday in London.
Out of Office
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend go for a romantic stroll after a dinner date in Portofino, Italy, on Tuesday.
Color Coordinated Crew
Alexander Skarsgard sits beside Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Cowgirl Chic
Sara Sampaio gives off country-meets-city vibes backstage after the Giorgio Armani Privé show on Tuesday in Paris.
Turn About
Zendaya attends the Giorgio Armani Privé show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Made in the Shade(s)
Sam Claflin and Tess Daly attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Wednesday.
California Cool
Sharon Stone steps out in sunny L.A. on Tuesday, dressed in a gray long-sleeve top, summery skirt and combat boots.
A Good Sign
Patti LaBelle proudly shows off the street sign for Philadelphia’s Broad Street during the ceremony honoring her by renaming the section between Spruce and Locust Street “Patti LaBelle Way” on Tuesday.
Long Locks
Kate Bosworth shows off her sleek ponytail at the Veuve Clicquot Woman Awards at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney on Tuesday.
Beauty and Brains
Future lawyer Kim Kardashian West carries an armful of books while heading to a Los Angeles law office on Tuesday.
Set Life
Katy Perry dons a yellow one-piece swimsuit while filming a music video in Hawaii on Tuesday.
Model Siblings
Anwar Hadid and sister Gigi pose together at a Vogue dinner during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Stars in Stripes
Bill Murray films his latest movie, On the Rocks, directed by Sofia Coppola, in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Excellent!
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves suit up to film their new Bill and Ted movie in L.A. on Tuesday.
Walk the Walk
Newlywed Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps it moving on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Patterns on Patterns
Thomas Jane and Anne Heche visit the Klambt Style Cocktail party during Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 at Canteen in Germany on Tuesday.
You Go Girls
Whitney Cummings and Maria Menounos attend the 2019 Girlboss Rally at UCLA over the weekend.
Shoulder On
Chris Paul and Aaron Rodgers host the Baha Mar Showdown, a celebrity golf showcase by Turner Sports and CAA Sports, at Royal Blue Golf Course in The Bahamas over the weekend.
Face Off
Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder cozy up for a photo at the Giambattista Valli dinner during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Caped Couture
Shailene Woodley steps out in a chic blazer dress with a pleated cape at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Draped in Dior
Gal Gadot waves to the crowd outside of the Christian Dior show on Monday.
Game, Set, Match
Janelle Monáe is a hit at the Evian Live Young suite at Wimbledon on Monday in England.
Man of the Hour
Honoree Ralph Fiennes poses for photographers at the CineMerit Gala during the Munich Film Festival at Gasteig on Monday in Germany.
Fashion Files
Mandy Moore, Coco Rocha and Pixie Lott sit front row during Paris Fashion Week’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday.
Party in Paradise
Anne Heche and boyfriend Thomas Jane couple up at the 7 Pines Resort in Ibiza on Monday.
Beach Babe
Sofia Richie poses in a LBD and snakeskin boots to celebrate her campaign with Frankies Bikinis at Nobu Malibu on Monday in California.
Cozy Couple
Brooklyn Beckham smiles with girlfriend Hana Cross at the launch of Wonderland Magazine’s Summer 2019 issue at Sexy Fish on Monday in London.
Musical Moves
Rachel McAdams wheels a suitcase and guitar through Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday.
Darling Details
Marisa Tomei shines in a beaded corset dress and feathered skirt at the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Sidewalk Cruiser
Andy Cohen takes the new Buzz E-bike out for a spin on Monday in N.Y.C.
Bookish Beauty
Margot Robbie looks elegant in head-to-toe Chanel at a photo call ahead of the Chanel Women’s Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Haute Couture show in Paris on Tuesday.
Medicine Matters
Queen Letizia of Spain attends a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) on Monday in Madrid.
Parisian Street Style
Gwyneth Paltrow cools down with an iced drink while out and about in Paris on Monday.
Music Man
DJ Pauly D takes the turntables at The Grand in Boston for an early birthday celebration (he turns 39 on July 5).
Sealed with a Kiss
Nicole Kidman receives Taormina Arte Award during the 65th Taormina Film Fest 2019 ceremony in Italy on Monday.
Heart and Seoul
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal crack up at a press conference for Spider-Man: Far From Home in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday.
Minnie Me
Heidi Klum and Minnie Mouse get their model moves on during Klum’s visit to The Lion King & Jungle Festival Parade at Disneyland Paris on Saturday.
Mama on the Move
Pregnant Shay Mitchell runs errands in N.Y.C. on Sunday, two days after announcing her baby news.
Going for Gold
Lady Gaga shines while leaving her New York City hotel on Monday.
Two Faced
Antonio Banderas signs a photo of himself on Monday at the Cine Merit Award Filmfest 2019 in Munich, Germany.
Good Balance
Lucy Hale takes her drinks to go during a walk around L.A. on Monday.
Piano Man
Jeff Goldblum performs on stage at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Monday in London.
Cheers to That
Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook toast the start of summer at Rove presents DJ Cassidy & Celia Babini at The Surf Lodge, in Montauk, New York, on Saturday.
Fast Friends
Costars Jason Statham and Idris Elba speak at a screening of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw during Comic Con in Cologne, Germany, on Friday.
Parents with Pride
David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and their twins Gideon and Harper celebrate World Pride in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Spicing Up Pride
Mel C and Sink the Pink perform at the World Pride closing ceremony in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.