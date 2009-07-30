Star Tracks: Thursday, July 30, 2009

JOY RIDER

Gwen Stefani holds onto mohawked son Kingston's scooter while the 3-year-old tot plays near their hotel in Irvine, Calif., where the singer is on a tour stop with No Doubt.

IN THE 'HOOD'

Meanwhile, Gwen's husband Gavin Rossdale relaxes nearby with Kingston's little brother Zuma, 11 months, in Irvine, Calif., on Wednesday.

ON HIS OWN

Chace Crawford mugs for the camera at New York's Thompson Hotel Wednesday during the launch party for the Blackberry Tour Smartphone from Sprint. The Gossip Girl star, who returns for the third season of his show on Sept. 14, told PEOPLE he's been shopping for his new Manhattan bachelor pad.

FLOATATION DEVICE

With a perfectly pink balloon leading the way, Jessica Alba enjoys a casual shopping trip with daughter Honor Marie, 13 months, Wednesday in West Hollywood.

OVER THE HILL

Katie Holmes and her wide-eyed daughter Suri, 3, find themselves under the protective cover of a friend Thursday while strolling the Melbourne, Australia, set of Don't Be Afraid of the Dark.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Gwyneth Paltrow cuts a chic figure in a sparkling cutout Preen dress Wednesday during the Children of the City "Champions of Hope" gala at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City.

SIGN OF THE TIMES

Former Sexiest Man Alive Matt Damon flashes his famous smile while signing autographs Wednesday at the Langham Huntington Hotel amp Spa in Pasadena, Calif. The actor is set to head overseas this fall and join pal George Clooney for the Venice Film Festival.

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony arrive in Rome, Italy, Wednesday with their stylish 17-month-old twins Emme and Max. The couple just celebrated Lopez's 40th birthday with a surprise bash orchestrated by Anthony in N.Y.C.

SPLASHDOWN!

Hold on tight, everyone! Mom Denise Richards keeps a close grip on daughters Sam, 5, and Lola, 4, on Tuesday as the trio dips under a waterfall at the Sierra Mist Beach House in Malibu, Calif.

UP IN ARMS

Halle Berry and her colorful cutie, 16-month-old daughter Nahla Ariela, head out Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, where they reportedly visited with a friend.

READY TO LAUNCH

Zac Efron eases his ride into the water as he prepares to set sail Wednesday in Vancouver, where he continues to shoot his latest film, The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud.

PHONING IT IN

Kim Kardashian multitasks, chatting on the phone while strolling through N.Y.C. on Wednesday, just days after announcing her breakup from New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush. Friends of the reality starlet say the "strong woman" will be okay.

ED IN A BED

He's probably making many a Gossip Girl very jealous! Ed Westwick gets extra-cozy while checking out furniture Tuesday at West Elm in New York City, where he reportedly said he was redecorating his apartment.

SET DRESSING

With her hat in hand, Jennifer Aniston dresses the part of the girl-next-door as shooting continues Wednesday on the New York City set of The Bounty.

GUY-CYCLE

Guy Ritchie – whose next movie, Sherlock Holmes, hits theaters on Christmas – gets his wheels spinning with a bike ride through the streets of London on Wednesday.

