Karlie Kloss is a Vision in White in London, Plus Sofía Vergara, Katie Holmes & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
July 18, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 82

Cover Girl

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss heads to Vogue House to sign copies of the August issue of British Vogue, which will feature the model on the cover wearing Prada, on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 82

City Chic

Splash News Online

Sofía Vergara looks radiant as she arrives to guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

3 of 82

Sneak Peek

Jenny Anderson

Stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal visit the famed Hudson Theatre in N.Y.C. on Tuesday before their Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life, begins performances on July 26.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 82

Sweet Salutations

Raymond Hall/GC Image

Jordan Sparks greets fans outside of Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 82

Sister Act

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Vanessa and Laura Marano visit Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show to discuss their show Saving Zoë at the Z100 Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

6 of 82

Stars in the City

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes is seen walking home in a gray t-shirt and jeans after running errands in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 82

Discussions that Matter

Shannon Finney/Getty

Mahershala Ali participates in a conversation with U.S. lawmakers about religious persecution on Capitol Hill, hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Congressional Caucus and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 82

Broadway Buddies

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Chrissy Metz poses backstage with Waitress cast members Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement

9 of 82

Hats & Highlights

MEGA

Chrissy Teigen steps out of Meche hair salon looking summer ready on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 82

Kicking Back

Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan stop by Build Series to talk about the show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 82

Late Night Chat

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Awkwafina talks with host Stephen Colbert about her new movie, The Farewell, on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 82

Suited for Summer

Cindy Ord/Getty

Tom Hiddleston looks sharp during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 82

All About Athleisure

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashlee Simpson steps out in a burgundy Adidas jacket and black leggings on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 82

And the Nominees Are... 

Kevin Winter/Getty

Presenters Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden announce the 2019 Emmy Nominations at Saban Media Center on Tuesday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 82

Great Host

David M. Benett/Getty

Riz Ahmed hosts The Great Hack screening and reception at the Science Museum on Tuesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 82

Here for Hip Hop 

Randy Shropshire/Getty

Usher and Jermaine Dupri pose together at WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta season 3 celebration of episode 91, Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def, on Tuesday in West Hollwood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 82

Must-See Documentary

Monica Schipper/Getty

David Crosby is joined by Whoopi Goldberg and his wife Jan Dance at the David Crosby: Remember My Name N.Y.C. screening, hosted by Sony Picture Classics and The Cinema Society, at The Roxy Cinema on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 82

Coach Classics

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Actress Logan Browning arrives in a summery dress and blue cut-out shoes at the Coach Art of Signature collection event on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 82

Fine Dining

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Christina Hendricks pairs a statement dress with a denim jacket at the Madewell x Christy Dawn launch dinner, which took place at Plant Food + Wine in Venice, California, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 82

Tasteful Turn Up

Lauren Cowart

A$AP Ferg and contemporary graffiti artist Felipe Pantone attend the 2019 Hennessy V.S. Limited Edition by Felipe Pantone launch event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 82

Smile & Wave

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Chance the Rapper greets the audience during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 82

Coming Soon

Marion Curtis/StarPix for NETFLIX/Shutterstock

Actor Ben Platt and CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King get together before watching an early screening of the limited series, The Politicians, hosted by Netflix, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 82

Self Love

Schick® Hydro Silk®

Orange Is the New Black actress Jackie Cruz stars in Schick Hydro Silk’s new Feelin’ Myself Island campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 82

Polka Dot Princess

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jenna Dewan brings the color on Tuesday to the Baby2Baby Back-to-School Celebration presented by Shutterfly at Casita Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 82

Check It Out

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Taye Diggs helps deliver a donation to the 2019 Annual AdoptAClassroom.org Donation Drive from Burlington on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 82

Dressed to Impress

Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid is a vision in bronze on Tuesday while heading to an event in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 82

Recognize Him?

BackGrid

Kevin James is barely recognizable on Tuesday while shooting scenes for Hubie Halloween in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 82

Blue Belle

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Emily Deschanel smiles for the cameras while arriving to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 82

Cheers to That!

JULIANNY CASADO

Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé celebrates Tristan Mack Wilds’ 30th birthday at Lavo in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 82

California Casual

BACKGRID

Katherine Schwarzenegger is all smiles while running errands in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 82

Don't Be a Stranger

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Natalia Dyer stops by Build Studio to chat about season 3 of Stranger Things on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 82

Music Meets Fashion

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Lil Wayne arrives in his flyest gear to the American Eagle Fall ’19 Campaign party to celebrate his collaboration with the fashion brand, AE x Young Money, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 82

Star Studded

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Also at the AE x Young Money celebration: Corinne Foxx, Kathryn Gallagher, Ireland Baldwin, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal get their squad together to pose for photos during the festivities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 82

Bold & Beautiful

SplashNews.com

Keke Palmer sips on a refreshing Slurpee from 7-Eleven after hosting Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 82

New Couple Alert? 

The Image Direct

Ryan Seacrest strolls down the streets of N.Y.C. with a mystery woman by his side on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 82

Power Padding

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shailene Woodley wears a jacket with chic shoulder pads and matching pants as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 82

La Vie en Rose

Robin Little/Getty

Rosalía wows the crowd in pink Spandex shorts and a ruffled pink crop top during her Summer Series at Somerset House performance on Monday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 82

Taking a Stand

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe chats with host Seth Meyers about the fight for equal pay during Monday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 82

Good Sport

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Nikki Bella wears a bold red lip to the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular gala at The Compound in Inglewood, California, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 82

'Spectacular' Soirée

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Nick Swisher and wife Joanna Garcia Swisher get glammed up for the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular gala on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 82

Crowd Pleaser

Isa Foltin/Getty

Michael Bolton takes the stage during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival on Monday in Regensburg, Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 82

Cover Star

David M. Benett/Getty

Host Felicity Jones steps out in a blue velvet dress for the #MovingLove screening co-hosted by Derek Blasberg and Love magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand on Monday in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 82

Lovely Guest

David M. Benett/Getty

Kendall Jenner poses at the #MovingLove dinner at Bellanger following the screening on Monday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 82

Caffeine Fix

MEGA

Colin Farrell grabs coffee to-go at Intelligentsia in the Silver Lake neighborhood of L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 82

Ride Along

Chris Owens/IndyCar

Adam Rippon and Hélio Castroneves hang at the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday, where Rippon rode in an Indy car for the very first time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 82

On the Dot

Splash News Online

Jessica Alba is a breezy beauty on Monday during an outing in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 82

Picture Perfect Presley

MEGA

Newly minted Elvis Austin Butler holds hands with Vanessa Hudgens in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 82

Scene Setting

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Zoey Deutch has a beautiful backdrop on Monday at the 2019 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 82

Hi There!

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Drake Bell gives a wave outside Build Studio in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 82

Off the Wall

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Liam Neeson gets fierce on Monday at the Cold Pursuit premiere at the Cine Capitol in Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 82

Hair Apparent

Dustin Downing

Cyndi Lauper makes her way toward the crowd during a weekend concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 82

Fast Friends

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and costar Jason Statham crack each other up at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw premiere on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 82

Show of Support

Flight Photo Agency

Ashley Olsen supports twin Mary-Kate in the stands during the Longines Global Champions Tour in Chantilly, France, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 82

Fierce Feathers

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Lizzo performs hits from her album Cuz I Love You during day two of Lovebox 2019 on Saturday at Gunnersbury Park in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 82

King and Queen

David M. Benett/WireImage

JAY-Z and Beyoncé steal the show on the yellow carpet ahead of the Lion King premiere on Sunday in London.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 82

Family Day at the Races

Mark Thompson/Getty

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are joined by their son Dylan at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on Sunday at Silverstone in Northampton, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 82

Game Face

Karwai Tang/Getty

Charlize Theron is on the edge of her seat during the men’s final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 82

On Island Time

Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky soak up some sunshine during their vacation in Ibiza with pals Matt Damon and wife Luciana on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 82

Piano Man

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

John Legend performs at an event for his LVE Wines at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 82

Pattern Play

Hagop Kalaidjian & Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Sienna Miller is all smiles at the Gucci x Melet Mercantile Opening Party in Montauk. New York, on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 82

Play (Fur)ball!

Ethan Miller/Getty

Giada De Laurentiis meets Finn the Bat Dog at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 82

Photo Friendly

David Davies/PA Images via Getty

Daniel Craig playfully poses for photos with fans at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in the U.K. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 82

Celebrating a Legacy

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Cuba Gooding Jr. embraces Martha Stewart and singer-songwriter David Crosby at Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society’s afterparty for David Crosby: Remember My Name on Saturday in East Hampton, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 82

Onstage Interviews

Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Former Game of Thrones costars Jerome Flynn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau field questions during 2019 Con of Thrones on Saturday at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 82

Offscreen Activities

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott hangs out in the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 82

Pop Princess

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage in sparkly red gloves at The Filmore in Detroit on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement