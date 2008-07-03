Star Tracks - Thursday, July 3, 2008

HORSING AROUND

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

Jake Gyllenhaal saddles up in preparation for his latest film, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, with a horseback-riding lesson Thursday near London. Also in the U.K.: the actor's girlfriend, Reese Witherspoon, who's been spotted shopping around town.

HOUSE OF CARDS

Credit: Isaac Brekken/ AP

Ben Affleck gives his best poker face at the Ante Up For Africa event hosted by Don Cheadle Wednesday at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The actor competed with B.F.F. Matt Damon, Adam Sandler and a slew of other stars at the poker tournament to raise money and awareness about the genocide in Darfur.

BEACH PATROL

Credit: INF

So that's how she's celebrating! Ashley Tisdale has one sunny day – marking her 23rd birthday with boyfriend Jared Murillo on the beach in Maui Wednesday. The day before, the actress went shopping in California.

THE BIG PUSH

Credit: KCSPresse / Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber steers the way for Naomi Watts and their son Alexander – who turns 1 on July 26 – during a stroll through Paris on Thursday.

HUSTLE & FLOW

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFXonline

She sure has her pregnancy style down pat! Pete and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz – in a flowing dress – stay on the move (and connected) while out Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

TASTE OF BUBBLY

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

Jay-Z enjoys the finer things in life at a party for French champagne Armand de Brignac at the Automat Club in London on Wednesday. The rapper recently performed at the Glastonbury Festival, where wife Beyoncé watched him from the side of the stage.

CHARMED, SHE'S SURE

Credit: Martin Keene/ AP

Kylie Minogue gets the royal treatment as she receives an OBE (Order of the British Empire) from Prince Charles Thursday at Buckingham Palace. The Australian singer – who was also named a Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters in France in May – was honored for her contributions to music.

HANGING AROUND

Credit: Goff/INF

How tight is his grip? David Hasselhoff drops in to greet his public – and make everyone laugh with a stunt for the cameras Wednesday in London. And there's more funny business on tap for the actor: He's in the U.K. to host the variety show The Sunday Night Project.

HEAD GEAR

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

Reese Witherspoon caps off a day out in London with a relaxed shopping trip to Twenty8Twelve by s. miller – the boutique carrying Sienna and sister Savannah Miller's clothing line – on Wednesday.

STRUTTING SOUNDTRACK

Credit: Edward Opinaldo/ Pacific Coast News

Chace Crawford walks to the beat of his own iPod during a break from filming Gossip Girl Wednesday in New York City. The show is back in the Big Apple after shooting at the beach.

SHOW HER THE MONEY!

Credit: Moneyshots/Flynet

With cash in hand, Suri Cruise, 2, is ready to shop while out at a Los Angeles-area studio with mom Katie Holmes on Tuesday. Next up for Holmes: her Broadway debut in the revival of All My Sons.

SHOP AROUND

Credit: Anthony/Pacific Coast News

Is she picking out gifts for herself? Ashley Tisdale indulges in a little pre-birthday shopping – the actress turned 23 on Wednesday – with a visit to a Sherman Oaks, Calif., mall on Tuesday. The day before, Tisdale indulged in even more shopping, picking up shades in Beverly Hills.

THE EX-FACTOR

Credit: Ramey

Lily Allen and ex-boyfriend Ed Simmons show there's still some attachment to each other Wednesday, as her former beau accompanied the singer – fresh from performing at the Glastonbury Festival – on a shopping trip in London.

ROCK ON

Credit: Stefan/INF

While girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens promotes her new album, Identified, in N.Y.C., a shady Zac Efron rocks and rolls while out Wednesday in Los Angeles.

YANKEE DOODLE DANDY

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Alex Rodriguez is in good spirits as he leaves his New York City apartment Wednesday to head to Yankees Stadium for a game against the Texas Rangers, his former team. The rumor that the Yankees star and Madonna are more than friends was recently put to rest by the singer's rep.

