High School Musical Premieres in L.A., Plus Jessica Biel, Maren Morris and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Good for You Two
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have a buzzy red carpet reunion on July 27 at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A.
To the Point
Also at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A. on July 27: JoJo Siwa.
Vacation Mode
Jessica Biel joins husband Justin Timberlake (not pictured) on vacation in Sardinia on July 27.
Sing Thing
Maren Morris gets the crowd going on July 28 at Today in N.Y.C.
Fantasy Land
Matt Smith, Katya Zvereva and Caleb Landry Jones have some fun on July 27 at the world premiere of House of the Dragon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A.
Fierce Five
Also at the House of the Dragon premiere on July 27, glam girls Eve Best, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.
Take a Bow
Beverley Knight bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of Sister Act: The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 27.
Mr. & Mrs.
Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons grab lunch in Valley Village, California, on July 27, following news of their Jamaica wedding.
Out of This World
Zoey Deutch has a celestial moment in N.Y.C.'s East Village on July 27.
Drinks on Me
Jamie Chung celebrates with Malfy Gin at the new Malfy Giardino at La Pizza & La Pasta at Eataly N.Y.C. Downtown on July 27.
Fancy-Free
Another day, another chic ensemble for Jennifer Lawrence, who takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on July 27.
Photo Finish
Naomi Watts is picture perfect while posing for a photo shoot on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 26.
Summer Sweets
Julianne Hough has her hands full after a juice run in N.Y.C. on July 27.
Read All About It
Kevin Hart reads to kids in N.Y.C. on July 26 as The Children's Place partners with him to support communities as back-to-school season kicks off.
Pink Lady
Lily-Rose Depp goes casual for an errand run in L.A. on July 27.
Peaceful Greeting
Brooke Shields says hello to photographers on July 26 in N.Y.C.
Future So Bright
A$AP Rocky stands out from the crowd in N.Y.C. on July 26.
On a High Note
Maggie Rogers rocks out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 26 in N.Y.C.
One Cute Couple
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka only have eyes for each other on July 26 at the afterparty for the season 1 premiere of Harris' Uncoupled at The Oak Room in N.Y.C.
Carpet Comfy
Tisha Campbell hits the red carpet on July 26 at the Uncoupled season 1 premiere at The Paris Theater in N.Y.C.
Color Wonder
Another day, another gym outing for Donald Glover, who heads to a workout on July 26 in N.Y.C.
Hug It Out
Omer Fedi and Addison Rae snuggle up in Los Angeles on July 26.
Tennis, Anyone?
Pete Wentz hits the tennis court in Los Angeles on July 26.
Strum-thing Special
Phoebe Bridgers performs at O2 Academy Brixton on July 26 in London.
Mom & Me & Me
Melanie Brown poses with daughters Madison Brown Belafonte and Phoenix Chi at the Women's Aid "Love Should Not Hurt" NFT Art Launch, part of the Come Together to End Domestic Abuse campaign, at Blacks Club in London on July 26.
Feel the Heat
Shawn Mendes keeps it moving during a coffee run in West Hollywood on July 26.
Boston Common
Dakota Johnson gets to work on the Boston set of Madame Web on July 26.
London Look
Tom Cruise visits London's The Twenty Two restaurant for dinner on July 25.
Fresh Faced
Cara Santana steps out in L.A. on July 26.
Presenting ...
Mindy Kaling celebrates pal B.J. Novak at the premiere of his new film Vengeance at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles on July 25.
Laugh In
Kevin Hart sits down with Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 25.
Surface Pressure
Reese Witherspoon and Gugu Mbatha-Raw sport big smiles for the premiere of Surface at the Morgan Library in N.Y.C. on July 25.
Sky High
Corbin Bleu and Joshua Bassett catch some air while visiting Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 25 to talk up the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Group Hug
Also at the Vengeance premiere in L.A. on July 25, costars Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook and Finneas O'Connell.
Happy Face
Amy Schumer hits the red carpet before her stand-up show (sponsored in part by Astral Tequila) at East Hampton, New York's The Clubhouse, to benefit The Retreat women's shelter.
Shoulder On
Sofia Carson continues her style streak for a visit to the 92NY on July 25 in N.Y.C.
What's the Tea?
Addison Rae grabs a green juice to-go from Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood on July 25.
The Newlyweds
Jennifer Lopez greets fans while out with new husband Ben Affleck on July 25 as their Paris vacation rolls on.
What a Star
Laura Linney is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on July 25.
Tongues Wagging
Scout Willis has fun with photographers after grabbing breakfast in Los Feliz, California, on July 24.
Perfect Pairing
Another day, another outing for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who stay in sync in N.Y.C. on July 25.
Need a Lift?
Kat Graham crowd surfs during her show in Azores, Portugal, on July 25.
Shoulder to Lean On
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon cuddle up on July 24 at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival closing night premiere of They/Them at Ace Hotel.
No Shirt, No Problem
Donald Glover beats the N.Y.C. heat on July 24 with a shirtless walk in SoHo.
Happy Faces
New loves Lake Bell and Chris Rock link up for a walk around N.Y.C. on July 24.
Girls' Night Out
Gabrielle Union leads the way for a soon--to-wed pal in Los Angeles on July 23.
A Dress to Impress
Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift Gala at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain, on July 23.
Match Game
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney complement each other during a July 24 outing in N.Y.C.
Here for Cheer
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak toast at their SelvaRey Rum Piña Colada Party at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24.
Red Alert
Sofia Carson makes a statement on July 24 while arriving to CBS Studios in N.Y.C.
On the Dot
Björk transforms during her performance at the Blue Dot Festival 2022 at Jodrell Bank in Manchester, England, on July 24.
Shake It Off
Kevin Hart mixes up drinks with his Gran Coramino tequila in N.Y.C. on July 24.
Need for Speed
Ashley McBryde rocks out on day three of the Faster Horses Festival 2022 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 24.
Such Dolls
Audrina Patridge treats her nieces and daughter Kirra to some fun with Gabby's Dollhouse toys at a garden tea party celebrating the TV series in L.A. on July 24.
Moves Like Jagger
Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones performs at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 23 in Paris, three days before his 78th birthday.
Glowing Performance
Rosalia performs in concert at Palau Sant Jordi on July 23 in Barcelona, Spain.
Power Couple
Big Sean escorts his pregnant girlfriend Jhené Aiko out of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on July 23.
Strike a Pose
Kesha rocks long braids at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 23.
Primary Pair
Simu Liu and Jade Bender make another cute red carpet appearance at the EW Comic-Con party at the Hard Rock San Diego's Float on July 23.
Hand Jive
Inside the EW bash, Jack Quaid and Ethan Peck attempt their best Vulcan salutes.
San Diego Smiles
Also at the EW party, Adina Porter and Aldis Hodge pose for a photo inside.
Keanu Says Hello!
Keanu Reeves greets fans as he arrives on stage at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22.
All Blinged Out
Saweetie attends Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Bill Nye the Comic-Con Guy
Bill Nye poses for a photograph at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego, ahead of a panel about his new project, The End Is Nye.
Living Legend
Patrick Stewart visits the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego.
Cover Star
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate his Haute Living cover on July 21 with a party at Le Bilboquet restaurant featuring Casamigos in The Hamptons, New York.
Four of a Kind
The stars of Nope — Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya — join director Jordan Peele for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Weekend Vibes
Rina Sawayama performs during the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 22.
Shorts Story
Bella Hadid makes a style statement while out in N.Y.C. on July 22.
Ring Thing
Stephen Colbert sits down with Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22.