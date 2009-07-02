Star Tracks: Thursday, July 2, 2009
COMFORT ZONE
Someone's ready for night-night! Halle Berry and pajama-wearing 15-month-old daughter Nahla are prepared for a sleepy flight as they make their way through Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
ROCKER CHICKS
Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning – who recently wrapped New Moon together – channel their inner-rock goddesses on the L.A. set of their new film, The Runaways. In the biopic of the '70s band, Stewart stars as guitarist Joan Jett and Fanning plays singer Cherie Currie.
WET & WILD
Kicking off the holiday weekend with a splash, Kim Kardashian slips and slides down a waterslide – in a Anika Brazil Swim bikini – at the Sierra Mist Beach House in Malibu on Wednesday.
GETTING TO THE POINT
Is Rihanna getting a new gig? The inked singer reportedly gets a tattoo lesson Wednesday at New York City parlor East Side Ink on Wednesday night.
JACKET REQUIRED
Things are looking up for Justin Timberlake at the launch event of his William Rast clothing line in Berlin on Wednesday. The singer has been country-hopping around Europe: He celebrated the line's launch in London earlier this week.
PICK-UP SCENE
With her hit film still ruling the box office, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star Megan Fox and her on-again off-again beau Brian Austin Green enjoy a little downtime with a coffee run in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
YANKEE DANDY
Looking sharp in a three-piece suit, Ryan Reynolds is a well-dressed guest as he arrives Wednesday at London's GMTV Studios to promote his romantic comedy The Proposal.
DOMINO EFFECT
Kate Moss shows rocker pal Beth Ditto (frontwoman for the indie band Gossip) some love at the launch of her plus-size clothing line for U.K. retailer Evans in London on Wednesday.
MOMMY & ME
Britney Spears and son Jayden James, 2½ share a sweet moment in Marina del Rey, Calif., on Tuesday. The pop singer and her sons – including Sean Preston, 3½ – reportedly enjoyed a day of fun, going for a boat ride and doing some shopping as a family.
STRINGING ALONG
Robert Pattinson enjoys a musical interlude (but stays in character!) while continuing work on Remember Me Wednesday in New York.
PARTY OF THREE
The Jonas Brothers rock out during a performance at General Motors Place in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday as they continue on their world tour. Their entourage is about to grow by one: big bro Kevin announced yesterday that he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend!
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Sporting a Marilyn Monroe T-shirt by Monrow and shredded jeans, Anne Hathaway stays cool during a stroll through New York's SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday. The actress is currently appearing uptown in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night.
COVER UP
Hilary Swank finds relief from the sun Wednesday – thanks to an oversized umbrella! – on the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of her upcoming movie The Resident. In the thriller, Swank plays a doctor whose landlord becomes obsessed with her.
SOLE MATES
Back from their Hawaiian vacation, Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott get their kicks by sporting some similar boots during a coffee run in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday.
STANDING O
Kate Winslet gets on her feet during the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Wednesday. Days before, pal Justin Timberlake cheered Andy Roddick on to victory during the tournament's third round.