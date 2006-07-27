Star Tracks - Thursday, July 27, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 17

RUN, LOHAN, RUN!

Credit: Finalpixx

Who's got Lindsay Lohan by the hand? It's beau Harry Morton, who leads the way for his new gal after Tuesday night karaoke at West Hollywood hangout Guy's. Shortly after, Lohan checked herself into an L.A. hospital for being "overheated and dehydrated."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

BACK IN ACTION

Credit: X17

Hours after being hospitalized, Lohan bounces back in time for dinner at Hollywood eatery Il Sole on Wednesday. The actress, who had been shooting the film Georgia Rule in 100-degree-plus weather, received a Vitamin B shot and is expected back on set today.

3 of 17

WHITE WEDDING(S)

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Why tie the knot just once? "I'm going to get married a few times this month to the same guy," a veiled Pamela Anderson announced while promoting her online gaming site in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The actress plans on getting hitched to fiancé Kid Rock on Saturday in Saint-Tropez and then again in Malibu, Detroit and Nashville.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

MAKING A PASS

Credit: INFGoff

Nick Lachey shares a (passing) moment with gal pal Vanessa Minnillo while on MTV's TRL on Wednesday, where the singer premiered his video for his new single "I Can't Hate You Anymore." When co-host Minnillo told Lachey, "You're everywhere," he responded, "I'm everywhere!" before the duo broke out laughing.

Advertisement

5 of 17

CAN I GET A ...

Credit: INFGOFF

Ride? Lachey gets around New York City on his own Tuesday, a day after Minnillo joined him on the town for food, fun and – of course – kisses.

6 of 17

GETTING CLOSER

Credit: INFGOFF

On Monday, Minnillo and Lachey had all eyes on them as they served up some PDA at New York City restaurant Atlantic Grill. Later, they hit hot spot Butter and partied with pals Wilmer Valderrama and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

LIGHTENING UP

Credit: Ramey

Normally dark-haired Natalie Portman becomes a blonde bombshell during a recent getaway in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

SAY AHHH

Credit: CBS/JP Filo /Landov

Paging Dr. Letterman! Scarlett Johansson opens wide for the Late Show host's inspection during her Wednesday appearance on the chatfest. The actress, who's starring in the Woody Allen comedy Scoop, told Letterman she has to get all four of her wisdom teeth extracted, to which he responded, "Do you mind if I have a look?"

Advertisement

9 of 17

SPEED DEMON

Credit: Tsuni/Gamma

Will Ferrell gets a move on at the Los Angeles premiere of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby on Wednesday. The funnyman plays a NASCAR driver facing competition from a pesky Frenchman (Sacha Baron Cohen of Ali G fame) in the comedy, which hits theaters Aug. 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

A STAR IS REBORN

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is forever the apple of her parents' eyes – and a newly appointed VIP – at New York City's Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, where the latest Jolie-Pitt addition (and the museum's first-ever infant replica) was unveiled Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

OFF DUTY

Credit: RICK MACKLER/RANGEFINDER/GLOBE

Beyoncé, who's prepping for the release of her album B'Day on Sept. 5, goes casual for a day out in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

CRUZING BY

Credit: MIGUEL VILLAGRAN/EPA/Landov

Penelope Cruz makes a fashionable entrance Wednesday at the Berlin premiere of Pedro Almodévar's Volver. Set in Spain, the dark comedy about a family of complicated women hits theaters in the fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

FIT FOR A (BEAUTY) QUEEN

Credit: Stephen Shugerman/Getty

Miss USA Tara Conner shows off a winning Project Runway design on the world stage at the recent Miss Universe pageant in Los Angeles. Conner, who placed fourth, helped choose the dress (created by Runway designer and pageant lover Kayne Gillaspie) when she guest-judged the second episode of the show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

HOT OFF THE PRESSES

Credit: Dan Steinberg/FilmMagic

She's the yin to his yang: Courteney Cox and David Arquette make a black-and-white entrance Tuesday at a FOX party in Los Angeles. The missus was there to promote her upcoming role as a tabloid reporter on the FX comedy series Dirt.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

WELL RECOVERED

Credit: INFGoff

American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee is making a comeback after suffering from laryngitis and bronchitis recently. She unveiled her ad campaign for Sexy Hair in New York on Wednesday (left), and today is co-hosting The View.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

ROAD HOG

Credit: INFGoff

While touring the Dolomites (a section of the Alps) with a few pals on Tuesday, George Clooney makes a rest stop in the Italian village of Badia. The Oscar winner has been summering at his estate in Lake Como in northern Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

RETRO FITTED

Credit: Malibu Media

Keira Knightley turns back the clock – 71 years to be exact – on the Lincolnshire, U.K., set of her film Atonement on Wednesday. The drama is based on the World War II-era novel by Ian McEwan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff