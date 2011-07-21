Star Tracks: Thursday, July 21, 2011
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Is this a preview of their wedding gear? Kim Kardashian and fiancé Kris Humphries scope out some designer duds Wednesday at the launch of the Noon By Noor collection in L.A.
PLANE & SIMPLE
After premiering Horrible Bosses in the U.K., Jennifer Aniston departs London with boyfriend Justin Theroux Thursday at Heathrow Airport.
TRAVEL DARLINGS
Angelina Jolie continues to globetrot in style with her two adorable travel companions, daughters Shiloh, 5, and Zahara, 6, at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.
THE CONFETTI ARTIST
It's a fairy-tale ending for Taylor Swift, who puts on a princess-like show during her tour stop in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday.
SAYING HIS PEACE
Days after being on pooch patrol, Hugh Jackman dappers up while keeping the peace in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
SPOT ON!
Jessica Alba – this time in leopard-print Dolce amp Gabbana – drapes her baby bump in another posh ensemble – this time leopard print! – Wednesday while hosting a party for Lucky magazine and ThisNext.com in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
SUNNY OUTLOOK
Flashing her cover girl smile, a beaming Olivia Wilde heads out in Glassell Park, Calif., Wednesday – just a week before the release of her latest film Cowboys amp Aliens.
THE PUNCH LINE
A slimmed-down Jason Segel works out a scene with costar Leslie Mann Wednesday on the L.A. set of their untitled collaboration with filmmaker Judd Apatow.
GET 'LO'
Singer Cee Lo Green keeps an upbeat profile on Wednesday after making an appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman in New York City.
CROWD FAVORITE
Jennifer Aniston lights up the London red carpet in sparkling silver Valentino Haute Couture Wednesday while premiering her new movie, Horrible Bosses.
WORKOUT BUDDY
After hitting the Crazy, Stupid, Love premiere, Ryan Gosling puts his biceps to good use, lifting Al Roker during an appearance Wednesday on the Today show in New York.
BALD & BEAUTIFUL
Following in Jake Gyllenhaal's footsteps, Matt Damon shows off his new hairless do in Vancouver Tuesday.
GREENER PASTURES
Don't worry Max, he won't hurt you! After taking in a performance of Shrek the Musical in Hollywood Tuesday,
Christina Aguilera and her squirming 3-year-old son squeeze in a meet-and-greet with the main ogre, played by Eric Petersen.
STRANGER THAN FICTION
Tyra Banks accosts New York subway riders Wednesday dressed as a character from her debut fantasy novel, Modelland, due in September.
LONDON JOG
Pippa Middleton gets active Wednesday, ditching her chic ways during a casual jog in London.
RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Paris and Nicky Hilton go for afternoon jog in Beverly Hills on Wednesday – just a day after Paris stormed out of an interview.