Star Tracks - Thursday, July 24, 2008
BEACH RETREAT
After a glamorous arrival at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, Mischa Barton suits up Wednesday for a relaxing day on a secluded beach in Malibu with boyfriend Taylor Locke (not shown).
HERE COMES THE BRIDE!
Soon to be a Bachelorette no more, DeAnna Pappas models a potential gown for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Jesse Csincsak at an L.A. Monique Lhuillier salon on Tuesday. The reality stars will tie the knot May 9, 2009, one year after Csincsak proposed on the ABC show.
PRECIOUS CARGO
After criss-crossing the country from Wisconsin to L.A., Jessica Simpson lands in New York City on Wednesday with her pup Daisy at John F. Kennedy airport.
A 'BESO' TO REMEMBER
Justin Timberlake and girlfriend Jessica Biel leave Hollywood restaurant Beso hand-in-hand after having dinner with friends Wednesday. "They were very cozy," a fellow patron tell PEOPLE. Also dining at the new hot spot (which is partially owned by Eva Longoria and means "kiss" in Spanish): Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth.
FAR REACH
Gillian Anderson, who is expecting a boy with boyfriend Mark Griffiths, shows off her growing baby bump (in Moschino) Wednesday, at the L.A. premiere of The X-Files: I Want to Believe at Grauman's Chinese Theatre. The sci-fi thriller opens July 25.
BIRTHDAY BOY
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe celebrates his 19th birthday by stepping out for lunch Wednesday with his family and gal pal Laura O'Toole (not pictured) at London café The Wolseley.
DAPPER DUO
Following an appearance on TRL the day before, Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon step out in style Wednesday as they leave their New York City hotel.
BUMP ON BOARD
Expectant mom Ashlee Simpson Wentz enjoys a relaxing day Wednesday in Los Angeles. Among her stops: shopping at American Apparel and meeting a pal for coffee.
HATS OFF
Offering a vote of confidence for little sister Ali's new single, Lindsay Lohan takes the lead while gal pal Samantha Ronson follows behind, as they arrive Wednesday at New York's Gramercy Park Hotel.
SHOPPING LIST
While carting around 2-year-old daughter Violet, mom-to-be Jennifer Garner – who's four months pregnant with baby No. 2 – stocks up on healthy food for her growing family at a Whole Foods in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday.
ROAD WARRIOR
After dining with pal Pete Wentz the previous day, John Mayer gets ready to hit the road again Wednesday as he heads to his tour bus in L.A.
ON THE RUN
UNDER THE HOOD
After mingling with fellow Disney stars on the set of Suite Life of Zack amp Cody, a hooded Ashley Tisdale keeps her sneakers handy Wednesday after working out at a Los Angeles gym.
SWING KID
Lance Bass gets in the swing of things Tuesday while visiting a Los Angeles park with his family. And the former 'N Sync singer has reason to be carefree: He has a new man in his life, Brazilian personal trainer Sebastian Leal, PEOPLE reports.
GUIDE DOG
Showing she's a hands-on pet owner, Lily Allen guides her pup to safety after spending her Wednesday afternoon shopping in London.