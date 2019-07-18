Karlie Kloss is a Vision in White in London, Plus Sofía Vergara, Katie Holmes & More

Cover Girl
Karlie Kloss heads to Vogue House to sign copies of the August issue of British Vogue, which will feature the model on the cover wearing Prada, on Wednesday in London.
City Chic
Sofía Vergara looks radiant as she arrives to guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sneak Peek
Stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal visit the famed Hudson Theatre in N.Y.C. on Tuesday before their Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life, begins performances on July 26.
Sweet Salutations
Jordan Sparks greets fans outside of Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sister Act
Vanessa and Laura Marano visit Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show to discuss their show Saving Zoë at the Z100 Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Stars in the City
Katie Holmes is seen walking home in a gray t-shirt and jeans after running errands in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Discussions that Matter
Mahershala Ali participates in a conversation with U.S. lawmakers about religious persecution on Capitol Hill, hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Congressional Caucus and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Broadway Buddies
Chrissy Metz poses backstage with Waitress cast members Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Tuesday in New York City.
Hats & Highlights
Chrissy Teigen steps out of Meche hair salon looking summer ready on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.
Kicking Back
Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan stop by Build Series to talk about the show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Late Night Chat
Awkwafina talks with host Stephen Colbert about her new movie, The Farewell, on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Suited for Summer
Tom Hiddleston looks sharp during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
All About Athleisure
Ashlee Simpson steps out in a burgundy Adidas jacket and black leggings on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
And the Nominees Are...
Presenters Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden announce the 2019 Emmy Nominations at Saban Media Center on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Great Host
Riz Ahmed hosts The Great Hack screening and reception at the Science Museum on Tuesday in London.
Here for Hip Hop
Usher and Jermaine Dupri pose together at WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta season 3 celebration of episode 91, Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def, on Tuesday in West Hollwood.
Must-See Documentary
David Crosby is joined by Whoopi Goldberg and his wife Jan Dance at the David Crosby: Remember My Name N.Y.C. screening, hosted by Sony Picture Classics and The Cinema Society, at The Roxy Cinema on Tuesday.
Coach Classics
Actress Logan Browning arrives in a summery dress and blue cut-out shoes at the Coach Art of Signature collection event on Tuesday in L.A.
Fine Dining
Christina Hendricks pairs a statement dress with a denim jacket at the Madewell x Christy Dawn launch dinner, which took place at Plant Food + Wine in Venice, California, on Tuesday.
Tasteful Turn Up
A$AP Ferg and contemporary graffiti artist Felipe Pantone attend the 2019 Hennessy V.S. Limited Edition by Felipe Pantone launch event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Smile & Wave
Chance the Rapper greets the audience during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Coming Soon
Actor Ben Platt and CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King get together before watching an early screening of the limited series, The Politicians, hosted by Netflix, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Self Love
Orange Is the New Black actress Jackie Cruz stars in Schick Hydro Silk’s new Feelin’ Myself Island campaign.
Polka Dot Princess
Jenna Dewan brings the color on Tuesday to the Baby2Baby Back-to-School Celebration presented by Shutterfly at Casita Hollywood.
Check It Out
Taye Diggs helps deliver a donation to the 2019 Annual AdoptAClassroom.org Donation Drive from Burlington on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Dressed to Impress
Gigi Hadid is a vision in bronze on Tuesday while heading to an event in New York City.
Recognize Him?
Kevin James is barely recognizable on Tuesday while shooting scenes for Hubie Halloween in Marblehead, Massachusetts.
Blue Belle
Emily Deschanel smiles for the cameras while arriving to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Cheers to That!
Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé celebrates Tristan Mack Wilds’ 30th birthday at Lavo in New York City.
California Casual
Katherine Schwarzenegger is all smiles while running errands in L.A. on Monday.
Don't Be a Stranger
Natalia Dyer stops by Build Studio to chat about season 3 of Stranger Things on Monday in N.Y.C.
Music Meets Fashion
Lil Wayne arrives in his flyest gear to the American Eagle Fall ’19 Campaign party to celebrate his collaboration with the fashion brand, AE x Young Money, on Monday in N.Y.C.
Star Studded
Also at the AE x Young Money celebration: Corinne Foxx, Kathryn Gallagher, Ireland Baldwin, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal get their squad together to pose for photos during the festivities.
Bold & Beautiful
Keke Palmer sips on a refreshing Slurpee from 7-Eleven after hosting Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.
New Couple Alert?
Ryan Seacrest strolls down the streets of N.Y.C. with a mystery woman by his side on Wednesday.
Power Padding
Shailene Woodley wears a jacket with chic shoulder pads and matching pants as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
La Vie en Rose
Rosalía wows the crowd in pink Spandex shorts and a ruffled pink crop top during her Summer Series at Somerset House performance on Monday in London.
Taking a Stand
U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe chats with host Seth Meyers about the fight for equal pay during Monday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.
Good Sport
Nikki Bella wears a bold red lip to the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular gala at The Compound in Inglewood, California, on Monday.
'Spectacular' Soirée
Nick Swisher and wife Joanna Garcia Swisher get glammed up for the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular gala on Monday.
Crowd Pleaser
Michael Bolton takes the stage during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival on Monday in Regensburg, Germany.
Cover Star
Host Felicity Jones steps out in a blue velvet dress for the #MovingLove screening co-hosted by Derek Blasberg and Love magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand on Monday in London.
Lovely Guest
Kendall Jenner poses at the #MovingLove dinner at Bellanger following the screening on Monday in London.
Caffeine Fix
Colin Farrell grabs coffee to-go at Intelligentsia in the Silver Lake neighborhood of L.A. on Monday.
Ride Along
Adam Rippon and Hélio Castroneves hang at the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday, where Rippon rode in an Indy car for the very first time.
On the Dot
Jessica Alba is a breezy beauty on Monday during an outing in N.Y.C.
Picture Perfect Presley
Newly minted Elvis Austin Butler holds hands with Vanessa Hudgens in Los Angeles on Monday.
Scene Setting
Zoey Deutch has a beautiful backdrop on Monday at the 2019 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest in Italy.
Hi There!
Drake Bell gives a wave outside Build Studio in New York City on Monday.
Off the Wall
Liam Neeson gets fierce on Monday at the Cold Pursuit premiere at the Cine Capitol in Madrid.
Hair Apparent
Cyndi Lauper makes her way toward the crowd during a weekend concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Fast Friends
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and costar Jason Statham crack each other up at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw premiere on Saturday in L.A.
Show of Support
Ashley Olsen supports twin Mary-Kate in the stands during the Longines Global Champions Tour in Chantilly, France, on Saturday.
Fierce Feathers
Lizzo performs hits from her album Cuz I Love You during day two of Lovebox 2019 on Saturday at Gunnersbury Park in London.
King and Queen
JAY-Z and Beyoncé steal the show on the yellow carpet ahead of the Lion King premiere on Sunday in London.
Family Day at the Races
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are joined by their son Dylan at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on Sunday at Silverstone in Northampton, England.
Game Face
Charlize Theron is on the edge of her seat during the men’s final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday in London.
On Island Time
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky soak up some sunshine during their vacation in Ibiza with pals Matt Damon and wife Luciana on Saturday.
Piano Man
John Legend performs at an event for his LVE Wines at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Sunday.
Pattern Play
Sienna Miller is all smiles at the Gucci x Melet Mercantile Opening Party in Montauk. New York, on Saturday.
Play (Fur)ball!
Giada De Laurentiis meets Finn the Bat Dog at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Photo Friendly
Daniel Craig playfully poses for photos with fans at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in the U.K. on Sunday.
Celebrating a Legacy
Cuba Gooding Jr. embraces Martha Stewart and singer-songwriter David Crosby at Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society’s afterparty for David Crosby: Remember My Name on Saturday in East Hampton, New York.
Onstage Interviews
Former Game of Thrones costars Jerome Flynn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau field questions during 2019 Con of Thrones on Saturday at the Music City Center in Nashville.
Offscreen Activities
Fleabag’s Andrew Scott hangs out in the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London.
Pop Princess
Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage in sparkly red gloves at The Filmore in Detroit on Saturday.