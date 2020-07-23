Gwen Stefani Surfaces in L.A., Plus Matt Dillon, Sarah Jessica Parker and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
July 23, 2020 06:00 AM

Back to Work

BACKGRID

Gwen Stefani heads to the studio in L.A. on Wednesday after taking a trip with her family.

Film Fest Fun

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Matt Dillon attends Filming Italy Sardegna Festival 2020 on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy.

Beach Book Club

The Image Direct

Sarah Jessica Parker soaks up the sun and gets in some reading while on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

California Casual

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas wears a three-quarter sleeved top with wide leg trousers on her walk with her pooch in L.A. on Wednesday.

Summer Vibes

The Image Direct

Emmy Rossum picks up lunch from Nate ‘n Al’s Deli in Beverly Hills on Wednesday dressed in a summery blue sundress and strappy sandals.

Love Is in the Air

BACKGRID

Newly engaged couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are seen leaving Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday after enjoying a sweet dinner date following his proposal. 

Pop of Print

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Scout Willis sports a cute black-and-white printed mask while out with her pup in L.A. on Wednesday.

Puppy Love

Backgrid

Vanessa Hudgens and her pooch make their way through Beverly Hills after visiting a friend on Wednesday.

Solo Stroll

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez goes for a walk in Water Mill, New York, on Wednesday wearing a green sweater and white tights.

Takeout for Two

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Scarlett Johansson picks up breakfast in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday wearing striped pants and a hoodie.

Lunch Date

The Image Direct

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs enjoy their afternoon at a cafe in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Sweet Summer

BACKGRID

Halsey wears a cropped tee and a summery skirt on her way to spend the day on a yacht with friends in Marina del Rey, California.

Park Perk

MEGA

Jude Law returns from his solo Wednesday morning run in a London park with a coffee.

Food & Flower Run

The Image Direct

Charlize Theron leaves the grocery store on Tuesday in L.A. with a bag filled with food and an armful of flowers.

Hometown Pride

BACKGRID

Lil Rel Howery makes his way through Beverly Hills on Tuesday to run some errands while wearing a Chicago Bulls mask.

Model Mode

BACKGRID

Joey King strikes a pose during day two of The Kissing Booth 2 worldwide virtual press tour on Tuesday in L.A.

Sweat Sesh

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Ray Liotta works out at Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, California, on Tuesday.

These Boots Are Made for Walkin'

The Image Direct

Ashley Benson stays color coordinated on Monday while grabbing dinner with a friend in L.A.

Cute Couple

BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have something to smile about while walking around London on Tuesday.

Shop Girl

SplashNews.com

Kate Moss heads to her car after popping into some shops on London's Bond Street on Tuesday.

No Sweat

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Rita Ora goes incognito on Tuesday for a jog in London.

Happy to Be Here

SplashNews.com

Singer Miguel smiles while shooting a project in L.A. on Monday with Hailey Baldwin. 

Think Pink

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ireland Baldwin rocks a pink one-piece swimsuit on Monday while catching some rays in Malibu. 

Bringing Home the Bacon

The Image Direct

Jon Hamm makes a grocery store run in L.A. on Monday in an all-blue ensemble. 

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

The Image Direct

Diane Kruger looks fit and casual as she makes a stop at the UPS Store in L.A. on Monday. 

Bumpin' Along

BACKGRID

Lea Michele, who’s expecting her first child, holds hands with her husband Zandy Reich while on a walk in Santa Monica on Monday. 

On the Go

MEGA

Hailey Baldwin rocks denim cut-offs and a purple shirt while arriving at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Monday in L.A. 

Feeling Fit

The Image Direct

Pete Wentz hits the tennis court for a workout on Monday in L.A.

Read All About It

Backgrid

Sarah Michelle Gellar wears a sweatshirt that says 'Social Distancing Club' — plus a pink mask to match! — while grabbing coffee in Brentwood, California, on Monday.

Morning Meal

Splash News Online

Amber Rose and boyfriend Alexander Edwards hold hands after having breakfast at the Beverly Glen Deli restaurant in Bel-Air on Monday morning.

Girl's Best Friend

Backgrid

Vanessa Hudgens runs errands with her dog in tow on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Rolling Along

MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Joseph Baena get some fresh air during a bike ride in Santa Monica on Monday.

Cold Snap

Rebecca Sanabria

Tiffani Thiessen gets ready to indulge at home in L.A. as she joins Sensodyne and Pronamel to launch the #TakeABiteOutOfLife campaign, which raises awareness about sensitive teeth and gums.

Ready to Rock

Diggzy/Splash

A glammed up Ariana Grande makes her way to a recording studio in L.A. on Sunday.

Dine and Dash

Splash

Tom Cruise touches down at The Richmond Golf Club in London over the weekend to grab a bite to eat at the clubhouse. 

Color Wheel

Diggzy/Splash

Jaden Smith brightens up L.A. on Friday in his colorful ensemble and car while reportedly shooting a music video.

Puppy Love