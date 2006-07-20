Star Tracks - Thursday, July 20, 2006
THE MANNY DIARIES
With another "manny" in tow, Britney Spears takes an afternoon stroll with 10-month-old Sean Preston in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
FEELING 'SUPER'
My Super Ex-Girlfriend star Uma Thurman causes a stir outside the Late Show studio in New York City. Inside, the actress was evasive about her relationship status with beau André Balazs, but finally admitted she has been dating the same person "for quite some time."
ROLL WITH IT
Jessica Simpson – who admitted, "I have butterflies, I'm nervous" – gets a leg up Wednesday at MTV's TRL, where she debuted the roller-skating-themed video for her single, "A Public Affair."
ON HER OWN FEET
On her way into the TRL studio, Simpson takes the New York City heat in stride. Though she roller-skates like a pro onscreen in her video, she says, "I'm horrible. I tripped and fell a couple of times."
PAJAMARAMA
Also in the Big Apple on Wednesday, Jessica's sis Ashlee Simpson (in Ya-Ya) spots a cuddly sidekick at the world's largest pajama party hosted by Victoria's Secret PINK. Later, the singer hit the stage for a performance.
PUPPY PLAY DATE
With girlfriend Kate Bosworth on the promotional trail for Superman Returns, Orlando Bloom tends to their pups Sidi and Essa in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
GIRLS' NIGHT OUT
Desperate Housewives stars Felicity Huffman and Eva Longoria have a happy reunion at an ABC party in Pasadena on Wednesday. The ladies will return to Wisteria Lane when the third season of their show premieres on Sept. 24.
WIGGING OUT
Hilary and sister Haylie Duff have a hair-raising moment Wednesday after Haylie's Broadway debut as snotty Amber Von Tussle in the musical Hairspray.
PRIMED & READY
After a four-year hiatus from television, Calista Flockhart gets a move on the Santa Monica set of her new fall drama Brothers amp Sisters on Wednesday.
PEDAL PUSHER
Talk about multitasking: Chloe Sevigny gets a handle on pedaling and chatting on her cell during an afternoon bike ride in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.
BABY, ONE MORE TIME?
Nicole Richie (wearing Anna Sui) gets color-coordinated with her revolving door boyfriend DJ AM in Hollywood on Tuesday. But later that night she met up for dinner with the steadiest man in her life – musician dad Lionel.
RIGHT DIRECTION
Lindsay Lohan gets a chance to direct – well, traffic, anyway – on the Los Angeles set of her new film Georgia Rule on Tuesday.
DATE WITH DESTINY
Beyoncé – who finally spoke out about her romance with Jay-Z, telling Giant magazine, "We respect each other" – makes it a threesome with her rapper beau and singer Rihanna (not pictured) for dinner in New York City on Monday.
OVERSEAS REUNION
Mischa Barton, who's spending the summer in the U.K., takes her visiting beau Cisco Adler out on the town Tuesday, where the twosome hit London hot spot Boujis.
THE DALY SHOW
Carson Daly takes a breather outside Hollywood hot spot Koi recently before meeting up with pal Nick Lachey and his date Vanessa Minnillo at Club Hyde.