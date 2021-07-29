Dwayne Johnson Heads to the Gym in L.A., Plus Naomi Watts, Matt James, Tyler Cameron and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated July 29, 2021 11:14 AM

1 of 93

Gym Sesh

Credit: Stoianov/Backgrid

Dwayne Johnson is in great spirits as he heads to the gym on July 28 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 93

Retail Run

Credit: Splash

Naomi Watts does some shopping in the Hamptons on July 27.

3 of 93

Candid Convo

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Matt James and Tyler Cameron arrive for the You Deserve Better conversation at the 92nd Street Y on July 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 93

Fierce Fashion

Credit: Gotham/GC

Lady Gaga brings the drama to the streets of N.Y.C. on July 28.

Advertisement

5 of 93

Seen on Set

Mary J. Blige films Ghost, the sequel to Power, in N.Y.C. on July 28.

6 of 93

It's Showtime!

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Summer Jam at the Ascend Amphitheater on July 28 in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 93

Cover Star

Credit: Vivien Kilililea/Getty

Milo Ventimiglia attends Haute Living Celebrates Milo Ventimiglia at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 28 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 93

Paw Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Zachary Quinto walk his dogs in downtown N.Y.C. on July 27. 

Advertisement

9 of 93

Summer Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union looks stylish in a summery long-sleeve dress in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 93

Puppy Love

Credit: The Image Direct

Nick Viall smooches his adorable dog while out in L.A. on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 93

Back on Stage

Credit: Ian West/PA Images/Getty

Sutton Foster takes center stage at the photocall for the musical Anything Goes on July 28 before the production opens at the Barbican Theatre in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 93

Darling Duet

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 in Nashville. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 93

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA/getty

Liam Payne arrives at the launch of Dazn x Matchroom at German Gymnasium in King's Cross, London on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 93

Back in Harlem

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Teyana Taylor is seen on the set of A Thousand and One in Harlem on July 27 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 93

Cover Star

Credit: The Image Direct

Nicky Hilton looks fashionable as she shoots for the cover of Avenue Magazine on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 93

New Partnership

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for BookClub/Shutterstock

Karah Preiss and Emma Roberts' Belletrist partners with BookClub at The Whitby Hotel Reading Room in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 93

Picture Perfect

Credit: Peter PArker/Splash

Gigi Hadid mans the camera during a photoshoot with friends Alana O'Herlihy and Gabriella Karefe-Johnson in Brooklyn, New York on July 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 93

In Character

Credit: Backgrid

Lily James arrives on set to film Pam and Tommy in L.A. on July 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 93

Retail Therapy

Credit: Backgrid

Sofía Vergara goes shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 93

First Look!

Credit: The Image Direct

Noah Cyrus hits the set of American Horror Story in downtown L.A. on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 93

Black & Gold

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Felicity Jones attends the UK premiere of The Last Letter From Your Lover at The Ham Yard Hotel on July 27 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 93

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Joaquin Phoenix is spotted in Montreal on the set of Disappointment Blvd. on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 93

Book Tour

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Tyler Cameron snaps photos outside of Good Morning America while promoting his new book, You Deserve Better, in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 93

High Fashion

Credit: The Image Direct

Lady Gaga rocks sky-high platform heels while out in N.Y.C. on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 93

Staying Active

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash

JAY-Z goes jogging in a white tee and joggers in the Hamptons on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 93

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Hollywood to you/Getty

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen out dressed to the nines on July 26 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 93

Premiere Night

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy pose at the Stillwater N.Y.C. premiere at Rose Theater in Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 93

Legends Link Up

Credit: Thaddeus mcadams/Shutterstock

Busta Rhymes and host Rick Ross perform at Vendome in Miami Beach on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 93

Star Power

Credit: Frank MIcelotta/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose at the special screening of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story in N.Y.C. on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 93

Movie Night

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty

Tommy Dorfman and Lucas Hedges attend Cinespia's screening of Josie and the Pussycats held at The Greek Theatre on July 23 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 93

Olympic Legacy

Credit: omega

Michael Phelps visits the OMEGA Showcasing in Tokyo wearing the Seamaster Diver 300M Tokyo 2020, the brand's tribute to the Olympic Games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 93

Chill Day

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde is spotted hanging out in L.A. on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 93

Beautiful Brazil

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio cools off in the sea of ​​Florinópolis while enjoying her vacation in Brazil on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 93

On Location

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gina Rodriguez films in N.Y.C. on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 93

City Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union pairs a stylish leather Sportmax jacket with a black skirt as she heads out in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 93

Big Kiss

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Sarah Jessica Parker receives a sweet smooch from Willie Garson on the set of And Just Like That at the Lyceum Theater on July 24 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 93

Pop Champagne

Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick Mcmullan/Getty

Christie Brinkley attends Kenneth, Maria and Bradley Fishel Celebrate POLO Hamptons with Christie Brinkley at a private residence on July 24 in Bridgehampton, New York. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 93

City Date

Credit: Backgrid

Bella Hadid hangs out with new boyfriend Marc Kalman in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 93

It's a Celebration

Normani performs her latest single "Wild Side" at the Tequila Don Julio release party of their limited edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 93

Speed Racer

Credit: David M. Bennett/Getty

Cara Delevingne poses at the ABB FIA Formula E Heineken London E-Prix at ExCel on July 24 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 93

London Nights

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC

Jason Momoa is seen leaving Mexican restaurant La Bodega Negra after dinner with a group of friends on July 23 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 93

Live Show

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Post Malone brings the energy during his Rolling Loud set at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 93

Beach Day

Credit: Splash

Bethenny Frankel spends time with her friend Dan Wright at Sag Harbor Beach in the Hamptons, New York on July 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 93

Family Affair

Credit: Danielle Venturelli/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and her mom Gina Guangco pose at the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 24 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 93

Putting on a Show

Credit: Ocean Casino Resort

Deborah Cox performs an electrifying set at HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 93

King and Queen of the Jungle

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson arrive in style at the world premiere of Jungle Cruise at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 93

Escape to New York

Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Indya Moore turns heads as they're spotted on the streets of Chelsea in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 93

Getting Down

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jaden Smith suits up onstage for his Freedom Experience performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 93

Illustrious

Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Cover models Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover reveal party in Hollywood, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 93

Clean Sweep

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Adrian Grenier and Katharine McPhee attend a beach cleanup at Zuma Beach in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 93

My Oh My

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Camila Cabello performs her new single "Don't Go Yet" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 93

Happiest Place

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma enjoy a Disney day at Sleeping Beauty's Castle with Banks, 2, and Luca, 9, in Anaheim.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 93

Fresh Florals

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Heather Graham attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 23 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 93

Summer Lovin'

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra enjoy a lunch date in N.Y.C. on July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 93

On the Move

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Harrison Ford rides his bike through Mayfair on July 23 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 93

At the Red-y

Credit: Courtesy Coach

A glowing Jennifer Lopez shoots her 2021 Coach campaign, which launches on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 93

A-list Arrival

Credit: BACKGRID

Matt Damon triumphantly arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 93

Suited Up

Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Terry Crews poses at the counsellor dinner opening of the One Young World Summit in the Antiquarium of Munich Residenz in Germany on July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 93

Summer Style

Credit: RW/MediaPunch

Kate Beckinsale wears a summery white dress and gold heels to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 93

Family Trip

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

NE-YO and wife Crystal Renay take daughter Isabella Rose to Disneyland in Anaheim on July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 93

'Late Night' Chat

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Mindy Kaling makes a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 22 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 93

Birthday Girl

Credit: DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez jet sets out of L.A. for her 52nd birthday celebration with friends on July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 93

Mr. Worldwide

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Pitbull lights up the stage at Premios Juventud 2021 at Watsco Center on July 22 in Coral Gables, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 93

City Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stroll through N.Y.C. on July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 93

Fine Dining

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Hayley Atwell and Lianne La Havas attend a traditional Omakase dining experience, hosted by Omega, to celebrate the opening of the Olympic Games at Nobu Hotel on July 22 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 93

Party People

Credit: Christopher Polk/Polk Imaging

George Clinton and Snoop Dogg hang at Clinton's 80th birthday party in Los Angeles on Thursday night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 93

Wave Rider