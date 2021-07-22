Remy Ma and Gabrielle Union are Seen Filming in N.Y.C., Plus Margot Robbie, Prince Charles and More

Halle Berry is all smiles on the set of "The Mothership" before filming what looked to be an intense conversation with fellow actor John Ortiz. The sci-fi adventure follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly - the truth. Interesting to note, she is carrying a Boston Globe in one take.