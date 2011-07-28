Star Tracks: Thursday, July 28, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Credit: Jackson Lee/Ahmad Elatab/Splash News Online

Two weeks after her split from Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez keeps busy on the Atlanta set of What to Expect When You're Expecting on Wednesday.

2 of 15

SINGLE-HANDED

Credit: Smith/Steinberg/Pacific Coast News

A resilient Kristin Cavallari keeps a brave face while stepping out in L.A. on Wednesday – just days after NFL player Jay Cutler called off their engagement.

3 of 15

GOOD JEANS

Credit: Xposure

Sporting his-and-hers denim, Sandra Bullock and son Louis, 18 months, stylishly prepare for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

4 of 15

POUTY POSE

Credit: Epa/Ramon/AKM Images

After partying at her bachelorette bash, it's back to work for bride-to-be Kim Kardashian, who works the camera Wednesday at a photo shoot in Malibu, Calif.

5 of 15

GIGGLY GIRLS

Credit: Flynet

What's so funny? Jennifer Garner and daughter Seraphina, 2, laugh it up Wednesday while running errands in Santa Monica, Calif.

6 of 15

GESTURE IN KIND

Credit: X17

Oprah Winfrey lends a helping hand to longtime friend Maria Shriver Wednesday, after dining at L.A.'s Spago restaurant with Shriver's son Christopher (not pictured), who's recovering from a recent surfing accident.

7 of 15

HOT WHEELS

Credit: StClair/Massie/Splash News Online

A newly bleach blonde Ryan Gosling hops aboard his hog for a ride in upstate New York Wednesday, where the actor is shooting his new movie, The Place Beyond the Pines.

8 of 15

FLORAL ARRANGEMENT

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Newlywed Vanessa Minillo leaves hubby Nick Lachey at home Wednesday to run some domestic errands in Los Angeles.

9 of 15

THINKING BUDDIES

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Hugh Jackman and daughter Ava, 6, share a moment of solitude with spoiled pup Dali Wednesday while dining en plein air in Paris.

10 of 15

MUSCLE & FLOW

Credit: INF

In town to help boyfriend Alex Rodriguez celebrate his 36th birthday? After filming in London, Cameron Diaz hops over to her new favorite hot spot, Miami, on Wednesday.

11 of 15

LOOKING FLY

Credit: Central Image Agency/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel and Colin Farrell make for cozy copilots while filming the upcoming Total Recall remake in Toronto on Wednesday.

12 of 15

NEW 'GIRL' IN TOWN

Credit: Timur/EaglePress

Elizabeth Hurley, Gossip Girl's latest adversary, shows beau Shane Warne her new stomping grounds – New York's Upper East Side – on Wednesday.

13 of 15

LAUNCH 'PAD'

Credit: X17

After showing her sexy back at a photo shoot, a tech-savvy Katie Holmes keeps it casual while stepping out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

14 of 15

BURN NOTICE

Credit: GSI Media

A newly platinum Ashley Tisdale stays up on her fitness Wednesday by hitting a Hollywood gym. "My body is SO sore," she Tweeted after her workout.

15 of 15

TOTAL TRANSPARENCY

Credit: Fame

After showing her spots, Lady Gaga makes a sheer statement while strutting her stuff in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

