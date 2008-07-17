Star Tracks - Thursday, July 17, 2008
SWEET SLUMBER
Nicole Kidman heads to a Nashville mattress store with husband Keith Urban (not pictured) Wednesday, just nine days after giving birth to daughter Sunday Rose. Obviously, sleep is top priority for the new parents!
POWER WALK
Jennifer Aniston looks forward to a day of shopping, stopping by the West Hollywood boutique Noodle Stories Wednesday. Meanwhile, her musician
beau John Mayer was en route to a concert performance in Ohio.
THE PLAY-BY-PLAY
Justin Timberlake, who earned rave reviews hosting this year's ESPY Awards, takes aim at the reigning NBA champs, the Boston Celtics, during a skit at Wednesday night's award show taping at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will air Sunday on ESPN.
HIGH STYLE
David and Victoria Beckham (in RM by Roland Mouret) make a posh pair at the ESPY Awards red carpet Wednesday. Inside the show, host Justin Timberlake poked fun at the Los Angeles Galaxy star, at one point sniffing his shoes and saying, "Smells like $250 million to me."
SET DIRECTION
Billy Ray Cyrus gives Emmy nominee Vanessa Williams some pointers while the two film a scene at a smoothie bar in Los Angeles for Hannah Montana: The Movie on Wednesday.
HER NO. 1 FAN
Pierce Brosnan cozies up to costar Meryl Streep Wednesday at the New York City premiere of Mamma Mia! "I said yes to it for Meryl," Brosnan told PEOPLE about starring in the movie musical. "She has an intoxicating way about her as an actor, as a human being, as a woman."
SNAP TO ATTENTION
Mischa Barton turns heads during her dramatic – and glamorous – arrival Thursday at the Hugo Boss runway show as part of Berlin's
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
LAUGH RIOT
That must've been one hilarious text message! Pink, who's been busy in the studio recording her new album, cracks up over lunch with pals Wednesday at Downtown Cipriani restaurant in New York's SoHo neighborhood.
MUSCLE TEE
Back from his island vacation with girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens, a pumped-up Zac Efron muscles his way to his car Wednesday after working out at L.A.'s Toluca Lake Tennis Club.
'KNIGHT'-LY DUTIES
After the star-studded premiere of her new movie Monday, The Dark Knight's Maggie Gyllenhaal (in Lanvin) continues to make the rounds Wednesday, arriving for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City.
HARD AT WORK
Katie Holmes, who debuted a feathered 'do the day before, continues the good work Wednesday, studying her lines before reporting to the Los Angeles set of ABC's Eli Stone for a guest-starring role.
EYES WIDE SHUT
The Jonas Brothers (from left, Nick Joe and Kevin) really feel their music while performing Tuesday at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. The trio's new album, A Little Bit Longer, hits stores Aug. 12.
STROKE OF GENIUS
Josh Duhamel checks his drive while hitting the links Tuesday at the ESPY Celebrity Golf Classic at L.A.'s Industry Hills Golf Club at Pacific Palms.
DEEP FREEZE
Mary-Kate Olsen doubles up on blended beverages Wednesday during an early morning breakfast run in Los Angeles.
SHE'S GOT GAME
Kim Kardashian shows she's a videogame geek at heart while Brody Jenner and gamer James Davey cheer her on at the kick-off party for DIRECTV's Championship Gaming Series Tuesday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.