Star Tracks: Thursday, July 23, 2009
ON DIS-'SPRAY'
It's not complicated – Denise Richards just needs a little tan! The reality star gets a poolside touch-up during a visit to the Sierra Mist Beach House in Malibu on Wednesday.
LUNCH STOP
Sporting a pair of David Yurman aviators, Taylor Lautner makes a pit stop at Mexican eatery Chipotle in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Along with costars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the New Moon heartthrob is slated to get Twilighters screaming at Comic-Con 2009 in San Diego on Thursday.
BACK ON THE BLOCK
Eva Longoria Parker causes a flashbulb frenzy in her curve-hugging minidress after dinner at Katsuya in West Hollywood on Wednesday. Back from a French getaway with her husband Tony Parker, the Desperate Housewives star has started filming the sixth season of her hit show, which returns to ABC Sept. 27.
AB FAB
Gwen Stefani raises her voice – and shows off her tight tummy! – during a rousing performance with No Doubt Wednesday at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif. The singer and her band continue their tour on Friday in Sacramento.
MOMMY'S HOLD
How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan holds tight to her 4-month-old daughter Satyana, who looks pretty in her plaid hat, during a stroll in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
LIKE A BUTTERFLY
Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto flashes a gorgeous smile as she heads to dinner in New York City with onscreen (and real-life!) beau Dev Patel (not pictured) on Wednesday.
HAIR APPARENT
Ever the fashion risk-taker, Solange Knowles causes some buzz, showing off her closely cropped new do while strolling with her son Daniel Julez Smith, 4½, on Thursday in Los Angeles.
GOING GREEN
Fergie sticks with a stylish pattern, modeling another bold print in an Anna Sui jumper while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
TABLOID FODDER
Lady Gaga continues her parade of outrageous outfits, sporting a skintight pantsuit adorned with tabloid headlines as she leaves her Zurich, Switzerland, hotel on Tuesday.
BENCH WARMER
She may be sitting down – but Jennifer Lopez is actually hard at work, filming scenes Wednesday for her latest movie, The Back-Up Plan, near New York's Central Park.
MAKING A SCENE
She's got pull! Blake Lively takes her colorful costar Leighton Meester by the arm while filming a scene for Gossip Girl at Sotheby's in New York City on Wednesday.
CHEEK-TO-CHEEK
Whitney Houston puts the squeeze on fellow musician pal Alicia Keys during a listening party Tuesday night at New York's Lincoln Center. Houston offered a nine song sneak preview to her much anticipated new album, I Look to You, which will hit stores Sept. 1.
PEACE OUT
Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant soaks up the fan frenzy as he arrives at a Nike store in Singapore on Wednesday. The NBA Finals MVP is on his second leg of the Nike-sponsored world tour, which includes additional stops in Taiwan and Hong Kong.
CALL TIME
In her character's polka-dotted sweater, Jennifer Garner works the phones while shooting a scene Wednesday for her upcoming romantic comedy, Valentine's Day, in Los Angeles. The ensemble film also costars Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts and Jessica Alba.
COFFEE BREAK
Leaving his brothers behind, Joe Jonas heads out for a lunch date with a female friend at New York eatery Café Habana on Wednesday. Next up, the band's summer tour continues in Philadelphia on Thursday.