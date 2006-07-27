Star Tracks - Thursday, July 27, 2006
RUN, LOHAN, RUN!
Who's got Lindsay Lohan by the hand? It's beau Harry Morton, who leads the way for his new gal after Tuesday night karaoke at West Hollywood hangout Guy's. Shortly after, Lohan checked herself into an L.A. hospital for being "overheated and dehydrated."
BACK IN ACTION
Hours after being hospitalized, Lohan bounces back in time for dinner at Hollywood eatery Il Sole on Wednesday. The actress, who had been shooting the film Georgia Rule in 100-degree-plus weather, received a Vitamin B shot and is expected back on set today.
WHITE WEDDING(S)
Why tie the knot just once? "I'm going to get married a few times this month to the same guy," a veiled Pamela Anderson announced while promoting her online gaming site in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The actress plans on getting hitched to fiancé Kid Rock on Saturday in Saint-Tropez and then again in Malibu, Detroit and Nashville.
MAKING A PASS
Nick Lachey shares a (passing) moment with gal pal Vanessa Minnillo while on MTV's TRL on Wednesday, where the singer premiered his video for his new single "I Can't Hate You Anymore." When co-host Minnillo told Lachey, "You're everywhere," he responded, "I'm everywhere!" before the duo broke out laughing.
CAN I GET A ...
Ride? Lachey gets around New York City on his own Tuesday, a day after Minnillo joined him on the town for food, fun and – of course – kisses.
GETTING CLOSER
On Monday, Minnillo and Lachey had all eyes on them as they served up some PDA at New York City restaurant Atlantic Grill. Later, they hit hot spot Butter and partied with pals Wilmer Valderrama and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
LIGHTENING UP
Normally dark-haired Natalie Portman becomes a blonde bombshell during a recent getaway in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
SAY AHHH
Paging Dr. Letterman! Scarlett Johansson opens wide for the Late Show host's inspection during her Wednesday appearance on the chatfest. The actress, who's starring in the Woody Allen comedy Scoop, told Letterman she has to get all four of her wisdom teeth extracted, to which he responded, "Do you mind if I have a look?"
SPEED DEMON
Will Ferrell gets a move on at the Los Angeles premiere of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby on Wednesday. The funnyman plays a NASCAR driver facing competition from a pesky Frenchman (Sacha Baron Cohen of Ali G fame) in the comedy, which hits theaters Aug. 4.
A STAR IS REBORN
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is forever the apple of her parents' eyes – and a newly appointed VIP – at New York City's Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, where the latest Jolie-Pitt addition (and the museum's first-ever infant replica) was unveiled Wednesday.
OFF DUTY
Beyoncé, who's prepping for the release of her album B'Day on Sept. 5, goes casual for a day out in the Big Apple on Tuesday.
CRUZING BY
Penelope Cruz makes a fashionable entrance Wednesday at the Berlin premiere of Pedro Almodévar's Volver. Set in Spain, the dark comedy about a family of complicated women hits theaters in the fall.
FIT FOR A (BEAUTY) QUEEN
Miss USA Tara Conner shows off a winning Project Runway design on the world stage at the recent Miss Universe pageant in Los Angeles. Conner, who placed fourth, helped choose the dress (created by Runway designer and pageant lover Kayne Gillaspie) when she guest-judged the second episode of the show.
HOT OFF THE PRESSES
She's the yin to his yang: Courteney Cox and David Arquette make a black-and-white entrance Tuesday at a FOX party in Los Angeles. The missus was there to promote her upcoming role as a tabloid reporter on the FX comedy series Dirt.
WELL RECOVERED
American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee is making a comeback after suffering from laryngitis and bronchitis recently. She unveiled her ad campaign for Sexy Hair in New York on Wednesday (left), and today is co-hosting The View.
ROAD HOG
While touring the Dolomites (a section of the Alps) with a few pals on Tuesday, George Clooney makes a rest stop in the Italian village of Badia. The Oscar winner has been summering at his estate in Lake Como in northern Italy.
RETRO FITTED
Keira Knightley turns back the clock – 71 years to be exact – on the Lincolnshire, U.K., set of her film Atonement on Wednesday. The drama is based on the World War II-era novel by Ian McEwan.