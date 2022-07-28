Celebrity

High School Musical Premieres in L.A., Plus Jessica Biel, Maren Morris and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 28, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 95

Good for You Two

Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have a buzzy red carpet reunion on July 27 at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

To the Point

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty

Also at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A. on July 27: JoJo Siwa. 

3 of 95

Vacation Mode

Credit: Ciao Pix/Splash News Online

Jessica Biel joins husband Justin Timberlake (not pictured) on vacation in Sardinia on July 27.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

Sing Thing

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Maren Morris gets the crowd going on July 28 at Today in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 95

Fantasy Land

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Matt Smith, Katya Zvereva and Caleb Landry Jones have some fun on July 27 at the world premiere of House of the Dragon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. 

6 of 95

Fierce Five

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Also at the House of the Dragon premiere on July 27, glam girls Eve Best, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

Take a Bow

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Beverley Knight bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of Sister Act: The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

Mr. & Mrs.

Credit: The Image Direct

Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons grab lunch in Valley Village, California, on July 27, following news of their Jamaica wedding.

Advertisement

9 of 95

Out of This World

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Zoey Deutch has a celestial moment in N.Y.C.'s East Village on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

Drinks on Me

Credit: Noemad

Jamie Chung celebrates with Malfy Gin at the new Malfy Giardino at La Pizza & La Pasta at Eataly N.Y.C. Downtown on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

Fancy-Free

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Another day, another chic ensemble for Jennifer Lawrence, who takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

Photo Finish

Credit: The Image Direct

Naomi Watts is picture perfect while posing for a photo shoot on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

Summer Sweets

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Julianne Hough has her hands full after a juice run in N.Y.C. on July 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

Read All About It

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Kevin Hart reads to kids in N.Y.C. on July 26 as The Children's Place partners with him to support communities as back-to-school season kicks off. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

Pink Lady

Credit: Backgrid

Lily-Rose Depp goes casual for an errand run in L.A. on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Peaceful Greeting

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash news online

Brooke Shields says hello to photographers on July 26 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Future So Bright

Credit: Backgrid

A$AP Rocky stands out from the crowd in N.Y.C. on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

On a High Note

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Maggie Rogers rocks out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 26 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

One Cute Couple

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka only have eyes for each other on July 26 at the afterparty for the season 1 premiere of Harris' Uncoupled at The Oak Room in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

Carpet Comfy

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Tisha Campbell hits the red carpet on July 26 at the Uncoupled season 1 premiere at The Paris Theater in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

Color Wonder

Credit: Robert O'Neil/Splash News online

Another day, another gym outing for Donald Glover, who heads to a workout on July 26 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

Hug It Out

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae snuggle up in Los Angeles on July 26.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

Tennis, Anyone?

Credit: Backgrid

Pete Wentz hits the tennis court in Los Angeles on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

Strum-thing Special

Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs at O2 Academy Brixton on July 26 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Mom & Me & Me

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Melanie Brown poses with daughters Madison Brown Belafonte and Phoenix Chi at the Women's Aid "Love Should Not Hurt" NFT Art Launch, part of the Come Together to End Domestic Abuse campaign, at Blacks Club in London on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

Feel the Heat

Credit: Backgrid

Shawn Mendes keeps it moving during a coffee run in West Hollywood on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Boston Common

Credit: Backgrid

Dakota Johnson gets to work on the Boston set of Madame Web on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

London Look

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Tom Cruise visits London's The Twenty Two restaurant for dinner on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

Fresh Faced

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cara Santana steps out in L.A. on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Presenting ...

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling celebrates pal B.J. Novak at the premiere of his new film Vengeance at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Laugh In

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Kevin Hart sits down with Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Surface Pressure

Credit: Johns PKI/Splash News Online

Reese Witherspoon and Gugu Mbatha-Raw sport big smiles for the premiere of Surface at the Morgan Library in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

Sky High

Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

Corbin Bleu and Joshua Bassett catch some air while visiting Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 25 to talk up the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

Group Hug

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at the Vengeance premiere in L.A. on July 25, costars Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook and Finneas O'Connell. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

Happy Face

Credit: Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Amy Schumer hits the red carpet before her stand-up show (sponsored in part by Astral Tequila) at East Hampton, New York's The Clubhouse, to benefit The Retreat women's shelter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Shoulder On

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Sofia Carson continues her style streak for a visit to the 92NY on July 25 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

What's the Tea?

Addison Rae grabs a green juice to-go from Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 95

The Newlyweds

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez greets fans while out with new husband Ben Affleck on July 25 as their Paris vacation rolls on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 95

What a Star

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Laura Linney is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 95

Tongues Wagging

Credit: MEGA

Scout Willis has fun with photographers after grabbing breakfast in Los Feliz, California, on July 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 95

Perfect Pairing

Credit: The image direct

Another day, another outing for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who stay in sync in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 95

Need a Lift?

Credit: Manuel Perugini

Kat Graham crowd surfs during her show in Azores, Portugal, on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 95

Shoulder to Lean On

Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon cuddle up on July 24 at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival closing night premiere of They/Them at Ace Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 95

No Shirt, No Problem

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Donald Glover beats the N.Y.C. heat on July 24 with a shirtless walk in SoHo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 95

Happy Faces

Credit: GC Images

New loves Lake Bell and Chris Rock link up for a walk around N.Y.C. on July 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 95

Girls' Night Out

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabrielle Union leads the way for a soon--to-wed pal in Los Angeles on July 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 95

A Dress to Impress

Credit: Daniel Perez/Getty

Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift Gala at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain, on July 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 95

Match Game

Credit: The IMage Direct

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney complement each other during a July 24 outing in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 95

Here for Cheer

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak toast at their SelvaRey Rum Piña Colada Party at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 95

Red Alert

Credit: Splash News Online

Sofia Carson makes a statement on July 24 while arriving to CBS Studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 95

On the Dot

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Björk transforms during her performance at the Blue Dot Festival 2022 at Jodrell Bank in Manchester, England, on July 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 95

Shake It Off

Credit: StephenLovekin/GranCoramino/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Hart mixes up drinks with his Gran Coramino tequila in N.Y.C. on July 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 95

Need for Speed

Credit: Scott Legato/Getty

Ashley McBryde rocks out on day three of the Faster Horses Festival 2022 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 95

Such Dolls

Credit: MOVI Inc

Audrina Patridge treats her nieces and daughter Kirra to some fun with Gabby's Dollhouse toys at a garden tea party celebrating the TV series in L.A. on July 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 95

Moves Like Jagger

Credit: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones performs at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 23 in Paris, three days before his 78th birthday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 95

Glowing Performance

Credit: Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Rosalia performs in concert at Palau Sant Jordi on July 23 in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 95

Power Couple

Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Big Sean escorts his pregnant girlfriend Jhené Aiko out of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on July 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 95

Strike a Pose

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kesha rocks long braids at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 95

Primary Pair

Credit: John Salangsang/EW/Shutterstock

Simu Liu and Jade Bender make another cute red carpet appearance at the EW Comic-Con party at the Hard Rock San Diego's Float on July 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 95

Hand Jive

Credit: Todd Williamson/EW/Shutterstock

Inside the EW bash, Jack Quaid and Ethan Peck attempt their best Vulcan salutes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 95

San Diego Smiles

Credit: Todd Williamson/EW/Shutterstock

Also at the EW party, Adina Porter and Aldis Hodge pose for a photo inside. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 95

Keanu Says Hello!

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves greets fans as he arrives on stage at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 95

All Blinged Out

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty for Spotify

Saweetie attends Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 95

Bill Nye the Comic-Con Guy

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Bill Nye poses for a photograph at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego, ahead of a panel about his new project, The End Is Nye.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 95

Living Legend

Credit: Michael Kovac/Gettyv for IMDb

Patrick Stewart visits the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 95

Cover Star

Credit: Sean Zanni

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate his Haute Living cover on July 21 with a party at Le Bilboquet restaurant featuring Casamigos in The Hamptons, New York. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 95

Four of a Kind

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

The stars of Nope — Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya — join director Jordan Peele for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 95

Weekend Vibes

Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Rina Sawayama performs during the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 95

Shorts Story

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid makes a style statement while out in N.Y.C. on July 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 95

Ring Thing

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Stephen Colbert sits down with Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22. 

<