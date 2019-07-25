Naomi Watts Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Joe & Nick Jonas, Catherine Zeta-Jones & More

Petal Power
Naomi Watts is a vision of summer style while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
So in Step
Brothers Joe and Nick Jonas stick together during a Wednesday walk around N.Y.C.
Slip Up
Meanwhile, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out solo in New York City on Wednesday.
Comfort Classics
David Furnish and Elton John coordinate on Wednesday at their Midsummer Party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in Antibes, France.
Famous Faces
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Margot Robbie and Austin Butler host the Levi’s and RAD dinner for Youngcare in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Father-Son Bonding
John Owen Lowe and dad Rob Lowe hang out at Netflix’s The Politician L.A. Tastemaker event at San Vicente Bungalows on Tuesday.
Campaign Trail
Also there: costars January Jones and Dylan McDermott.
Take Five
Ansel Elgort has a moment on Tuesday on the New York City set of West Side Story.
It's an Honor
Catherine Zeta-Jones, with husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan, receives the honorary freedom of the city and country of Swansea during a ceremony at the Guildhall in Swansea, Wales, on Wednesday.
On the Run
Jack Quaid quickly makes his way into Tuesday night’s taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Piece of Cake
Say ‘bees’! Newly engaged Bindi Irwin celebrates her 21st birthday with her mom Terri and brother Robert outside of Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday.
Bump in the Night
Ant and Christina Anstead — expecting their first child together — attend Tuesday’s premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A.
Seeing Double
Bella Thorne continues her street style parade on Tuesday afternoon in N.Y.C.
Getting 'Sirius'
Wendy Williams smiles for the cameras at a SiriusXM Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Filming Fun
Awkwafina films scenes for the Comedy Central show Nora From Queens in New York City on Wednesday.
Travel Trio
Selena Gomez hits the ground running during a European vacation with friends in Capri, Italy, on Tuesday.
Talking It Up
Jamie Bell attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Skin at The Robin Williams Center on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Jean Therapy
Courteney Cox keeps it casual during a walk around L.A. on Tuesday.
Popping In
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher attend the Build Series to discuss their new show Cash Pad at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Build Me Up
Hunter Schafer makes her way into the Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Cozy Costars
Idris Elba and Helen Mirren share a hug on Tuesday at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw screening at The Curzon Mayfair in London.
London Look
Also at Tuesday’s screening: costar Jason Statham.
Pleasure to Meet You
Prince Harry greets the woman of the hour at Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at Windsor Castle in England on Tuesday.
Gray Day
Kristen Stewart pounds the pavement in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Brunch Beauty
Kate Walsh goes neon for Tuesday’s SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic brunch at Palihouse in Los Angeles.
Full Court Press
Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Patrick Schumacker, Lake Bell and Justin Halpern speak onstage at the DC Universe panel during the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.
Blue Crush
Karlie Kloss attends “Good Girls Do Good: A Female Empowerment Panel” at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Windy City Realness
DeRay McKesson and Lena Waithe hit the carpet over the weekend at Complex‘s first-ever ComplexCon Chicago.
Suit Yourself
Bella Thorne dons her take on a blue suit for a Tuesday outing in N.Y.C.
Lip Service
Chris Pratt plants a kiss on his dinosaur costar at the Universal Studios Hollywood Host Jurassic World – The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday in California.
A-List Arrival
Costars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday.
Date Night
Joining them at Monday night’s big premiere: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.
Party People
Also celebrating Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday night: Mike Moh and Timothy Olyphant, who hang at the afterparty at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Dinner à Deux
Newlyweds David Foster and Katharine McPhee grab dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.
Global Guys
Singer Luis Fonsi, who will perform at the upcoming opening ceremony of Lima 2019 Pan American Games, and official tournament mascot Milco pose for photos during a press conference on Monday at the Lima Convention Centre in Peru.
Fighting the Good Fight
Lucy Lawless makes a visit to Build Studio on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss her new crime-comedy series, My Life Is Murder.
Magic Mic
John Mayer takes the stage on the Philadelphia stop of his 2019 world tour at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
In Memory
Shannen Doherty is seen arriving in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday to film Riverdale’s season 4 premiere episode, which will include a tribute to her friend, late actor Luke Perry.
Under My Umbrella
Derek Hough helps promote Operation Smile with Lay’s in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.
Beat the Heat
Busy Philipps remembers to stay hydrated while out on Monday in the hot, L.A. summer sun.
Happy Faces
Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch attend Monday’s opening night afterparty for Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees at A.O.C. L aile ou la Cuisse restaurant in N.Y.C.
Reduce, Reuse
Kristin Chenoweth makes recycling day look glamorous in Beverly Hills on Monday.
Play Promo
Jake Gyllenhaal guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss Spider-Man: Far From Home and his new Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life.
Got the Moves
Ariana DeBose gets moving while shooting scenes for West Side Story in N.Y.C. on Monday.
All Black Everything
Ashlee Simpson steps out in head-to-toe workout gear on Monday in L.A.
Flower Power
Elle Fanning greets fans at the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, on Monday.
Vegas, Baby!
A solo Joe Jonas dons a Las Vegas T-shirt for a walk through N.Y.C. on Monday.
F-ab-ulous
Nikki Bella flaunts her toned tummy during an errand run in L.A. on Monday.
Far, Far Away
Director Jon Favreau attends The Lion King Japan premiere at Toshima Arts and Culture Theatre in Tokyo on Monday night.
Spin Cycle
Model Hilary Rhoda bikes through New York City on Monday.
The Skin You're In
Skin‘s Dr. Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Guy Nattiv stop for a photo on Monday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Bump on the Beach
Shay Mitchell poses in a beach coverup at Saturday’s Shaycation x REVOLVE Beach Party in Mexico.
Bride-to-Be Bliss
Sarah Hyland visits a Drybar salon in Studio City, California, on Sunday.
Hug It Out
Sara Bareilles and Vanessa Carlton pose backstage at the hit Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Sunday.
Wielding the Hammer
President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige (left), director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder have fun onstage at Saturday’s Comic-Con 2019 Marvel Studios Panel.
Red Carpet Things
Natalia Dyer pauses on the red carpet of the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, on Sunday.
Queen of The Hills
Mischa Barton attends the 2019 Don’t Hide It Flaunt It Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday.
The Best Place
The Good Place‘s Marc Evan Jackson and William Jackson Harper get together at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con 2019 bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, on Sunday.
Bughead Forever!
Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse crack up during the show’s panel at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Sunday — shortly before news broke of their split.
Summertime Happiness
Lana Del Ray performs on Sunday during Latitude Festival 2019 at Henham Park in Southwold, England.
Style Queens
Shangela and Kim Petras strike a pose at The AT&T Big Queer Brunch at the Mondrian Los Angeles on Sunday.
Stylish Stars
Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman beat the heat in New York City on Sunday.
No Stage Fright Here
Jason Statham performs on the stage during the Saleen Night at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, on Sunday.
Backpack, Backpack
Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez attend the Dora and the Lost City of Gold Washington, D.C., screening and zoo visit at Smithsonian National Zoological Park on Sunday.
Pumping Up the Crowd
Ciara performs and leads a workout at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.
She Likes It
Cardi B performs during the 2019 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Saturday.