Naomi Watts Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Joe & Nick Jonas, Catherine Zeta-Jones & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
July 25, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 92

Petal Power

Christopher Peterson/Splash

Naomi Watts is a vision of summer style while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

2 of 92

So in Step

Splash

Brothers Joe and Nick Jonas stick together during a Wednesday walk around N.Y.C.

3 of 92

Slip Up

Splash

Meanwhile, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out solo in New York City on Wednesday.

4 of 92

Comfort Classics

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

David Furnish and Elton John coordinate on Wednesday at their Midsummer Party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in Antibes, France.

5 of 92

Famous Faces

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Margot Robbie and Austin Butler host the Levi’s and RAD dinner for Youngcare in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

6 of 92

Father-Son Bonding

Anna Webber/Getty

John Owen Lowe and dad Rob Lowe hang out at Netflix’s The Politician L.A. Tastemaker event at San Vicente Bungalows on Tuesday.

7 of 92

Campaign Trail

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Also there: costars January Jones and Dylan McDermott.

8 of 92

Take Five

Jose Perez/INSTAR

Ansel Elgort has a moment on Tuesday on the New York City set of West Side Story.

9 of 92

It's an Honor

Athena Pictures/Splash

Catherine Zeta-Jones, with husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan, receives the honorary freedom of the city and country of Swansea during a ceremony at the Guildhall in Swansea, Wales, on Wednesday.

10 of 92

On the Run

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jack Quaid quickly makes his way into Tuesday night’s taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

11 of 92

Piece of Cake

A Carlile/MEGA

Say ‘bees’! Newly engaged Bindi Irwin celebrates her 21st birthday with her mom Terri and brother Robert outside of Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday.

12 of 92

Bump in the Night

Michael Kovac/Getty

Ant and Christina Anstead — expecting their first child together — attend Tuesday’s premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A. 

13 of 92

Seeing Double

Splash

Bella Thorne continues her street style parade on Tuesday afternoon in N.Y.C.

14 of 92

Getting 'Sirius'

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Wendy Williams smiles for the cameras at a SiriusXM Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

15 of 92

Filming Fun

Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Awkwafina films scenes for the Comedy Central show Nora From Queens in New York City on Wednesday.

16 of 92

Travel Trio

Instar

Selena Gomez hits the ground running during a European vacation with friends in Capri, Italy, on Tuesday.

17 of 92

Talking It Up

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jamie Bell attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Skin at The Robin Williams Center on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

18 of 92

Jean Therapy

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC

Courteney Cox keeps it casual during a walk around L.A. on Tuesday.

19 of 92

Popping In

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher attend the Build Series to discuss their new show Cash Pad at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

20 of 92

Build Me Up

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Hunter Schafer makes her way into the Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

21 of 92

Cozy Costars

Dave Benett/WireImage

Idris Elba and Helen Mirren share a hug on Tuesday at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw screening at The Curzon Mayfair in London.

22 of 92

London Look

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Also at Tuesday’s screening: costar Jason Statham.

23 of 92

Pleasure to Meet You

Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA/Getty

Prince Harry greets the woman of the hour at Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at Windsor Castle in England on Tuesday.

24 of 92

Gray Day

Splash News Online

Kristen Stewart pounds the pavement in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

25 of 92

Brunch Beauty

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kate Walsh goes neon for Tuesday’s SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic brunch at Palihouse in Los Angeles.

26 of 92

Full Court Press

Amy Sussman/Getty

Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Patrick Schumacker, Lake Bell and Justin Halpern speak onstage at the DC Universe panel during the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.

27 of 92

Blue Crush

Monica Schipper/Getty

Karlie Kloss attends “Good Girls Do Good: A Female Empowerment Panel” at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

28 of 92

Windy City Realness

Complex

DeRay McKesson and Lena Waithe hit the carpet over the weekend at Complex‘s first-ever ComplexCon Chicago.

29 of 92

Suit Yourself

GC Images

Bella Thorne dons her take on a blue suit for a Tuesday outing in N.Y.C.

30 of 92

Lip Service

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chris Pratt plants a kiss on his dinosaur costar at the Universal Studios Hollywood Host Jurassic World – The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday in California.

31 of 92

A-List Arrival

Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Costars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday.

32 of 92

Date Night

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Joining them at Monday night’s big premiere: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

33 of 92

Party People

Kevin Winter/Getty

Also celebrating Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday night: Mike Moh and Timothy Olyphant, who hang at the afterparty at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

34 of 92

Dinner à Deux

SplashNews.com

Newlyweds David Foster and Katharine McPhee grab dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.

35 of 92

Global Guys

Buda Mendes/Getty

Singer Luis Fonsi, who will perform at the upcoming opening ceremony of Lima 2019 Pan American Games, and official tournament mascot Milco pose for photos during a press conference on Monday at the Lima Convention Centre in Peru.

36 of 92

Fighting the Good Fight

Jason Mendez/Getty

Lucy Lawless makes a visit to Build Studio on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss her new crime-comedy series, My Life Is Murder.

37 of 92

Magic Mic

Shutterstock

John Mayer takes the stage on the Philadelphia stop of his 2019 world tour at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

38 of 92

In Memory

The Image Direct

Shannen Doherty is seen arriving in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday to film Riverdale’s season 4 premiere episode, which will include a tribute to her friend, late actor Luke Perry.

39 of 92

Under My Umbrella

BACKGRID

Derek Hough helps promote Operation Smile with Lay’s in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.

40 of 92

Beat the Heat

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Busy Philipps remembers to stay hydrated while out on Monday in the hot, L.A. summer sun.

41 of 92

Happy Faces

Cindy Ord/Getty

Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch attend Monday’s opening night afterparty for Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees at A.O.C. L aile ou la Cuisse restaurant in N.Y.C.

42 of 92

Reduce, Reuse

Joey Andrew/Startraksphoto.com

Kristin Chenoweth makes recycling day look glamorous in Beverly Hills on Monday.

43 of 92

Play Promo

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jake Gyllenhaal guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss Spider-Man: Far From Home and his new Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life.

44 of 92

Got the Moves

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Ariana DeBose gets moving while shooting scenes for West Side Story in N.Y.C. on Monday.

45 of 92

All Black Everything

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashlee Simpson steps out in head-to-toe workout gear on Monday in L.A.

46 of 92

Flower Power

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Elle Fanning greets fans at the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, on Monday.

47 of 92

Vegas, Baby!

The Image Direct

A solo Joe Jonas dons a Las Vegas T-shirt for a walk through N.Y.C. on Monday.

48 of 92

F-ab-ulous

Splash News Online

Nikki Bella flaunts her toned tummy during an errand run in L.A. on Monday.

49 of 92

Far, Far Away

Christopher Jue/Getty

Director Jon Favreau attends The Lion King Japan premiere at Toshima Arts and Culture Theatre in Tokyo on Monday night. 

50 of 92

Spin Cycle

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Model Hilary Rhoda bikes through New York City on Monday.

51 of 92

The Skin You're In

Jason Mendez/Getty

Skin‘s Dr. Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Guy Nattiv stop for a photo on Monday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

52 of 92

Bump on the Beach

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Shay Mitchell poses in a beach coverup at Saturday’s Shaycation x REVOLVE Beach Party in Mexico.

53 of 92

Bride-to-Be Bliss

The Image Direct

Sarah Hyland visits a Drybar salon in Studio City, California, on Sunday.

54 of 92

Hug It Out

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sara Bareilles and Vanessa Carlton pose backstage at the hit Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Sunday.

55 of 92

Wielding the Hammer

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige (left), director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder have fun onstage at Saturday’s Comic-Con 2019 Marvel Studios Panel.

56 of 92

Red Carpet Things

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Natalia Dyer pauses on the red carpet of the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, on Sunday.

57 of 92

Queen of The Hills

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Mischa Barton attends the 2019 Don’t Hide It Flaunt It Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday.

58 of 92

The Best Place

Andrew Toth/Getty

The Good Place‘s Marc Evan Jackson and William Jackson Harper get together at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con 2019 bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, on Sunday.

59 of 92

Bughead Forever!

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse crack up during the show’s panel at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Sunday — shortly before news broke of their split.

60 of 92

Summertime Happiness

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Lana Del Ray performs on Sunday during Latitude Festival 2019 at Henham Park in Southwold, England.

61 of 92

Style Queens

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Shangela and Kim Petras strike a pose at The AT&T Big Queer Brunch at the Mondrian Los Angeles on Sunday.

62 of 92

Stylish Stars

BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman beat the heat in New York City on Sunday.

63 of 92

No Stage Fright Here

VCG via Getty

Jason Statham performs on the stage during the Saleen Night at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, on Sunday.

64 of 92

Backpack, Backpack

Paul Morigi/Getty

Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez attend the Dora and the Lost City of Gold Washington, D.C., screening and zoo visit at Smithsonian National Zoological Park on Sunday.

65 of 92

Pumping Up the Crowd

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Ciara performs and leads a workout at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

66 of 92

She Likes It

Wilson Lee/imageSPACE/MediaPunch

Cardi B performs during the 2019 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Saturday.

67 of 92