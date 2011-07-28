Star Tracks: Thursday, July 28, 2011
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Two weeks after her split from Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez keeps busy on the Atlanta set of What to Expect When You're Expecting on Wednesday.
SINGLE-HANDED
A resilient Kristin Cavallari keeps a brave face while stepping out in L.A. on Wednesday – just days after NFL player Jay Cutler called off their engagement.
GOOD JEANS
Sporting his-and-hers denim, Sandra Bullock and son Louis, 18 months, stylishly prepare for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
POUTY POSE
After partying at her bachelorette bash, it's back to work for bride-to-be Kim Kardashian, who works the camera Wednesday at a photo shoot in Malibu, Calif.
GIGGLY GIRLS
What's so funny? Jennifer Garner and daughter Seraphina, 2, laugh it up Wednesday while running errands in Santa Monica, Calif.
GESTURE IN KIND
Oprah Winfrey lends a helping hand to longtime friend Maria Shriver Wednesday, after dining at L.A.'s Spago restaurant with Shriver's son Christopher (not pictured), who's recovering from a recent surfing accident.
HOT WHEELS
A newly bleach blonde Ryan Gosling hops aboard his hog for a ride in upstate New York Wednesday, where the actor is shooting his new movie, The Place Beyond the Pines.
FLORAL ARRANGEMENT
Newlywed Vanessa Minillo leaves hubby Nick Lachey at home Wednesday to run some domestic errands in Los Angeles.
THINKING BUDDIES
Hugh Jackman and daughter Ava, 6, share a moment of solitude with spoiled pup Dali Wednesday while dining en plein air in Paris.
MUSCLE & FLOW
In town to help boyfriend Alex Rodriguez celebrate his 36th birthday? After filming in London, Cameron Diaz hops over to her new favorite hot spot, Miami, on Wednesday.
LOOKING FLY
Jessica Biel and Colin Farrell make for cozy copilots while filming the upcoming Total Recall remake in Toronto on Wednesday.
NEW 'GIRL' IN TOWN
Elizabeth Hurley, Gossip Girl's latest adversary, shows beau Shane Warne her new stomping grounds – New York's Upper East Side – on Wednesday.
LAUNCH 'PAD'
After showing her sexy back at a photo shoot, a tech-savvy Katie Holmes keeps it casual while stepping out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
BURN NOTICE
A newly platinum Ashley Tisdale stays up on her fitness Wednesday by hitting a Hollywood gym. "My body is SO sore," she Tweeted after her workout.
TOTAL TRANSPARENCY
After showing her spots, Lady Gaga makes a sheer statement while strutting her stuff in West Hollywood on Wednesday.