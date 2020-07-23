Gwen Stefani Surfaces in L.A., Plus Matt Dillon, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Back to Work
Gwen Stefani heads to the studio in L.A. on Wednesday after taking a trip with her family.
Film Fest Fun
Matt Dillon attends Filming Italy Sardegna Festival 2020 on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy.
Beach Book Club
Sarah Jessica Parker soaks up the sun and gets in some reading while on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.
California Casual
Ana de Armas wears a three-quarter sleeved top with wide leg trousers on her walk with her pooch in L.A. on Wednesday.
Summer Vibes
Emmy Rossum picks up lunch from Nate ‘n Al’s Deli in Beverly Hills on Wednesday dressed in a summery blue sundress and strappy sandals.
Love Is in the Air
Newly engaged couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are seen leaving Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday after enjoying a sweet dinner date following his proposal.
Pop of Print
Scout Willis sports a cute black-and-white printed mask while out with her pup in L.A. on Wednesday.
Puppy Love
Vanessa Hudgens and her pooch make their way through Beverly Hills after visiting a friend on Wednesday.
Solo Stroll
Jennifer Lopez goes for a walk in Water Mill, New York, on Wednesday wearing a green sweater and white tights.
Takeout for Two
Scarlett Johansson picks up breakfast in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday wearing striped pants and a hoodie.
Lunch Date
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs enjoy their afternoon at a cafe in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Sweet Summer
Halsey wears a cropped tee and a summery skirt on her way to spend the day on a yacht with friends in Marina del Rey, California.
Park Perk
Jude Law returns from his solo Wednesday morning run in a London park with a coffee.
Food & Flower Run
Charlize Theron leaves the grocery store on Tuesday in L.A. with a bag filled with food and an armful of flowers.
Hometown Pride
Lil Rel Howery makes his way through Beverly Hills on Tuesday to run some errands while wearing a Chicago Bulls mask.
Model Mode
Joey King strikes a pose during day two of The Kissing Booth 2 worldwide virtual press tour on Tuesday in L.A.
Sweat Sesh
Ray Liotta works out at Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, California, on Tuesday.
These Boots Are Made for Walkin'
Ashley Benson stays color coordinated on Monday while grabbing dinner with a friend in L.A.
Cute Couple
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have something to smile about while walking around London on Tuesday.
Shop Girl
Kate Moss heads to her car after popping into some shops on London's Bond Street on Tuesday.
No Sweat
Rita Ora goes incognito on Tuesday for a jog in London.
Happy to Be Here
Singer Miguel smiles while shooting a project in L.A. on Monday with Hailey Baldwin.
Think Pink
Ireland Baldwin rocks a pink one-piece swimsuit on Monday while catching some rays in Malibu.
Bringing Home the Bacon
Jon Hamm makes a grocery store run in L.A. on Monday in an all-blue ensemble.
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Diane Kruger looks fit and casual as she makes a stop at the UPS Store in L.A. on Monday.
Bumpin' Along
Lea Michele, who’s expecting her first child, holds hands with her husband Zandy Reich while on a walk in Santa Monica on Monday.
On the Go
Hailey Baldwin rocks denim cut-offs and a purple shirt while arriving at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Monday in L.A.
Feeling Fit
Pete Wentz hits the tennis court for a workout on Monday in L.A.
Read All About It
Sarah Michelle Gellar wears a sweatshirt that says 'Social Distancing Club' — plus a pink mask to match! — while grabbing coffee in Brentwood, California, on Monday.
Morning Meal
Amber Rose and boyfriend Alexander Edwards hold hands after having breakfast at the Beverly Glen Deli restaurant in Bel-Air on Monday morning.
Girl's Best Friend
Vanessa Hudgens runs errands with her dog in tow on Monday in Los Angeles.
Rolling Along
Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Joseph Baena get some fresh air during a bike ride in Santa Monica on Monday.
Cold Snap
Tiffani Thiessen gets ready to indulge at home in L.A. as she joins Sensodyne and Pronamel to launch the #TakeABiteOutOfLife campaign, which raises awareness about sensitive teeth and gums.
Ready to Rock
A glammed up Ariana Grande makes her way to a recording studio in L.A. on Sunday.
Dine and Dash
Tom Cruise touches down at The Richmond Golf Club in London over the weekend to grab a bite to eat at the clubhouse.
Color Wheel
Jaden Smith brightens up L.A. on Friday in his colorful ensemble and car while reportedly shooting a music video.