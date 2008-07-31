Star Tracks - Thursday, July 31, 2008
JUMP TO IT
It's back in the pool for Audrina Patridge, who takes the plunge Wednesday at the DKNY Jeans Beach House in Malibu.
WALK, DO NOT RUN
Pedestrian crossing! Katie Holmes exercises caution, making sure the coast is clear before crossing one of New York City's busy streets Thursday during a day of errands.
PUMP UP THE VOLUME
New mom Christina Aguilera models crimped hair that's downright electrifying while doing a photo shoot Wednesday in Los Angeles.
DINE 'N DASH
Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick, who will soon embark on a late summer getaway to Ireland, brave the crowds after dining é deux in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.
LATE-NIGHT DATE
A newly engaged Maria Bello happily keeps fiancé Bryn Mooser close by Wednesday after making an appearance on the Late Show with Conan O'Brien in New York City. The actress was promoting her latest action flick The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
MUSCLE TEE
A buff Benjamin Bratt is ready for his workout Wednesday as he and wife Talisa Soto (not pictured) head to an L.A. gym. The former Law amp Order star recently returned to TV as a recovering drug addict who becomes an interventionist in the AampE drama The Cleaner.
EYE CANDY
Ashley Tisdale keeps her eyes peeled on boyfriend Jared Murillo Wednesday as the pair make a supermarket stop at a local Trader Joe's in Toluca Lake, Calif.
SNAP HAPPY
Mary-Kate Olsen works a baggy look while playing photographer during a shopping excursion to a Hollywood shop on Wednesday.
TOY STORY
Amid talk of baby No. 2, Naomi Watts keeps son Alexander Pete – who turned 1 on July 26 – entertained Wednesday while walking in New York City.
COFFEE BREAK
Super-size him! Armed with a large iced coffee, there's no chance daddy-to-be Ben Affleck will get sleepy during his caffeinated stroll through Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday.
FORTUNE TELLING
After revealing a few of her style secrets, The Hills star Lauren Conrad looks to uncover secrets of another kind, reportedly visiting a West Hollywood psychic on Tuesday.
ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY
Heidi Klum, who will cohost this year's Emmy Awards, gathers her loved ones, including husband Seal, son Henry, 2, daughter Leni, 4, and 20-month-old Johan, for a family portrait Tuesday on Rome's famed Spanish Steps, the Piazza di Spagna.
CURVES AHEAD
Pamela Anderson flaunts her famous hourglass figure in a tight white dress Wednesday, as she heads into New York's Ed Sullivan Theater for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.
STOP & SHOP
Across the Atlantic Ocean, Anderson's ex-husband Kid Rock relishes in a successful shopping trip through the streets of Saint-Tropez, France, on Tuesday.
'LOST' & FOUND
Corey Feldman shows off his latest project – the DVD for his horror film Lost Boys: The Tribe (reprising his Edgar Frog role from the 1987 original movie) – during his appearance Tuesday at a Virgin Megastore in Hollywood. The actor recently opened up to PEOPLE about his bitter feud with ex-BFF and Two Coreys costar, Corey Haim.