Star Tracks: Thursday, July 21, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Is this a preview of their wedding gear? Kim Kardashian and fiancé Kris Humphries scope out some designer duds Wednesday at the launch of the Noon By Noor collection in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

PLANE & SIMPLE

Credit: INF

After premiering Horrible Bosses in the U.K., Jennifer Aniston departs London with boyfriend Justin Theroux Thursday at Heathrow Airport.

3 of 16

TRAVEL DARLINGS

Credit: Matei H/GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Angelina Jolie continues to globetrot in style with her two adorable travel companions, daughters Shiloh, 5, and Zahara, 6, at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

THE CONFETTI ARTIST

Credit: Rex

It's a fairy-tale ending for Taylor Swift, who puts on a princess-like show during her tour stop in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

SAYING HIS PEACE

Credit: EB/Splash News Online

Days after being on pooch patrol, Hugh Jackman dappers up while keeping the peace in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

6 of 16

SPOT ON!

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Jessica Alba – this time in leopard-print Dolce amp Gabbana – drapes her baby bump in another posh ensemble – this time leopard print! – Wednesday while hosting a party for Lucky magazine and ThisNext.com in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

SUNNY OUTLOOK

Credit: National Photo Group

Flashing her cover girl smile, a beaming Olivia Wilde heads out in Glassell Park, Calif., Wednesday – just a week before the release of her latest film Cowboys amp Aliens.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

THE PUNCH LINE

Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

A slimmed-down Jason Segel works out a scene with costar Leslie Mann Wednesday on the L.A. set of their untitled collaboration with filmmaker Judd Apatow.

Advertisement

9 of 16

GET 'LO'

Credit: Ramey

Singer Cee Lo Green keeps an upbeat profile on Wednesday after making an appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

CROWD FAVORITE

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Jennifer Aniston lights up the London red carpet in sparkling silver Valentino Haute Couture Wednesday while premiering her new movie, Horrible Bosses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

WORKOUT BUDDY

Credit: Charles Sykes/AP

After hitting the Crazy, Stupid, Love premiere, Ryan Gosling puts his biceps to good use, lifting Al Roker during an appearance Wednesday on the Today show in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

BALD & BEAUTIFUL

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Following in Jake Gyllenhaal's footsteps, Matt Damon shows off his new hairless do in Vancouver Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

GREENER PASTURES

Credit: Kate Egan/Shrek The Musical/Getty

Don't worry Max, he won't hurt you! After taking in a performance of Shrek the Musical in Hollywood Tuesday,

Christina Aguilera and her squirming 3-year-old son squeeze in a meet-and-greet with the main ogre, played by Eric Petersen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

STRANGER THAN FICTION

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News Online

Tyra Banks accosts New York subway riders Wednesday dressed as a character from her debut fantasy novel, Modelland, due in September.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

LONDON JOG

Credit: RF/Startraks

Pippa Middleton gets active Wednesday, ditching her chic ways during a casual jog in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Credit: EM43/Splash News Online

Paris and Nicky Hilton go for afternoon jog in Beverly Hills on Wednesday – just a day after Paris stormed out of an interview.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff